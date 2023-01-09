Read full article on original website
Fired Up: The reasons why Jerome Tang's staff has quickly elevated Kansas State basketball
The question: During the January 12, 2023, edition of the Powercat Questions Podcast, a GoPowercat VIP asked how it was possible that Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang, and his coaches, have the Wildcats off to a blazing start (15-1 overall, and 4-0 in the Big 12). Here is how GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the podcast ...
1350kman.com
Big Decisions to Bolster K-State Offense in ’23
This week’s recruiting notes for Kansas State football provide positives for the team’s offense going into the 2023 season. Wideout Phillip Brooks announced Tuesday that he will return for his sixth season of eligibility, providing a bridge from the 2022 corps to a group of young wide receivers expected to see time in the fall. Brooks finished the past season with 45 catches for 587 yards and four touchdowns and will be the lone returning starter at the position.
Top247: See where Kansas State's 2023 signees land
On Thursday, 247Sports updated its Top247 rankings in the 2023 class. Kansas State, with three signees, saw a shift in the rankings. Dai Dai Ames dropped three spots to No. 72 but still remains the leader of the 2023 group. As K-State's first commitment in the 2023 class, Ames became...
Daily Delivery: As the Big 12 awaits football skeds, Fitz proposes something radical
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The Big 12 was expected to release its 2023 football schedules in early December, but a month later, there are still no schedules. The reason for the delay is interest from Oklahoma and Teas, which said they would be staying for two more sports seasons, to depart a year later, but there must be other issues with how the schedules were constructed. Fitz designed a play to for the 14-team conference to easily schedule so that the old Big Eight schools would play Oklahoma and the former SWC schools, plus West Virginia, would play Texas. Now he adds another suggestion. One that is a little bit odd but very satisfying.
Treshaun Ward's transfer is Kansas State's biggest statement of portal era
If Kansas State's 2023 offense were designed around the four elements of nature, the week began without at least one. The return of a seasoned Will Howard behind all five starters up front means the Wildcats had plenty of rock to fortify its earth. And the addition of weapon Keagan Johnson to pair with the surprise come back of Phillip Brooks certainly opens the air attack despite losing veteran Malik Knowles. But not until Tuesday night's reveal from Treshaun Ward did K-State's future offense truly spark fire.
Fired Up: Should Kansas State fans worry about the Jerome Tang to Texas talk?
The question: During the January 12, 2023, edition of the Powercat Questions Podcast, a GoPowercat VIP asked about the rumors swirling that Texas may try to hire Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang. Here is how GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the podcast ...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Watch: Kansas State Security Practicing Ahead of Kansas Game
The Sunflower Showdown takes place on the hardwood next Tuesday as Kansas State hosts Kansas in Manhattan. Both teams are undefeated in Big 12 play and ranked in the Top 15 in the country. Needless, to say, Bramlage Coliseum is going to be wild on Tuesday night. And if the...
KU Sports
Saturday’s 125-year Kansas basketball reunion to feature some of the biggest names in program history
It’ll be a Kansas basketball festival for the ages this weekend, when the 2nd-ranked KU men’s basketball team plays host to No. 14 Iowa State, with a 125-year celebration serving as an exciting complement to the main event. Dozens of former players, coaches, managers and more are expected...
WIBW
K-State announces more sell outs
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Bramlage Coliseum will be a lot louder these next few weeks. K-State Athletic officials say, three more men’s basketball games have sold out, including the game against Oklahoma State. In addition, the Saturday, Jan. 28 game with Florida and the Saturday, Feb. 18 game with...
Four Emporia State football players land on All-American team
EMPORIA (KSNT) – The awards continue to roll in for Emporia State football. The Dan Hansen Division II All-American team, named after small-school football advocate Dan Hansen, released its annual all-star list today. Four Emporia State Hornets made the list, all on the honorable mention team: Punter Ross Brundardt, quarterback Braden Gleason, lineman Conner Lierz […]
1350kman.com
Manhattan takes #4 seed for McPherson Tourney Next Week
The bracket for the annual McPherson Boys Invitiational Tournament has Manhattan set for a Thursday night contest as part of a loaded field. The Indians will open with Shawnee Mission East as both enter the final part of this week with three losses thus far this season. Game time is at 6:30 next Thursday night, to be followed by McPherson taking on Wichita East. The other matchups will be Lawrence Free State opening with Olathe East followed by St. James Academy taking on Blue Valley West.
adastraradio.com
2023 Kansas Horizon Award Program Recognizes 32 Kansas Educators
TOPEKA, Kan. — Thirty-two educators from Kansas are being recognized for their outstanding teaching skills through the 2023 Kansas Horizon Award program. The 2023 Kansas Horizon Award recipients were recently announced by the Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE). The educators will be honored at a special ceremony during...
‘We need to wake up’: Kansas celebration of MLK urges end to divisiveness
TOPEKA — Angela Bates told a crowd gathered Thursday at the Statehouse to celebrate the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. there is one thing we all have in common. We’re all going to die. The question, she said, is what footprint will you leave on the free soils of Kansas? “I urge us all to have […] The post ‘We need to wake up’: Kansas celebration of MLK urges end to divisiveness appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
onedelightfullife.com
22 Kansas Breweries & Taprooms Worth Visiting
TALL TRELLIS BREW CO. – OLATHE. Tall Trellis Brew Co. (25600 W. Valley Parkway) is a welcoming and beautifully designed space. The family-run business originated as a hop farm and has since grown into a brewery that also features a coffee shop, event location, and lunch or dinner destination. The owners, who are brothers-in-law, did an incredible job creating both an indoor and outdoor patio space with you can sit back and be yourself, plus dogs are allowed on the patio.
2 Kansas women dead in head-on crash
Two women were killed in a crash involving two cars on Interstate 70 in Geary County.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia man transported after evading animal on US-56
An Emporia man was hospitalized following a single vehicle wreck on Highway 56 Saturday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Mark Hanson was traveling westbound on Highway 56 when, in the 300 block, an animal ran out in front of him causing Hanson to run his 2019 Nissan Sentra off the road. The car traveled into the ditch and struck a tree.
North Topeka gas station robbed at gunpoint
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka gas station was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning. According to the Topeka Police Department, the call came in at 3:50 Tuesday morning where a suspect robbed the Cenex in the 1900 block of Northwest Topeka Boulevard. The suspect fled on foot and no arrest has been made. No injuries were […]
WIBW
Riley woman booked on aggravated battery following road rage incident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Riley woman was booked into jail on aggravated battery after allegedly causing a crash in a road rage incident in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Kimball Ave. and N. Seth Child Rd. with reports of a crash.
