Atascadero Issues Severe Weather Shelter in Place

By Atascadero News
 3 days ago
Residents and business owners are asked to stay home until further notice

ATASCADERO — At approximately noon on Monday, Jan. 9, the Atascadero Police Department issued a Severe Weather Shelter in Place order, advising all Atascadero residents to remain at home if possible.

They also asked that no one travel on the roads for any non-essential or non-emergency reasons. And urged the public not to call 911 unless there is an immediate threat to someone’s life, health, or safety, or critical infrastructure, or catastrophic property damage.

If you see or are experiencing storm damage or flooding caused by the torrential downpour and severe storm, that requires assistance from City workers, you can reach Atascadero’s Public Works Department directly at; (805) 470-3148.

To find out more information or see if you’re in an evacuation zone, go to aware.zonehaven.com/search.

Feature Photo: Santa Ana Road in Atascadero

