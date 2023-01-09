ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
brytfmonline.com

Trump’s accomplice convicted – Judge overturns verdict

NEW YORK (Dagbladet): Weisselberg, who has worked with the Trump families since 1973, has been sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion from work benefits worth $1.7 million (about 17 million kronor). During his sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchant Allen Weisselberg expressed his regret at agreeing...
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
Vice

Underwear Boss Who Allegedly Gifted Kim Jong Un an Hermès Saddle Is Arrested

After eight months on the run, a former South Korean business executive accused of corruption and violating sanctions on North Korea has been arrested in Thailand. 55-year-old Kim Seong-tae, the former chairman of the underwear conglomerate Ssangbangwool (SBW) Group, was arrested on Tuesday evening for allegedly overstaying his visa in the Southeast Asian country, Thai police told VICE World News.
WRAL

Aging, outdated technology leaves air travel at risk of meltdown

CNN — The massively disruptive computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration this week that caused thousands of cancelled or delayed flights has put Americans uncomfortably face-to-face with the technology behind US air travel — for at least the second time in a month. As the country once...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL

Why Walmart is eliminating single-use bags in some states but not others

CNN — Walmart will eliminate single-use paper and plastic carryout bags at the register from stores in New York, Connecticut and Colorado this month. The company previously stopped giving out single-use plastic bags in New York and Connecticut and in some areas in Colorado. Walmart offers reusable shopping bags starting at 74 cents for customers without their own bags.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WRAL

Vaccine approved for honeybees, 1st vaccine for insects in US

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a bee vaccine in an effort to save the honeybee population -- the first vaccine approved for any insect in the U.S. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a bee vaccine in an effort to save the honeybee population -- the first vaccine approved for any insect in the U.S.
WRAL

Gold is surging as investors bet on slower Fed rate hikes

CNN — Gold is shining once again, as investors bet that cooling inflation in the United States will slow the pace of Fed rate hikes and make the precious metal more attractive. Gold futures were at an eight-month high, climbing 14% since late November to hit $1,882 per ounce...
WRAL

Wall Street Journal: Subway is exploring a sale

CNN — Subway, one of the world's most recognizable fast food brands, might be up for a sale, according to the Wall Street Journal. The privately held company has obtained advisers to explore sale that could value Subway at more than $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported. If reached, it would be one of the biggest deals in the fast food industry since Inspire Brands bought Dunkin' for $11.3 billion in October 2020.
WRAL

BlackRock is cutting 500 jobs as Wall Street layoffs continue

CNN — BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, is cutting about 500 jobs following a period of rapid hiring. A spokesperson for BlackRock told CNN on Wednesday that the layoffs amount to less than 3% of the company's workforce. BlackRock, a leader on Wall Street, has been on a...
WRAL

Global experts worry simultaneous crises could become the new norm

CNN — Business executives, politicians and academics are bracing for a gloomy world battered by intersecting crises, as rising volatility and depleted resilience boost the odds of painful simultaneous shocks. In its annual survey of risks published Wednesday, the World Economic Forum found that more than 80% of respondents...
AFP

Biden, Kishida tout more muscular Japanese military role

President Joe Biden and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida touted Tokyo's beefed-up military posture during White House talks Friday as part of a deepening alliance to maintain stability in the increasingly tense Asia-Pacific. The new Japanese defense posture will "ensure peace and prosperity in the region," he said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy