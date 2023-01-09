Read full article on original website
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temps climbing for the weekend, midweek rain chances
A few of us are waking up to patchy fog this morning. Clear skies, light winds, and moisture left over from yesterday’s snowfall leave us with the perfect recipe for fog to develop. Dense Fog Advisories are in place for Furnas County, Nebraska, and for Smith, Rooks, Phillips, Osborne, and Mitchell counties in Kansas through 10 AM.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cooler for a few before warming this weekend
Winds from the north have shift our focus to cooler times. Clouds will be on the decline with winds into the overnight as temperatures walk into the freezer. Highs Friday will be a touch warmer with light winds and sunnier skies. Winds increase over the weekend from southern Kansas into...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Colder through Friday, nice warm-up for this weekend
A quick shot of snowfall tracked through Kansas overnight and early Thursday with a low pressure system pushing through southern Kansas. Total snowfall amounts were generally light, on the order of a half inch to an inch and a half. Snowfall continued to push east into Missouri this morning with...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Snow exits this morning, trending warmer for the weekend
Snowfall has been the main story this morning as cold air and moisture wraps around the low pressure system tracking to our east. Strong thunderstorms are popping up ahead of the low, but here in the Sunflower State, we are seeing heavy bands of snowfall track across Southeast Kansas. Snowfall...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Tracking rain to snow overnight with a brief cooldown
Our next system is making its presence known. Clouds have been on the increase and moisture is appearing out west first. Rain will become all snow in the northwest by evening. Farther east, rain showers will develop. We will see more action along the I-70 corridor initially. Drier air will...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures turnaround as rain/snow approach
Warmer temperatures surged into the Sunflower State Tuesday!. This is all ahead of our next weather feature that will produce rain and snow for some, not all, Wednesday into early Thursday. Upper level clouds are mingling and we will see an uptick in them over the next 24. A low...
KSN.com
Mid-week system brings some wet and snowy weather
There is not much moisture in the area as we head into midday but there is wintry weather nearby to the northwest and it is on the way. There will also be some rain and a cooldown associated with this next system that will swing through the area over the next 24 hours.
Wet and wintry weather coming this week for Kansas
Our weather partners at KSN tell us that the next weather system will soon swing through and bring some rain and snow to the area. Rainfall amounts will not be significant and most snowfall totals are expected to be minor.
KSN.com
Pleasant before next round of wet and wintry weather
We stay dry through the rest of the day but you will notice more clouds spilling into the area which has resulted in filtered sunshine rather than a bright blue sky. This is a sign of our next system approaching. It is expected to make a quick sweep through our...
Montana Storm Alert: 40 MPH Wind and 12″ Mountain Snow Possible
Get ready for a slow commute and fresh round of shoveling, especially in southern Gallatin and Madison Counties. Driving with poor conditions might be a significant issue during commute times. Lots of mountain snow and very gusty winds are possible in the higher elevations with this storm. Gallatin and Madison...
KVOE
WEATHER: Drought Monitor map unchanged for area counties; Kansas now with largest percentage of exceptional drought coverage nationwide
Once again, there was no moisture across the KVOE listening area for the past week. And once again, there was no movement in the latest update from the US Drought Monitor. The latest weekly map still has Lyon, Chase and Osage counties in moderate drought, along with northwest Coffey, southeast Morris and southeast Wabaunsee counties. Greenwood County still ranges from moderate drought north of Madison to exceptional drought along and south of US Highway 54.
WTVQ
Rain and snow showers tonight before a bigger system by Thursday
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Sunday evening everyone, rain showers are beginning to wind down across central and eastern Kentucky with a flurry being possible into the overnight. But north central and northern Kentucky are dealing with some snow showers as temperatures have dropped into the low to mid 30s there. Some areas in our far northern viewing area may see some very light accumulations tonight. This snap shot here of Max HD radar shows the heavier snow showers.
abc17news.com
Tracking a light wintry mix overnight and a warmer start to the week
TONIGHT: A mix of snow and sleet moves through the area, with the main band affecting us before early tomorrow morning. With road temperatures being well above freezing right now, and staying that way for the majority of the night, I'm not expecting much accumulation. With the lack of moisture, and temperatures barely getting below freezing, it'll make it even harder for our area to see much out of this. Amounts are low for our area as well, with Columbia barely seeing half an inch. So, expect mostly slush if anything from this.
Kansas Man Records Unidentified Flying Object in Sky Above Wichita
"It's not the moon..."
SUV hits Wichita restaurant, 3 injured
An SUV crashed into an eastside restaurant just before noon Thursday, injuring the driver and two people in the building.
Winter storm could bring several inches of snow to much of East Idaho starting today
The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for East Idaho calling for snow and 35 mph winds. The winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting late Monday morning and continuing through Tuesday morning. More snow is possible as the week progresses so check the local forecast for updates, especially if you plan to travel. The winter weather is expected to make for hazardous driving conditions throughout...
Silver Alert canceled, Wichita man found safe
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Wichita man.
Is Wichita a good place for a long layover on your flight?
KWCH.com
Project could remove some of west Wichita from flood plain
Wichita State sophomore walk-on guard Melvion Flanagan is posting possibly the best walk-on season in Wichita State history - but the recent success is by no accident. Wichita teen details plan to give back to the community. Updated: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST. Javion Napier isn’t your typical...
How Kansas farmers are working around the ongoing drought
From selling off cattle to nixing some crops altogether, some Kansas farmers said the drought is bad and only getting worse.
