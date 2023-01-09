Read full article on original website
Related
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
brytfmonline.com
Trump’s accomplice convicted – Judge overturns verdict
NEW YORK (Dagbladet): Weisselberg, who has worked with the Trump families since 1973, has been sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion from work benefits worth $1.7 million (about 17 million kronor). During his sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchant Allen Weisselberg expressed his regret at agreeing...
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Rep. George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US with COVID-19, but there are discrepancies in his retellings of the story.
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
Underwear Boss Who Allegedly Gifted Kim Jong Un an Hermès Saddle Is Arrested
After eight months on the run, a former South Korean business executive accused of corruption and violating sanctions on North Korea has been arrested in Thailand. 55-year-old Kim Seong-tae, the former chairman of the underwear conglomerate Ssangbangwool (SBW) Group, was arrested on Tuesday evening for allegedly overstaying his visa in the Southeast Asian country, Thai police told VICE World News.
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
WRAL
Aging, outdated technology leaves air travel at risk of meltdown
CNN — The massively disruptive computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration this week that caused thousands of cancelled or delayed flights has put Americans uncomfortably face-to-face with the technology behind US air travel — for at least the second time in a month. As the country once...
WRAL
Why Walmart is eliminating single-use bags in some states but not others
CNN — Walmart will eliminate single-use paper and plastic carryout bags at the register from stores in New York, Connecticut and Colorado this month. The company previously stopped giving out single-use plastic bags in New York and Connecticut and in some areas in Colorado. Walmart offers reusable shopping bags starting at 74 cents for customers without their own bags.
WRAL
Vaccine approved for honeybees, 1st vaccine for insects in US
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a bee vaccine in an effort to save the honeybee population -- the first vaccine approved for any insect in the U.S. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a bee vaccine in an effort to save the honeybee population -- the first vaccine approved for any insect in the U.S.
WRAL
Gold is surging as investors bet on slower Fed rate hikes
CNN — Gold is shining once again, as investors bet that cooling inflation in the United States will slow the pace of Fed rate hikes and make the precious metal more attractive. Gold futures were at an eight-month high, climbing 14% since late November to hit $1,882 per ounce...
WRAL
Wall Street Journal: Subway is exploring a sale
CNN — Subway, one of the world's most recognizable fast food brands, might be up for a sale, according to the Wall Street Journal. The privately held company has obtained advisers to explore sale that could value Subway at more than $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported. If reached, it would be one of the biggest deals in the fast food industry since Inspire Brands bought Dunkin' for $11.3 billion in October 2020.
WRAL
Health care is in crisis. New York's nurses strike is just the latest sign
CNN — Naniaka Camara grew up near Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx in New York and remembers going there for her own medical care. A Montefiore nurse for the past three years, she still lives only minutes from the hospital and often knows the patients from her neighborhood she cares for.
WRAL
China's local governments set 2023 growth targets, offering clues on economic recovery
CNN — A number of key provinces and cities in China have announced their growth targets for this year, most of them above 5%, offering the first clues about the country's economic path in 2023. Local governments across China began to convene this week for annual legislative sessions laying...
WRAL
Exxon accurately predicted global warming from 1970s -- but continued to cast doubt on climate science, new report finds
CNN — ExxonMobil's own scientists accurately predicted future global warming in reports dating back to the late 1970s and early 1980s, despite the company publicly continuing for years to cast doubt on climate science and lobby against climate action, according to a new analysis. Researchers examined climate projections produced...
WRAL
UAE appoints oil company boss as president of the COP28 climate conference, alarming climate groups
CNN — The United Arab Emirates has appointed the head of one of the world's largest oil producers to preside over the UN's COP28 climate summit, in a move activists warned could undermine this year's global conference. Sultan Al Jaber, CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, will...
WRAL
BlackRock is cutting 500 jobs as Wall Street layoffs continue
CNN — BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, is cutting about 500 jobs following a period of rapid hiring. A spokesperson for BlackRock told CNN on Wednesday that the layoffs amount to less than 3% of the company's workforce. BlackRock, a leader on Wall Street, has been on a...
WRAL
Global experts worry simultaneous crises could become the new norm
CNN — Business executives, politicians and academics are bracing for a gloomy world battered by intersecting crises, as rising volatility and depleted resilience boost the odds of painful simultaneous shocks. In its annual survey of risks published Wednesday, the World Economic Forum found that more than 80% of respondents...
Biden, Kishida tout more muscular Japanese military role
President Joe Biden and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida touted Tokyo's beefed-up military posture during White House talks Friday as part of a deepening alliance to maintain stability in the increasingly tense Asia-Pacific. The new Japanese defense posture will "ensure peace and prosperity in the region," he said.
Comments / 0