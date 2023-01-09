Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho Today: A temporary goodbye from Mellisa Paul
Mellisa Paul will be focusing on her health and will be recovering from a major surgery until March. In the meantime, Joey & Lauren will be stepping in on the show!
Top 10 Crops that Make Idaho Billions are Surprising
Idaho is made up of some incredible, beautiful, wide-open, hard-working farmland. Hundreds of Idaho families rely on the funds that their crops produce, and produce they do. Stacker did this farmtastic study showing what states produce the most of what, then they took it even further by showing the monetary correlation with those crops.
Have We Seen The Last Of Idaho’s Popular “Boise Boys?”
Luke Caldwell and Clint Robertson have been household names across the Treasure Valley for the past five years. Their skillful design on a budget made them the ultimate Boise-area success story. They opened Love + Timber in 2017, and their reputation for house flipping made them famous outside of Idaho. HGTV was so impressed that they gave them a reality show called "Boise Boys," making them synonymous with Boise real estate.
Rock and Roll: 2023 Rock and Mineral Shows Across Montana and Idaho
Who doesn't love a good rock show? Gemstones, fossils, minerals, jewelry and fantastic people can be found at these gem and mineral shows across Montana and Idaho. As I've said before, my early years were spent as a rock hound. Man, did I love my rock and gem collection. On family road trips I'd make my parents stop at every 'rock shop' along the way. But gem and mineral shows? THOSE were a huge treat.
45 Majestic Idaho Hot Springs – Maps and Guides
The Idaho Hot Springs map is interactive and clickable so you can move the map around and click on the links for additional info. The list of Idaho hot springs below are roughly in order from North to South and where available I have included links for additional information about the hot springs including hiking guides with maps. Enjoy!
A billion dollar jackpot means scammers are also looking to cash in on Mega Millions
ATHOL, Idaho — The calls started coming in to Dawn Olejniczak early Tuesday morning. "Kept calling me back over and over and over again," the Athol, Idaho resident explains. The man, who she says called himself John White, told her he was with Mega Millions in Idaho and that he was waiting to deliver her prize.
Greater Idaho Movement Gains HUGE Momentum
The Greater Idaho movement continues to gain moment throughout the state of Oregon. Another county, Wallowa, has submitted enough valid signatures to allow it on the ballot this May. The measure number is 32;007. What Is The Greater Idaho Movement?. The movement is a grassroots effort to allow fifteen Oregon...
Post Register
Oregon OKs killing 2 wolves in new pack after calf attacks
UNION, Ore. (AP)—Oregon officials approved Thursday the killing of two wolves in a new pack that they said have been attacking calves in the northeastern part of the state. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said it would allow the landowner or potentially USDA Wildlife Services to shoot the wolves on the private land where the attacks happened, east of Union.
proclaimerscv.com
Stimulus Payments: States In America Are Getting Stimulus Checks Up To $600, Is Your State One?
Many, but not all, states in the United States will receive another stimulus package in February. These payments are worth up to $600 and are designed to help residents cope with high inflation. This has created many problems and obstacles for all Americans trying to get the rent, groceries, and other necessities they need to survive. I don’t think inflation will go down any time soon.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Natural Grocers to open new store in Idaho next Wednesday
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. will open its fifth Idaho store next Wednesday, the Lakewood, Colorado-based organic-and-natural retailer announced on Wednesday. The 16,350-square-foot store will be located at 209 N. 3rd St. in McCall and doors will open at 8:30 a.m. Natural Grocers is looking to fill cashier positions and a nutritional health coach for the McCall store, the company said.
Idaho Authorities Explanation For Mysterious Booms Raises More Questions
The mysterious booms are a popular topic in Southern Idaho. I’ve only experienced them once, and I can’t say that I heard the boom just that something shook the entire building I was in. The strangest thing about the booms is that only certain people notice them. The one that I felt at the radio station wasn’t heard or felt by other people in the room next to me.
More Than a Thousand Animals Were Illegally Killed South of Idaho
Hunting in Idaho is almost required to be a resident. It isn't really, but many around the Magic Valley enjoy going out in the morning or for a few days or weeks and seeing what they can bring home. Some do it for food, some do it to escape for a few days, and some enjoy the sport and seeing who can get the biggest tag. If you don't hunt, odds are high that you know somebody that does and most likely have gone with somebody at least once. While hunting is a great activity, some rules and regulations need to be followed. Most hunters follow these rules, but there are those select few that don't and they get the bad title of being a poacher. Poaching in 2022 was high, and far too many animals were killed illegally south of Idaho.
Post Register
CONNELLY: Pheasant stocking: The controversy that won’t quit
I read a recent news article describing Montana’s prison game bird farm program that enjoys little support in the hunting community, no support within the state wildlife agency outside of the director’s office, and does nothing to support wild bird populations. It got me thinking about stocking pheasants, a seemingly never-ending controversy.
KREM
North Idaho housing market went down nearly 30% in 2022, realtors say
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The North Idaho housing market ended 2022 different than it started. According to year-end results from the Coeur d’Alene Regional Realtors, 2,557 single-family homes on less than two acres were sold in Kootenai County in 2022, down nearly 30% from 3,510 sold in 2021.
7 Reasons Why Living in Idaho and the Magic Valley Sucks
The state of Idaho is a beautiful place to live, with amazing lakes, mountains, hot springs, and some of the best hiking and camping you will find in the country. The state isn't too populated and the natural beauty is unrivaled. Most people that call Idaho home enjoy it and think it is a great place to live, but some things make living in the Gem State not so enjoyable. While there are many pros, there are a few things that make living in Idaho, specifically, the Magic Valley, suck.
Idaho Residents Will Need a "Star Card" - REAL ID Driver's License - To Board a Flight in the U.S. Starting May 7, 2025
Idaho's Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) says residents will need a "Star Card" - their version of the REAL ID driver's license that all other states are calling it - or a passport, or military ID - in order to board airline flights starting on May 7, 2025.
KTVB
In the News Now: Idaho killings suspect latest
The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students now has a preliminary hearing date for his case. Plus more on the timeline of events and evidence.
Rare Gem Can Only Be Found in 2 Places on Earth: Idaho and India
Idaho is a very special place-- it doesn't matter where you live. There is a clear reason that folks from all over the country are moving to Idaho and whether we like it or not, we have to be honest with ourselves and admit: we get it. Here in the...
Idaho Could Legalize This Federally Banned Drug Before Marijuana
You could call it a "heated debate" but these days, it seems like it has fizzled out a little: legalization of marijuana in Idaho. We've see the wave of legalization happen all around us-- Washington and Oregon, perhaps our closest neighbors, have legalized for recreational sale and use. In regards to medicinal use, a total of 37 out of our 50 states have legalized.
Local man who holds all-time record for years of public service finally retires after 64 years with ITD
POCATELLO — District 5’s Carl “Terry” Jacobsen retired Nov. 16, 2022, after a record-breaking 64 years of service to the State of Idaho, all of it in Southeast Idaho and almost all of it in the D5 Lab. The lab was renamed in his honor several years ago when he hit the 60-year milestone, at which point he was already the all-time record-holder for years of public service in Idaho. ...
Comments / 0