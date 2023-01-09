SBLive Power 25 national girls basketball rankings: Long Island Lutheran, Sierra Canyon pick up big wins

It's January, and eight of the nation's top 10 high school girls basketball teams have still not lost a game in 2022-23.

One of them is Long Island Lutheran (N.Y), which vaulted to the top of the SBLive Power 25 national rankings last week. The Crusaders beat then-No. 10 Georgetown Visitation Prep, 63-36, in their only game last week.

And second-ranked Sierra Canyon (California), led by JuJu Watkins, downed No. 7 La Jolla Country Day (California) in The Chosen 1's over the weekend in Los Angeles.

Read the full breakdown of our Week 5 (Jan. 9-14) national rankings below.

SBLive's national girls basketball rankings will be released weekly for the duration of the 2022-23 season.

SBLIVE POWER 25 NATIONAL GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

Jan. 9, 2023

1. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, New York) (10-0 – 1st)

New consensus top team comes off extended break to beat another nationally-ranked foe - then-No. 10 Visitation Prep (63-36).

Big-game JuJu Watkins? You betcha. Goes off for 30 points, 18 rebounds as Trailblazers beat No. 7 La Jolla Country Day at The Chosen 1’s.

Survived its closest local game in two seasons (71-68 OT win over Visitation Prep) - and now has Sierra Canyon on horizon Saturday.

Took care of business at the Hoop Group Girls Boardwalk Showcase on Sunday as PG Zoe Brooks continues to dazzle (21 points, 16 rebounds).

F Sa'lah Hemingway becomes 11th player in program history to eclipse 1,000 career points as Eagles finish off big 2-0 week.

Survived a squeaker against St. Thomas Aquinas over the weekend (35-34) - and now Eagles can turn attention to looming top-three showdowns.

Right there with No. 2 Sierra Canyon all game at The Chosen 1's (64-55 loss), trailing by five points in the final minute. Jada Williams had 19 points.

A couple of convincing home-state road wins at Edina (73-27) and Holy Family (80-34) in G Taylor Woodson's extended-absence return from injury.

Two more easy wins over Park Hill South (78-50) and Lee's Summith West (63-42) pushes nation's longest winning streak to 76 games.

After handling Mae Jemison (78-21), Lady Trojans survive easily their toughest test of the season against River Ridge (GA), 50-48, at "She Got Game Classic."

Last season, in-state Cedar Hill pulled off the overtime stunner against the Pantherettes. Not this time around (58-53 win).

Recovered nicely from national top-10 losses (La Jolla Country Day, Sidwell Friends) to close 2022 against in-state West Jordan and Springville.

Maryland signee Amiyah Reynolds records triple-double - 14 points, 12 assists, 11 rebounds - in win over Bremen. Third 18-0 start in school history.

Top ninth grader McKenna Woliczko continues to pile up points (21 in win over St. Ignatius) - and rack up major-conference D1 offers.

Registered 71-38 blowout win over Mission Hills in only game last week as Golden Eagles rack up second 16-0 start in past three seasons.

It's January, so it's "Louisville Invitational Tournament" time - and after three wins last week, looks like ZaKiyah Johnson and company will be top seeds.

Didn't take long for team with nation's toughest schedule to get back over .500 with three wins, including one over South Shore (NY) at "Blue Star Invitational".

North Carolina State signee Laci Steele came up big all three games of the Putnam City Invitational, including title-game win over the host school.

Opened league play with 73-22 win over Shadow Ridge as five players scored in double figures for the 13-time Nevada champions.

Still No. 1 in Arkansas! And Wampus Cats had to prove it by holding off state's No. 2 team North Little Rock (65-61) behind Chloe Clardy's 25 points.

21. Paul VI (Haddenfield, New Jersey) (7-1 – Unranked)

Vaulted from outside the fray to inside the rankings after big 76-44 victory over then-No. 20 Morris Catholic. PG Hannah Hidalgo had 41 points in win.

Lost close game to Edmond North in championship of host tournament, but talented forward Caya Smith still doing her thing for Patriots.

Fresh off her Caprock Tournament MVP performance, G Aaliyah Chavez pours in another 36 points in team's 98-51 victory over Abilene Cooper.

For a team that is approaching 30 games played - Wolves only had one game last week (78-18 victory over in-state Seguin).

25. Morris Catholic (Denville, New Jersey) (11-1 – 20th)

Shocking loss at the "Blue Star Invitational" to in-state Paul VI as Notre Dame signee Hannah Hidalgo put on a show. Alexis Rosenfeld had 14 points for Crusaders.

BUBBLE TEAMS:

Camas (Camas, WA)

Desert Vista (Phoenix, AZ)

Example Academy (Frankfort, IL)

Georgetown Visitation Prep (Washington, D.C.)

Lake Highland Prep (Orlando, FL)

McDonogh (Owings Mills, MD)

Purcell Marian Catholic (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Rutgers Prep (Somerset, NJ)

South Grand Prairie (Grand Prairie, TX)

South Shore (Brooklyn, NY)

St. John's (Washington D.C.)

Summer Creek (Houston, TX)

The Webb School (Bellbuckle, TN)

Winston-Salem Christian National (Winston-Salem, NC)