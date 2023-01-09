ATP roundup: Jenson Brooksby rallies in Auckland

January 9 - Jenson Brooksby dropped a set but charged back to beat Italian Fabio Fognini 6-7 (2), 6-1, 6-3 in the first round of the ASB Classic on Monday in Auckland, New Zealand.

Brooksby led the first set 5-3 before Fognini rallied to force a tiebreak. Fognini won six straight points to take that set, but from there it was all Brooksby, who finished the match with six aces and saved six of eight break points while converting six of 14.

Brooksby will face No. 3 seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in the second round of the Australian Open tune-up.

Belgium's David Goffin upset No. 5 seed Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 6-3, 6-4, and J.J. Wolf took down eighth seed Adrian Mannarino of France 6-4, 7-6 (4). Frenchmen Constant Lestienne and Richard Gasquet also won matches.

Adelaide International

Mackenzie McDonald fired eight aces and upset No. 5 seed Daniel Evans of Great Britain 7-5, 7-5 in the first round in Australia.

McDonald won 29 of 40 first-serve points (72.5 percent) and converted five of eight break-point opportunities in order to advance past Evans.

In a match pitting Australian wild cards, Thanasi Kokkinakis outlasted Alexei Popyrin 6-0, 6-7 (5), 7-5. Sixth seed Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia, seventh seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain and Great Britain's Jack Draper also won Monday.

--Field Level Media

