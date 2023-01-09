ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nash County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

Nash County deputy faces accused shooter in attempted murder trial

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The trial continued Wednesday for a man accused of shooting at Nash County Sheriff’s Office deputies during a 2021 traffic stop. The deputy injured in the exchange answered questions from the accused shooter while on the stand. Jarred Ford is representing himself in his...
NASH COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Prisoner who escaped in Martin County captured

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A prisoner who escaped Wednesday morning while in court in Martin County has been captured. Brian O’Neal Powell was taken into custody at 1:40 p.m., according to Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning’s Facebook page. Deputies and members of the Williamston Police Department found him in an abandoned home at 409 East […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

State offering $25,000 for info in 2018 Vance County murder

HENDERSON, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest from a 2018 murder in Vance County. On the night of Feb. 22, 2018, De’Cedric Tyquon Alston was shot multiple times while driving his vehicle along the 1100 block of Warrenton Road in Henderson. The 22-year-old died at the hospital.
VANCE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Former Rocky Mount officer charged with selling cocaine

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A retired Rocky Mount police officer was arrested and charged with selling cocaine, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Keith Stone told WRAL News Linc Oshea Brooks was arrested Wednesday. Stone said Brooks had 9.5 ounces of cocaine and resisted arrest. Brooks was...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

BCSO makes arrests for trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine

On 01/10/2023, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Zamian Harris, 22 years of age, of 7330 Market Street Extension in Washington and Ronald Parker, 29 years of age, of 1206 Peed Drive in Greenville. Harris charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Fentanyl,...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Durham police shoot at stolen SUV, hitting man who fled hit-and-run

DURHAM, N.C. — Two police officers on Thursday shot a man near the Duke Manor Apartments in Durham after tracking him down from a hit-and-run outside a Front Street hotel. Around 3 a.m., officers were conducting patrols at a hotel on Front Street when they noticed a man sleeping in a vehicle. When officers woke him up, he started the car and put it in reverse, in an attempt to flee the scene.
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

Wilson’s Mills PD Arrest Driver Following Brief Pursuit

WILSON’S MILLS – A Clayton man is facing several charges, including driving while impaired, after he reportedly tried to flee from Wilson’s Mills Police. On January 5 around 10:15pm, Chief A.Z. Williams said an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle on Harrison Road for a driving violation. The vehicle failed to stop and made a left turn onto Fire Department Road, fleeing officers at speeds in excess of 60 mph on Fire Department Road.
CLAYTON, NC
cbs17

Pedestrian identified in fatal interstate hit-and-run in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian hit and killed in Raleigh on Thursday morning has been identified by Raleigh police. Lt. Jason Borneo said Craig Mckeithen Jr., 31, was walking on the shoulder of I-440 eastbound near the center median when he was struck. The collision took place near Poole Road at approximately 2:45 a.m.
RALEIGH, NC
wcti12.com

Police release forensic sketch of shooting suspect

WINTERVILLE, Pitt County — The Winterville Police Department worked with a forensic sketch artist to draw up a picture of the suspect in a Dec. 10, 2022 shooting on Kinsey Loop near Jessica Drive. The suspect is described as a black man, around 5'9" tall and 130-140 pounds. He...
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

Chase ends in Edgecombe County, woman facing multiple charges

PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pinetops Police Department, with assistance from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, arrested and charged a woman after a chase on Sunday. Rosalynd Angelika Moody was arrested and charged with the following: • Flee/Elude Arrest with Motor Vehicle • Driving While Impaired • Driving While License Revoked • Assault with Physical […]
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Durham police shoot, injure man

A shooting that happened early Thursday morning in Durham is currently being investigated. The SBI is assisting the Durham Police Department with the investigation. A shooting that happened early Thursday morning in Durham is currently being investigated. The SBI is assisting the Durham Police Department with the investigation. Reporter: Sarah...
DURHAM, NC
WITN

Teen in custody after gun found at Farmville Central High School

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Farmville police say an 18-year-old Farmville Central High School student is in custody and faces charges after police say the student had a handgun on campus Tuesday. Pitt County Schools says a social media post seen as a potential threat led to a modified lockdown at the...
FARMVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy