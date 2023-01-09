ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTA roundup: Belinda Bencic, Danielle Collins cruise in Adelaide

 3 days ago
January 9 - Belinda Bencic of Switzerland and Danielle Collins were among those to win their first-round matches at the Adelaide International on Monday in Australia.

Bencic, the No. 8 seed, beat Garbine Muguruza of Spain 6-3, 6-4 in 79 minutes. Collins, the American 10th seed, handled Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic in 76 minutes.

Brazilian 11th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia, Czech 12th seed Petra Kvitova, Jil Teichmann of Switzerland and Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia also advanced.

Hobart International

Fourth seed Sloane Stephens lost her first-round match to fellow American Lauren Davis 6-2, 6-2 in Hobart, Australia.

Davis saved six of seven break points and broke Stephens five times in 11 chances to provide the difference.

No. 1 seed Marie Bouzkova of Czech Republic beat Jaqueline Cristian of Romania 7-6 (2), 6-3. Also winning were Ukrainian fifth seed Anhelina Kalinina, Italian Jasmine Paolini, China's Xinyu Wang, and Germans Tatjana Maria and Laura Siegemund.

--Field Level Media

