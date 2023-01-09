Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding Rare YaksZack LoveNoblesville, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
Carmel High School Students Present Hindu Culture Awareness Workshop to Smoky Row Elementary School StaffEesha SinghCarmel, IN
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensIndianapolis, IN
Related
Loose yaks spotted in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Do you recognize these yaks?. Shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, the Noblesville Fire Department Department asked people to avoid the area of East 161st Street and Hazel Dell Road due to yaks on the loose. "Please use alternate routes so they can be safely returned to...
Missing Plainfield woman found safe
Police are looking for help after a woman went missing early Wednesday morning.
IFD firefighters rescue woman from Fountain Square embankment
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is safe after firefighters rescued her from an embankment near Fountain Square Thursday. IFD crews said the 60-year-old woman fell down the slope near South State Avenue and Pleasant Run Parkway South Drive around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Her husband said he tried to help her for hours before finally calling 911 around 9 a.m. Thursday.
2 injured in southeast Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were wounded in a shooting on the southeast side of Indianapolis Thursday night. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 7100 block of Dublin Lane, near Thompson and Five Point Roads. Officers arrived to find two people inside a vehicle who had apparently been shot.
Indianapolis man convicted in 2020 double homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — Damarion Moore will be sentenced in February for a double homicide that happened on the city's west side in 2020. Moore was convicted of killing Chrishaun Snelling and Shaughnje Scott. On Jan. 8, 2020, police were called to an apartment complex on Hardin Boulevard, near Interstate 465...
Man dies after being struck by van in Kokomo
Police said he was struck on Jan. 6 by a 62-year-old Kokomo man driving a Dodge Caravan.
'He was a good guy' | Friends struggle to come to terms with death of man, daughter after east Indianapolis apartment fire
INDIANAPOLIS — A friend of 31-year-old Raymond Diggs said they are still trying to come to terms with his tragic death. Britney Williams said Diggs, who died along with his 15-month-old daughter from their injuries in an east Indianapolis apartment fire Monday night, was more than a colleague. They worked together at Joe's Auto Sales, where she said he worked in the service department for three years.
13News anchors, reporter speak at Indy Maven event
INDIANAPOLIS — Three women on the 13News team spoke Thursday night at an event hosted by Indy Maven. Anchors Felicia Lawrence and Anne Marie Tiernon and reporter Emily Longnecker talked about women in the media at the gathering. They spoke about getting into the business, effective communication, mental health and remaining unbiased.
IFD: 60-year-old woman rescued after spending night stuck in embankment
The Indianapolis Fire Department said her husband claimed he tried for hours to pull her to safety but eventually called 911 the next morning.
GSD Rescue Indy builds new sanctuary for more than 50 dogs
GSD Rescue Indy has saved hundreds of dogs since its start over a decade ago. Now, the walls of the current rescue are closing in and they’re working to move to a new space out in the country.
Fox 59
Hillis Off Ventilator After Saving Children, Girlfriend Says
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot and killed Thursday on the near east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before noon, police were called to an apartment in the 200 block of North Walcott Street — near State Avenue and Washington Street — on a report of a person shot.
1 killed in east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died in a shooting that happened early Friday morning on the far east side of Indianapolis. Shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot on Windsong Drive, near East 21st Street and North Mitthoeffer Road. According to an IMPD spokesperson, the officers found a man in a vehicle who had apparently been shot.
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Indiana
From scenic lakes in the north to national forests and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Indiana and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
Indianapolis man killed in shooting near I-65 in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police said a man riding in a work van on Interstate 65 in Greenwood was killed in a targeted shooting Wednesday night. A woman was driving the van with the man as her passenger. Indiana State Police said as the van exited I-65 north to County Line Road, another car pulled up beside it and its occupants shot at the van.
Neighbor says couple in Lawrence police shootout ‘like Bonnie and Clyde’
LAWRENCE, Ind. — A suspected gunman is dead after a shootout left a Lawrence police officer and the suspect’s girlfriend wounded in the 9400 block of Burrwood Circle. The couple’s neighbor said it all started over a dispute about a trash can on Dec. 21. “I don’t really know what was going through their mind […]
Indy residents say 'enough is enough' after seeing more cars on the Monon Trail
It’s posted clear as day: 'NO MOTORIZED VEHICLES.' The signs are located at entrances to the Monon Trail all across Indianapolis, but that’s not stopping cars from driving and parking there.
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
Anderson police mourn loss of K9
ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is mourning the loss of K9 Harry who had to be put to rest after a battle with a cancerous bone tumor in his right leg. Police said Harry’s handler, Officer Darron Granger, was by his side when Harry was put to rest on Tuesday after seven years […]
Beloved ‘Indy Steelers’ football coach killed in Greenwood road rage shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police said it was a road rage shooting that took the life of a beloved football coach Wednesday night in Johnson County. Richard Donnell Hamilton, 43, was shot to death while riding in a van that was exiting on County Line Road from I-65 North. ISP said the shooting happened shortly […]
The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis Implements New Rules to Preserve Its Beloved 100-Year-Old Carousel
Who doesn't enjoy taking a ride on a carousel? Well, considering I get motion sickness really easily, I'm gonna have to answer ME on this one. But this article isn't about how me and my wonky equilibrium - it's about a really old, really neat carousel that thousands and thousands of people have enjoyed over the years, and how we can preserve this iconic piece of Indiana history.
Comments / 0