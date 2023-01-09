Read full article on original website
Related
cbs17
Nash County deputy faces accused shooter in attempted murder trial
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The trial continued Wednesday for a man accused of shooting at Nash County Sheriff’s Office deputies during a 2021 traffic stop. The deputy injured in the exchange answered questions from the accused shooter while on the stand. Jarred Ford is representing himself in his...
WRAL
Cocaine seized from truck belonging to retired police officer, home searched
A retired Rocky Mount police officer was arrested and charged with selling cocaine, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office. A retired Rocky Mount police officer was arrested and charged with selling cocaine, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office.
Prisoner who escaped in Martin County captured
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A prisoner who escaped Wednesday morning while in court in Martin County has been captured. Brian O’Neal Powell was taken into custody at 1:40 p.m., according to Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning’s Facebook page. Deputies and members of the Williamston Police Department found him in an abandoned home at 409 East […]
State offering $25,000 for info in 2018 Vance County murder
HENDERSON, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest from a 2018 murder in Vance County. On the night of Feb. 22, 2018, De’Cedric Tyquon Alston was shot multiple times while driving his vehicle along the 1100 block of Warrenton Road in Henderson. The 22-year-old died at the hospital.
Former Rocky Mount officer charged with selling cocaine
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A retired Rocky Mount police officer was arrested and charged with selling cocaine, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Keith Stone told WRAL News Linc Oshea Brooks was arrested Wednesday. Stone said Brooks had 9.5 ounces of cocaine and resisted arrest. Brooks was...
thewashingtondailynews.com
BCSO makes arrests for trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine
On 01/10/2023, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Zamian Harris, 22 years of age, of 7330 Market Street Extension in Washington and Ronald Parker, 29 years of age, of 1206 Peed Drive in Greenville. Harris charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Fentanyl,...
First look at video of shootout on I-95 that injured Nash County deputy in 2021
Arguments got underway Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of shooting a Nash County deputy. Tuesday marked the first time Nash County Sheriff’s Office body camera and dashcam video was shown of the February 2021 shootout on Interstate 95 involving Jarred Ford and two deputies. WRAL News was allowed to record the video but not the sound.
WRAL
Durham police shoot at stolen SUV, hitting man who fled hit-and-run
DURHAM, N.C. — Two police officers on Thursday shot a man near the Duke Manor Apartments in Durham after tracking him down from a hit-and-run outside a Front Street hotel. Around 3 a.m., officers were conducting patrols at a hotel on Front Street when they noticed a man sleeping in a vehicle. When officers woke him up, he started the car and put it in reverse, in an attempt to flee the scene.
jocoreport.com
Wilson’s Mills PD Arrest Driver Following Brief Pursuit
WILSON’S MILLS – A Clayton man is facing several charges, including driving while impaired, after he reportedly tried to flee from Wilson’s Mills Police. On January 5 around 10:15pm, Chief A.Z. Williams said an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle on Harrison Road for a driving violation. The vehicle failed to stop and made a left turn onto Fire Department Road, fleeing officers at speeds in excess of 60 mph on Fire Department Road.
cbs17
Pedestrian identified in fatal interstate hit-and-run in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian hit and killed in Raleigh on Thursday morning has been identified by Raleigh police. Lt. Jason Borneo said Craig Mckeithen Jr., 31, was walking on the shoulder of I-440 eastbound near the center median when he was struck. The collision took place near Poole Road at approximately 2:45 a.m.
‘I’m gonna die’: Nash County deputy recalls partner’s shooting during testimony
NASHVILLE, N.C.(WNCN) — “I gotta move. I’m gonna die.” That’s what Nash County Sheriff’s Deputy Shelby Smith said was running through her head when she said a Florida man fired his gun at her and her partner. Smith took the stand to testify against Jarred Ford and while police footage captured the encounter, it failed […]
'Not enough:' Teen driver charged with hitting, killing 23-year-old could face only 60 days in jail
WAKE FOREST, N.C. — The family of a 23-year-old woman tragically killed in a crash in Wake Forest is speaking out about their loss. Kaitlyn Corona died on scene after investigators say a 17-year-old boy ran a red light on Capital Boulevard near Purnell Road Saturday morning. Family says...
WRAL
Teen driver may only face 60 days in jail for charges including misdemeanor death by motor vehicle
The family of a 23-year-old woman tragically killed in a crash in Wake Forest is speaking out about their loss. The family of a 23-year-old woman tragically killed in a crash in Wake Forest is speaking out about their loss.
wcti12.com
Police release forensic sketch of shooting suspect
WINTERVILLE, Pitt County — The Winterville Police Department worked with a forensic sketch artist to draw up a picture of the suspect in a Dec. 10, 2022 shooting on Kinsey Loop near Jessica Drive. The suspect is described as a black man, around 5'9" tall and 130-140 pounds. He...
Chase ends in Edgecombe County, woman facing multiple charges
PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pinetops Police Department, with assistance from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, arrested and charged a woman after a chase on Sunday. Rosalynd Angelika Moody was arrested and charged with the following: • Flee/Elude Arrest with Motor Vehicle • Driving While Impaired • Driving While License Revoked • Assault with Physical […]
WRAL
Durham police shoot, injure man
A shooting that happened early Thursday morning in Durham is currently being investigated. The SBI is assisting the Durham Police Department with the investigation. A shooting that happened early Thursday morning in Durham is currently being investigated. The SBI is assisting the Durham Police Department with the investigation. Reporter: Sarah...
Raleigh company CEO died in Virginia plane crash; other victim also from NC, police say
Two people are dead as the result of a plane crash in Suffolk Saturday afternoon, Virginia State Police said.
Portion of I-440 back open near Poole Road after deadly hit-and-run
The man who was killed has been identified by police as 31-year-old Craig Mckeithen Jr.
WITN
Teen in custody after gun found at Farmville Central High School
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Farmville police say an 18-year-old Farmville Central High School student is in custody and faces charges after police say the student had a handgun on campus Tuesday. Pitt County Schools says a social media post seen as a potential threat led to a modified lockdown at the...
WITN
More information released on student found with gun at Farmville Central High School
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released more information on a high school student found with a gun yesterday at a Pitt County high school. Demayjon Williams has been charged with a gun on educational property, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a concealed gun. Pitt County Schools...
Comments / 0