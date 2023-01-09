Body Fort Stockton Community Theatre is looking for two actors who want to continue their acting career or who wish to start one on The Nelson Street Theatre stage. Two male characters, preferably between the ages of 30-70, are needed to complete the cast of “Honky Tonk Hissy Fit” written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten and directed by Alice Duerksen, to be performed May 12-17.

FORT STOCKTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO