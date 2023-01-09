WWE SmackDown ratings down for first episode of 2023

The show still averaged more than 2.2 million viewers.

WWE

Friday's WWE SmackDown averaged 2.257 million viewers on Fox, down 14.1 percent from the previous week's episode that featured the return of John Cena. This is SmackDown's lowest viewership since December 16.

SmackDown was tied for second on television (trailing CBS' Fire Country) with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demo. That's down 17.2 percent from last week's 18-49 rating and is also SmackDown's lowest number since December 16.

SmackDown did top the English-language broadcast networks with a 0.33 rating in the 18-34 demo, but it trailed two Spanish-language shows.

As compared to the same week in 2022, SmackDown was down 0.6 percent in overall viewers and down 8.6 percent in 18-49.

Listed below are the last 11 weeks of overall viewership and 18-49 demo ratings for SmackDown episodes that aired on Fox, as well as the 10-week averages in both categories. This week's show was down 0.9 percent in overall viewers and down 3.6 percent in 18-49 as compared to the recent averages.