ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
103.5 KISSFM

Top 10 Crops that Make Idaho Billions are Surprising

Idaho is made up of some incredible, beautiful, wide-open, hard-working farmland. Hundreds of Idaho families rely on the funds that their crops produce, and produce they do. Stacker did this farmtastic study showing what states produce the most of what, then they took it even further by showing the monetary correlation with those crops.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Have We Seen The Last Of Idaho’s Popular “Boise Boys?”

Luke Caldwell and Clint Robertson have been household names across the Treasure Valley for the past five years. Their skillful design on a budget made them the ultimate Boise-area success story. They opened Love + Timber in 2017, and their reputation for house flipping made them famous outside of Idaho. HGTV was so impressed that they gave them a reality show called "Boise Boys," making them synonymous with Boise real estate.
BOISE, ID
The Moose 95.1 FM

Rock and Roll: 2023 Rock and Mineral Shows Across Montana and Idaho

Who doesn't love a good rock show? Gemstones, fossils, minerals, jewelry and fantastic people can be found at these gem and mineral shows across Montana and Idaho. As I've said before, my early years were spent as a rock hound. Man, did I love my rock and gem collection. On family road trips I'd make my parents stop at every 'rock shop' along the way. But gem and mineral shows? THOSE were a huge treat.
MONTANA STATE
Idaho Uncovered

45 Majestic Idaho Hot Springs – Maps and Guides

The Idaho Hot Springs map is interactive and clickable so you can move the map around and click on the links for additional info. The list of Idaho hot springs below are roughly in order from North to South and where available I have included links for additional information about the hot springs including hiking guides with maps. Enjoy!
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Greater Idaho Movement Gains HUGE Momentum

The Greater Idaho movement continues to gain moment throughout the state of Oregon. Another county, Wallowa, has submitted enough valid signatures to allow it on the ballot this May. The measure number is 32;007. What Is The Greater Idaho Movement?. The movement is a grassroots effort to allow fifteen Oregon...
OREGON STATE
Post Register

Oregon OKs killing 2 wolves in new pack after calf attacks

UNION, Ore. (AP)—Oregon officials approved Thursday the killing of two wolves in a new pack that they said have been attacking calves in the northeastern part of the state. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said it would allow the landowner or potentially USDA Wildlife Services to shoot the wolves on the private land where the attacks happened, east of Union.
OREGON STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Stimulus Payments: States In America Are Getting Stimulus Checks Up To $600, Is Your State One?

Many, but not all, states in the United States will receive another stimulus package in February. These payments are worth up to $600 and are designed to help residents cope with high inflation. This has created many problems and obstacles for all Americans trying to get the rent, groceries, and other necessities they need to survive. I don’t think inflation will go down any time soon.
IDAHO STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Natural Grocers to open new store in Idaho next Wednesday

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. will open its fifth Idaho store next Wednesday, the Lakewood, Colorado-based organic-and-natural retailer announced on Wednesday. The 16,350-square-foot store will be located at 209 N. 3rd St. in McCall and doors will open at 8:30 a.m. Natural Grocers is looking to fill cashier positions and a nutritional health coach for the McCall store, the company said.
MCCALL, ID
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Authorities Explanation For Mysterious Booms Raises More Questions

The mysterious booms are a popular topic in Southern Idaho. I’ve only experienced them once, and I can’t say that I heard the boom just that something shook the entire building I was in. The strangest thing about the booms is that only certain people notice them. The one that I felt at the radio station wasn’t heard or felt by other people in the room next to me.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

More Than a Thousand Animals Were Illegally Killed South of Idaho

Hunting in Idaho is almost required to be a resident. It isn't really, but many around the Magic Valley enjoy going out in the morning or for a few days or weeks and seeing what they can bring home. Some do it for food, some do it to escape for a few days, and some enjoy the sport and seeing who can get the biggest tag. If you don't hunt, odds are high that you know somebody that does and most likely have gone with somebody at least once. While hunting is a great activity, some rules and regulations need to be followed. Most hunters follow these rules, but there are those select few that don't and they get the bad title of being a poacher. Poaching in 2022 was high, and far too many animals were killed illegally south of Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

CONNELLY: Pheasant stocking: The controversy that won’t quit

I read a recent news article describing Montana’s prison game bird farm program that enjoys little support in the hunting community, no support within the state wildlife agency outside of the director’s office, and does nothing to support wild bird populations. It got me thinking about stocking pheasants, a seemingly never-ending controversy.
MONTANA STATE
95.7 KEZJ

7 Reasons Why Living in Idaho and the Magic Valley Sucks

The state of Idaho is a beautiful place to live, with amazing lakes, mountains, hot springs, and some of the best hiking and camping you will find in the country. The state isn't too populated and the natural beauty is unrivaled. Most people that call Idaho home enjoy it and think it is a great place to live, but some things make living in the Gem State not so enjoyable. While there are many pros, there are a few things that make living in Idaho, specifically, the Magic Valley, suck.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Idaho Could Legalize This Federally Banned Drug Before Marijuana

You could call it a "heated debate" but these days, it seems like it has fizzled out a little: legalization of marijuana in Idaho. We've see the wave of legalization happen all around us-- Washington and Oregon, perhaps our closest neighbors, have legalized for recreational sale and use. In regards to medicinal use, a total of 37 out of our 50 states have legalized.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Local man who holds all-time record for years of public service finally retires after 64 years with ITD

POCATELLO — District 5’s Carl “Terry” Jacobsen retired Nov. 16, 2022, after a record-breaking 64 years of service to the State of Idaho, all of it in Southeast Idaho and almost all of it in the D5 Lab. The lab was renamed in his honor several years ago when he hit the 60-year milestone, at which point he was already the all-time record-holder for years of public service in Idaho. ...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy