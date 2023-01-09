Read full article on original website
Corrales selected as All-State Musician
Body Fernando Corrales, a member of the Fort Stockton High School Band, will perform with the Texas All- State Band in San Antonio on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the Henry B. González Convention Center as part of the 2023 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention. Corrales was chosen for...
Tallest flagpole in Pecos County placed on Jan. 13 at Hilltop RV Park
Body The tallest flagpole in Pecos County was placed today at Hilltop RV Park along Interstate 10, just west of Fort Stockton. The pole sits 150 feet above ground (50 yards) and can be seen on the north side of I-10. Flags will be placed on the pole later today.
Bruce King Company feeds area law enforcement
Body Fort Stockton native Marshall King and Paloma King showed their appreciation to law enforcement on Jan. 9 by giving out meals to law enforcement entities in the area on the behalf of all the Bruce King Company family. “We have a great appreciation for everything they do. We really...
Fort Stockton ISD, Texas Tech partnership aids mental health needs
Body Today’s children and adolescents deal with an array of psychological and emotional stresses that keep them from learning, developing, and achieving at their full potential. The issues are not all dealing with COVID or the effects of social isolation or the learning loss that our children are experiencing.
Velasquez appointed interim Fort Stockton police chief
Body The City of Fort Stockton announced on Tuesday that Ernesto “Net” Velasquez has been selected as the Interim Police Chief for the Fort Stockton Police Department with the effective date of Jan. 10, 2023. Velasquez began his tenure with the Fort Stockton Police Department as an assistant...
Blue Wave swimmers show improvement at Andrews Invitational
Fort Stockton High School’s Blue Wave swimmers returned to the water after the holiday break with a trip to Andrews, where the team impressed with improved times. The finals took place Jan. 7, where the girls medley relay team of Ella O’Tierney, Paige Williams, Arissa Jimenez and Aviana Vargas placed in the event, dropping a full second off their time.
Fort Stockton Boys Basketball Season Results
Record: 11-10 Nov. 29 at Presidio, 59-50 win.
Prowler powerlifters earn team title
Body The Prowler powerlifting team picked up where they left on a season ago with with an impressive performance in Monahans on Jan. 7 at the Sandhill Classic. Belle Urbano and Rosa Hernandez led the Fort Stockton girl powerlifters to a team title at the 12-team competition with first-place finishes in their respective weight divisions.
FSCT looking for 2 male actors for “Honky Tonk Hissy”
Body Fort Stockton Community Theatre is looking for two actors who want to continue their acting career or who wish to start one on The Nelson Street Theatre stage. Two male characters, preferably between the ages of 30-70, are needed to complete the cast of “Honky Tonk Hissy Fit” written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten and directed by Alice Duerksen, to be performed May 12-17.
Middle school Prowlers secure win over Rangerettes
The Fort Stockton Middle School Prowlers played host to Greenwood on Jan. 9, with the eighth grade girls B team falling, 43-13. “We played a tough game, but we never gave up,” coach Vanessa Loya said. “We will learn from this game and come back stronger.”. Lauren Gonzalez...
Gonzalez leads 7th grade A-team to victory
Fort Stockton Middle School’s boys and girls basketball teams came off the holiday break on Jan. 9 and had mixed results as the boys traveled to Greenwood and the Prowler girls played host to the Rangerettes. On the boy’s side, the seventh grade A-team Panthers took down Greenwood, 40-24....
