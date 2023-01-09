Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
10-year-old Boy on Scooter Hit by Pickup in Meridian, Dies in Hospital
MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities say a 10-year-old boy on a scooter was hit by a car Monday evening in Meridian. Meridian Police revealed Thursday morning the death of the 10-year-old following the crash Jan. 9, at the intersection of Locust Grove Rd and Chateau Dr at around 6:05 p.m. The young boy had been on a scooter when he was struck by a Chevrolet pickup truck that had been turning. The child was taken to St. Alphonsus Medcial Center then to St. Luke's Medical Center in critical condition. According to Ada County Coroner Richard Riffle, the boy died on Tuesday from blunt force injuries. Meridian Police said Thursday the crash remains under investigation and not citations or arrests have been made.
ISP: driver's medical emergency caused fatal crash
GOODING COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred on I-84 in Gooding County at milepost 161. According to ISP, a 58-year-old man from Mountain Home was driving eastbound on I-84 when his 2016 Dodge Ram pickup crossed over the median and traveled through the westbound lanes, before coming to a stop on the right shoulder of the roadway.
One dead in pickup truck crash on Interstate 84
Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 6:29 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at milepost 161 on I-84 in Gooding County. A 58-year-old Mountain Home man was driving eastbound on I-84 when his 2016 Dodge Ram pickup crossed the median, traveled through the westbound lanes, and came to rest on the right shoulder of the roadway. The driver passed away at the scene. At this point, troopers believe the 58-year-old suffered a medical emergency. The coroner's office will determine the cause and manner of death along with the driver's identity. The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
Man May have Had Medical Emergency Before Crash on I-84 in Gooding County
WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A 58-year-old man may have had a medical emergency early Wednesday morning that resulted in a crash on the interstate east of Wendell. According to Idaho State Police, the man who was from Mountain Home, had been driving a 2016 Ram pickup east at around 6:30 a.m. when it went off the road, crossed the median and westbound lanes, then ended up on the shoulder. ISP said the man died at the scene. A coroner will determine the exact cause of death. The crash remains under investigation.
kmvt
Early morning incident on I-84 claims the life of Mountain Home man
GOODING COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Mountain Home man is dead following an accident on Interstate 84. The incident happened Wednesday morning at approximately 6:30, in the eastbound lanes at milepost 161. Idaho State Police say the 58-year-old crossed the median in his pickup, through the westbound lanes, and...
kmvt
Boise man dies in Jerome County following single vehicle roll-over
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on Monday, at approximately 9:54 a.m. on I-84 in Jerome County. A 43-year-old male, from Boise, was driving a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck eastbound on I-84. The truck went off the roadway, jackknifed, and rolled.
Nampa man arrested for trafficking meth
BOISE, Idaho — A traffic stop on Caldwell Boulevard in Nampa Tuesday led to the arrest of 47-year-old Robert D. Glenn, who has been convicted on seven prior felonies, according to the Nampa Police Department. Police said after a foot pursuit, officers found paraphernalia in Glenn's vehicle. He was...
Nampa Police Say Murder Suspect Is On The Run And Dangerous
Nampa police are asking for the public's help in solving a murder after discovering a body in a Nampa apartment on Monday evening (1/9). According to Nampa police, they received a call about a "deceased individual" in an apartment in the 1800 block of 1st St. N. Apparently, the person who called the police along with others in the community hadn't seen the victim in several days. This led to the discovery of the body in the apartment. According to their post on social media, they are treating the case as a homicide and posted on Tuesday afternoon that they needed the public's help in catching the murderer.
Lane Closures on Perrine Bridge Scheduled for Night of Jan 17
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Lane closures have been planned for the evening of Jan 17, to install wiring for lights on the Perrine Bridge. The Idaho Transportation Department says the closure has been scheduled for the evening starting after 9 p.m. to reduce the impact on traffic and should only take one night. However, if bad weather moves in the work will have to be rescheduled to a later date. One lane in each direction will be closed to traffic while work is being done. Crews will be installing new wiring for lighting on the bridge. At the end of the year ITD replaced the deck lighting with updated hardware on the bridge. Drivers are asked to watch for workers and slow down.
