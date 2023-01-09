Read full article on original website
Related
fortstocktonpioneer.com
Corrales selected as All-State Musician
Body Fernando Corrales, a member of the Fort Stockton High School Band, will perform with the Texas All- State Band in San Antonio on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the Henry B. González Convention Center as part of the 2023 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention. Corrales was chosen for...
fortstocktonpioneer.com
Tallest flagpole in Pecos County placed on Jan. 13 at Hilltop RV Park
Body The tallest flagpole in Pecos County was placed today at Hilltop RV Park along Interstate 10, just west of Fort Stockton. The pole sits 150 feet above ground (50 yards) and can be seen on the north side of I-10. Flags will be placed on the pole later today.
fortstocktonpioneer.com
Fort Stockton Boys Basketball Season Results
Record: 11-10 Nov. 29 at Presidio, 59-50 win.
Fort Stockton winner claims $1 million scratch ticket prize
FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Fort Stockton resident claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Cash Blowout. The ticket was purchased at Walmart Fuel Center #897, located at 2610 W. Dickinson Street in Fort Stockton and the winner elected to remain anonymous. This was the first of […]
fortstocktonpioneer.com
FSCT looking for 2 male actors for “Honky Tonk Hissy”
Body Fort Stockton Community Theatre is looking for two actors who want to continue their acting career or who wish to start one on The Nelson Street Theatre stage. Two male characters, preferably between the ages of 30-70, are needed to complete the cast of “Honky Tonk Hissy Fit” written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten and directed by Alice Duerksen, to be performed May 12-17.
fortstocktonpioneer.com
Blue Wave swimmers show improvement at Andrews Invitational
Fort Stockton High School’s Blue Wave swimmers returned to the water after the holiday break with a trip to Andrews, where the team impressed with improved times. The finals took place Jan. 7, where the girls medley relay team of Ella O’Tierney, Paige Williams, Arissa Jimenez and Aviana Vargas placed in the event, dropping a full second off their time.
fortstocktonpioneer.com
Fort Stockton ISD, Texas Tech partnership aids mental health needs
Body Today’s children and adolescents deal with an array of psychological and emotional stresses that keep them from learning, developing, and achieving at their full potential. The issues are not all dealing with COVID or the effects of social isolation or the learning loss that our children are experiencing.
fortstocktonpioneer.com
Prowler powerlifters earn team title
Body The Prowler powerlifting team picked up where they left on a season ago with with an impressive performance in Monahans on Jan. 7 at the Sandhill Classic. Belle Urbano and Rosa Hernandez led the Fort Stockton girl powerlifters to a team title at the 12-team competition with first-place finishes in their respective weight divisions.
marfapublicradio.org
Natural gas company considering new West Texas-Mexico pipeline
Tulsa-based pipeline company ONEOK is considering building a major new natural gas line through parts of West Texas, designed to export gas from the region to Mexico and then to markets around the world. The company in December announced tentative plans for what it has dubbed the Saguaro Connector Pipeline...
Crane man killed in Midland County crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Crane man killed in a Monday evening crash in Midland County has been identified as 27-year-old Perry Whitley Edwards, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety report. Edwards died at the scene. Around 6:38 p.m. on January 9, troopers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate […]
fortstocktonpioneer.com
Gonzalez leads 7th grade A-team to victory
Fort Stockton Middle School’s boys and girls basketball teams came off the holiday break on Jan. 9 and had mixed results as the boys traveled to Greenwood and the Prowler girls played host to the Rangerettes. On the boy’s side, the seventh grade A-team Panthers took down Greenwood, 40-24....
fortstocktonpioneer.com
Middle school Prowlers secure win over Rangerettes
The Fort Stockton Middle School Prowlers played host to Greenwood on Jan. 9, with the eighth grade girls B team falling, 43-13. “We played a tough game, but we never gave up,” coach Vanessa Loya said. “We will learn from this game and come back stronger.”. Lauren Gonzalez...
fortstocktonpioneer.com
Do something: Your guide to local places to go and things to do
Jan. 12-14 The Pecos County Livestock Show will be held at the Pecos County Coliseum starting on Thursday, Jan. 12. The premium sale following the show will be on Saturday, Jan. 14. Jan. 20. The Panther basketball program will play their first district home game on Friday, Jan. 20 against...
Comments / 0