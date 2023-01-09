Read full article on original website
Groundbreaking for Humble Fire Station No. 2 set for Jan. 18
Humble City Council members honored former state Rep. Dan Huberty, who represented District 127, at their Jan. 12 meeting. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) Humble City Council announced a Jan. 18 groundbreaking for the roughly $6.13 million replacement of Humble Fire Station No. 2 at its Jan. 12 meeting. Humble Mayor Pro...
Construction for Beamer Ditch expansion project to begin this spring
Construction on the Mud Gully channel off of Beamer Road is expected to begin this spring after the project faced delays and was temporarily considered abandoned. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Construction for the previously abandoned Mud Gully, or Beamer Ditch, project is expected to start in the spring, according to the...
Conroe City Council appoints Gary Scott as new city administrator
Gary Scott was appointed as the new city administrator on Jan. 12. (Community Impact staff) Conroe City Council voted to appoint Gary Scott as the new city administrator during a Jan. 12 council meeting. According to a release, the council unanimously voted to appoint Scott to the role. Previously, Scott...
City of Friendswood to make upgrades to its water system
Friendswood will invest nearly $1.2 million for upgrades to its water system. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact) Friendswood will address needed improvements to the city’s water system with two projects. City Council authorized an agreement with Garver, LLC, for engineering and technical services for the design, bidding and construction of two...
League City City Council extends recycling agreement with Keep Pearland Beautiful, plans to submit grant applications for trails
League City City Council authorized a resolution to submit hike and bike trail grant applications, approved a water facilities agreement and extended a recycling center agreement. (Saab Sahi/Community Impact) League City residents will have to pay an increase of $0.04 in waste fees after the City Council passed a resolution...
Contractor provides update on Northpark Drive overpass project
The Lake Houston Redevelopment Authority, also known as Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 10, board members at their Jan. 12 meeting received an update from Harper Brothers Construction regarding the upcoming Northpark Drive overpass project. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) The Lake Houston Redevelopment Authority, also known as Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone...
Learn more about January's featured neighborhood, Missouri City's Rustlers Crossing
A house located at 8127 Cicada Drive. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) The Rustlers Crossing neighborhood in Missouri City has 40 single-family properties with a median build year of 2001 and a median size of 4,434 square feet. The prices of these homes are in the range of $391,000-$626,000. The median sold price per square feet is $144.48.
Conroe City Council considers repurchase of police scanners, license plate readers
Conroe discussed the purchase of license plate readers and police cameras in a Jan. 11 meeting. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact). Conroe City Council discussed the purchase and installation of additional license plate reader cameras as well as a purchase for new cameras in police cars during a Jan. 11 workshop meeting.
Speciality pool retailer Pinch a Penny plans to open a League City location
Pinch a Penny will soon open a new retail location in League City and is already offering pool services. (Courtesy Pinch a Penny) Swimming pool service and retailer franchise Pinch a Penny will open at 3729 E. League City Parkway, Ste. 150, League City, this spring, possibly in March or April, according to Libby Lang, one of the location owners. The location is offering pool service, but will also offer a selection of pool supplies, including liquid chlorine, tablets, pumps, filters and recreation items, such as floats. Pinch a Penny has over 200 locations in the southeastern United States, including Texas. 832-226-6397. www.pinchapenny.com.
Read more about this month's featured neighborhood, Pearland located Village Grove
A house located at 6011 Village Grove. (Courtesy HAR) The Village Grove subdivision has about 260 single-family homes. It is located north of Broadway Street in Brazoria County and has a community swimming pool. Median home value: $338,500. Homes on the market*: 2. Homes under contract*: 1. Median annual property...
Biden authorizes start of Coastal Texas Program & The Woodlands attracts corporate operations
The Coastal Texas study consists of a barrier that would mitigate storm damage to the Texas Gulf Coast during a hurricane. (Rendering courtesy Rogers Partners) On the Jan. 13 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact reporter Daniel Weeks discusses next steps for the Coastal Texas Program now that it has the federal green light. Also on this episode, reporter Jessica Shorten brings details on the growing trend of companies in the life sciences sector bringing operations to The Woodlands.
Developers to bring hundreds of new homes to Cypress in 2023
Residential and commercial development as well as transportation projects and new schools are planned in Cy-Fair throughout 2023 to accommodate a growing population. Demographers at Population and Survey Analysts in their April 2022 report projected Cy-Fair ISD’s jurisdiction will add more than 38,000 new housing units between 2021-31. Comparatively, an estimated 43,788 housing units were added in the previous decade, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.
Lone Star College-Magnolia Center to break ground in 2023
The Lone Star College-Magnolia Center is set to break ground in 2023 as a satellite center of LSC-Montgomery. (Rendering courtesy Lone Star College System) The Lone Star College-Magnolia Center is set to break ground in 2023 as a satellite center of LSC-Montgomery. LSC-Montgomery President Rebecca Riley said the design and development phase is complete for the long-awaited satellite center that has been in planning since at least 2014.
Magnolia resident fires off new shooting supply website, online storefront
Local Magnolia resident Steve King launched the TX Shooting Supply website in October. (Courtesy TX Shooting Supply) Magnolia resident Steve King launched the TX Shooting Supply website in October. King said after working in the firearms industry for over 10 years he decided to create the e-commerce store. "I wanted...
League City City Council to discuss waste agreement, water facilities agreement, potential litigation at Jan. 10 meeting
League City City Council will discuss various agreements, as well as potential litigation on Jan. 10. (Courtesy city of League City) The League City City Council will discuss extending its agreement with Keep Pearland Beautiful, authorizing a water facilities financing agreement and potential litigation during its regular meeting on Jan. 10.
Pearland City Council prepares to call drainage bond election for May
The Pearland City Council moved forward with plans to call a drainage bond election on May 6 at a Jan. 9, 2023, meeting. (Community Impact file photo) The Pearland City Council will move forward with finalizing plans to call a drainage bond to be placed on ballots May 6. The...
All of the businesses, restaurants that opened in 2022 in the Pearland, Friendswood area
7 Spice Cajun restaurant in early January opened on Pearland Parkway in Pearland. (Courtesy 7 Spice Cajun Restaurant) Here are all the restaurants that opened in 2022 for the Pearland and Friendswood area. This list is non comprehensive. Average entrees: $=Up to $9.99, $$=$10-$19.99, $$$=$20 or more. B=Breakfast/brunch, H=Happy hour,...
West U mayor: Edloe Street Pathway could transform 'most dangerous' path in city to safest one
Improvements to the pathway include making the sidewalk using recycled materials, adding six-foot aluminum fencing along the west side of Poor Farm Ditch, and adding benches and drinking fountains. (Courtesy Google Maps) The future of Edloe Street in the city of West University Place has been decided after council members...
Pearland City Council lays out schedule for addressing tax re-evaluation issue
Pearland City Council discussed future plans for tackling the effects of the fiscal year 2022-23 tax re-evaluation at a regular Jan. 9 meeting. (Community Impact File Photo) The Pearland City Council’s upcoming budget workshops and amendments will focus on reducing the effects of a worksheet error that brought the city a $10 million deficit and incorrect tax rates.
Tomball ISD to consider interlocal agreement with Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office
During its Jan. 10 meeting, the Tomball ISD Board of Trustees will consider approving an interlocal agreement with Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office, which would provide four officers to the district. (Courtesy Tomball ISD) During its Jan. 10 meeting, the Tomball ISD Board of Trustees will consider approving an...