Man arrested in connection with death of Nampa woman
NAMPA, Idaho — A man sought by police after a woman was found dead inside a Nampa apartment is in the Canyon County Jail, and may soon face murder charges. Caldwell Police arrested Justino Morales Ramos, 29, just after 1 a.m. Wednesday. He currently faces a charge of failure to notify authorities about a death, a felony under Idaho law. He is also being held on a U.S. immigration hold. The Caldwell Police Department said murder charges are pending.
Post Register
Caldwell Police charge man with Nampa woman's murder
NAMPA Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: Nampa Police have charged Justino Morales Ramos with second degree murder in the death of a Nampa woman found dead in her apartment on Monday. UPDATE: On Wednesday, just after 1 a.m., Caldwell Police arrested 29-year-old Justino Morales Ramos. Ramos was a person of...
Meridian man hit, killed by semi on I-84
BOISE, Idaho — A Meridian man was killed Saturday after being hit by a Buick Enclave and a Freightliner semi-truck on Interstate 84 near Eagle Road, Idaho State Police (ISP) reported. Eastbound I-84 was blocked between State Highway 69 and Exit 46 – Meridian Road and Eagle Road –...
Bogus Basin skier rescued from backcountry canyon after overnight search
BOISE, Idaho — Several Idaho search crews rescued a man after he lost both his skis in a small avalanche on the back side of Bogus Basin Monday night. The overnight search required several well-equipped teams, including 15 members of the Idaho Mountain Search & Rescue Unit. According to a Facebook post, the skier traveled out of bounds at the mountain area in the dark and ended up in a backcountry canyon.
Post Register
Mountain Home Police arrest 2 after infant dies
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — On January 5th at approximately 8:30 p.m. Mountain Home Police and Elmore County Ambulance responded to a residence in the city for a report of an unresponsive infant. Life-saving measures were attempted and the infant was transported to a local hospital and was declared deceased.
kmvt
UPDATE: New details released following weekend knife attack in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We have new details about a weekend stabbing in Twin Falls. Court records allege Twin Falls resident Helena Herrera stabbed her ex-husband Christopher Herrera and a woman by the name of Desiree Prieto. The incident happened Saturday afternoon in the 600 block of Sparks...
Idaho Not the Right State if You Want to Live a Lazy Lifestyle
One of the best parts of living in Idaho is the great outdoors. Getting outside and enjoying the natural beauty of the Gem State is a luxury that no Idahoan should take for granted. Unfortunately, in the winter, the weather drops drastically, and many of us hunker down and don't get to enjoy the outdoors as much as we would like. Because of these long winters, it can often make staying active tough, but when the weather allows it, most of us enjoy being outside and being active in some form or fashion. When it comes to living in the best places to live an active style, how does Idaho compare to other places in the country?
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Southern Idaho Woman Indicted for Allegedly Embezzling More Than $1.7 Million from Black Canyon Irrigation District
MERIDIAN, ID - A 55-year-old Meridian woman who was the Secretary-Treasurer of the Black Canyon Irrigation District from 2014-2022 has been indicted for allegedly embezzling more than $1.7 million. Catherine Skidmore has been charged with 25 counts of wire fraud and 24 counts of money laundering. Black Canyon Irrigation District...
Kuna mayor: Rodeo canceled following death threats
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The city of Kuna has pulled the plug on its rodeo due to city staff receiving death threats. The commotion began last week after announcements were made that the city and the Crooked 8 were parting ways and forming two competing rodeos, as previously reported by the Idaho Press.
Twin Falls Woman Charged with Stabbing Two People
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls woman is facing two counts of aggravated battery for stabbing two people Saturday outside her apartment. According to Twin Falls Police, Helena Herrera, 42, was arrested after officers responded at around 4:30 p.m. to a reported stabbing on the 600 block of Sparks Street. Police allege Herrera had stabbed her ex-husband and a woman inside his car parked outside over a child custody issue. There had been children present at the time of the stabbing. The victims were treated and released.
Hilarious Girl Goes Full Meathead After Canceled Rodeo In Kuna
Kuna, Idaho - What a terrible situation for the community of Kuna, and it's unfortunate that a group of people had to ruin what would have been fantastic for everyone involved including all those small businesses in Kuna who would have loved to have all that extra income. The Kuna...
KOOL 96.5
Twin Falls, ID
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0