KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temps climbing for the weekend, midweek rain chances

A few of us are waking up to patchy fog this morning. Clear skies, light winds, and moisture left over from yesterday’s snowfall leave us with the perfect recipe for fog to develop. Dense Fog Advisories are in place for Furnas County, Nebraska, and for Smith, Rooks, Phillips, Osborne, and Mitchell counties in Kansas through 10 AM.
KANSAS STATE
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cooler for a few before warming this weekend

Winds from the north have shift our focus to cooler times. Clouds will be on the decline with winds into the overnight as temperatures walk into the freezer. Highs Friday will be a touch warmer with light winds and sunnier skies. Winds increase over the weekend from southern Kansas into...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Mid-week system brings some wet and snowy weather

There is not much moisture in the area as we head into midday but there is wintry weather nearby to the northwest and it is on the way. There will also be some rain and a cooldown associated with this next system that will swing through the area over the next 24 hours.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Pleasant before next round of wet and wintry weather

We stay dry through the rest of the day but you will notice more clouds spilling into the area which has resulted in filtered sunshine rather than a bright blue sky. This is a sign of our next system approaching. It is expected to make a quick sweep through our...
WICHITA, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Drought Monitor map unchanged for area counties; Kansas now with largest percentage of exceptional drought coverage nationwide

Once again, there was no moisture across the KVOE listening area for the past week. And once again, there was no movement in the latest update from the US Drought Monitor. The latest weekly map still has Lyon, Chase and Osage counties in moderate drought, along with northwest Coffey, southeast Morris and southeast Wabaunsee counties. Greenwood County still ranges from moderate drought north of Madison to exceptional drought along and south of US Highway 54.
KANSAS STATE
WTVQ

Rain and snow showers tonight before a bigger system by Thursday

Lexington, Kentucky: Good Sunday evening everyone, rain showers are beginning to wind down across central and eastern Kentucky with a flurry being possible into the overnight. But north central and northern Kentucky are dealing with some snow showers as temperatures have dropped into the low to mid 30s there. Some areas in our far northern viewing area may see some very light accumulations tonight. This snap shot here of Max HD radar shows the heavier snow showers.
KENTUCKY STATE
abc17news.com

Tracking a light wintry mix overnight and a warmer start to the week

TONIGHT: A mix of snow and sleet moves through the area, with the main band affecting us before early tomorrow morning. With road temperatures being well above freezing right now, and staying that way for the majority of the night, I'm not expecting much accumulation. With the lack of moisture, and temperatures barely getting below freezing, it'll make it even harder for our area to see much out of this. Amounts are low for our area as well, with Columbia barely seeing half an inch. So, expect mostly slush if anything from this.
COLUMBIA, MO
Idaho State Journal

Winter storm could bring several inches of snow to much of East Idaho starting today

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for East Idaho calling for snow and 35 mph winds. The winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting late Monday morning and continuing through Tuesday morning. More snow is possible as the week progresses so check the local forecast for updates, especially if you plan to travel. The winter weather is expected to make for hazardous driving conditions throughout...
IDAHO STATE
KWCH.com

Project could remove some of west Wichita from flood plain

Wichita teen details plan to give back to the community. Updated: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST. Javion Napier isn't your typical...
