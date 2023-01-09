ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Costner Reveals Emergency Reason He Could Not Attend the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

Kevin Costner is among the nominees at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, which air on Tuesday night (Jan. 10), but the Yellowstone star won't be on hand to collect his award if he should win. Costner turned to social media on Tuesday to explain that he isn't able to attend due to the storms and flooding that have ravaged California in recent days.
