High School Senior Dies Following Cardiac Arrest at School, Which Family Says Happened After Gym Class
"He was an amazing kid who loved life to the fullest," read a message on a GoFundMe set up on behalf of Jordan Brister's family A high school senior from Las Vegas died days after suffering cardiac arrest at school. Jordan Brister, 18, "experienced cardiac arrest" while at Amplus Academy on Jan. 3, according to a statement from the school. The student collapsed and was found inside a school bathroom after attending physical education class, his family told affiliate CBS station KLAS-TV and NBC affiliate KSNV. The family said it was about 25 minutes...
americanmilitarynews.com
8newsnow.com
Woman calls on community for help after friend dies suddenly of cardiac arrest
A local woman is sharing the story of her friend, who died suddenly from cardiac arrest Sunday; one of several who has suffered the same fate in Las Vegas this past week. Woman calls on community for help after friend dies …. A local woman is sharing the story of...
8newsnow.com
‘Maybe deep down I wanted to shoot the guy’: Las Vegas man arrested after shooting girlfriend’s friend ‘with benefits’ at trailer park
Police arrested a Las Vegas man after he allegedly shot his girlfriend’s friend “with benefits” at a trailer park Friday, newly released documents said. ‘Maybe deep down I wanted to shoot the guy’: Las …. Police arrested a Las Vegas man after he allegedly shot his...
Coroner reveals Las Vegas student's cause of death
Medical examiners in Clark County revealed what caused the death of 16-year-old Ashari Hughes, who experienced a medical emergency during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School last week.
Fox5 KVVU
One dead after car crash in garage at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in the Terminal 3 long-term parking garage at Harry Reid International on Wednesday night, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area around 9:16 p.m. for a reported vehicle versus fixed object...
18-year-old facing murder charge in Las Vegas 7-Eleven shooting
An 18-year-old is accused of firing a gun several times into a 7-Eleven, killing a person inside, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.
Only on 8: Family of Las Vegas man found shot, killed in car calls for justice
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Weeks after a man was found shot and killed in his car, his family shared his story exclusively with 8 News Now. According to police, 38-year-old Lynell Vallian was found shot and killed in a car on New Year’s Eve; officers said the vehicle had hit a waterline near M.L.K. Boulevard […]
Las Vegas murder suspect, teenage victims traded guns, took videos before double homicide: police
A 24-year-old man accused of killing two teenagers last summer reportedly fired at them point-blank after a meeting to exchange guns, police said in documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Thursday.
8newsnow.com
Teacher discusses safety concerns at CCSD school board meeting, citing uptick in behavior issues among students
The Clark County School District Board of trustees held its first board meeting on Thursday since new members were sworn into office. Teacher discusses safety concerns at CCSD school …. The Clark County School District Board of trustees held its first board meeting on Thursday since new members were sworn...
8newsnow.com
Vigil Friday for slain tow truck driver who leaves behind 9 children
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Family members and friends of a tow truck driver who was shot to death while on the job will hold a candlelight vigil Friday night to remember a man they say was devoted to his family and community. Jonet Dominguez was killed on Tuesday, Jan....
8newsnow.com
Woman found dead in burning apartment suffered stab wounds
A woman who was discovered inside a burning apartment on Monday is now considered a murder victim. According to Las Vegas police, the woman suffered from stab wounds. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/woman-found-dead-in-burning-apartment-suffered-stab-wounds/. Woman found dead in burning apartment suffered stab …. A woman who was discovered inside a burning apartment on Monday is...
8newsnow.com
Desert Springs Hospital ending inpatient services in March; 970 employees affected
Desert Springs Hospital and Medical Center has announced that it will cease hospital operations and convert to a free-standing emergency room. Desert Springs Hospital ending inpatient services …. Desert Springs Hospital and Medical Center has announced that it will cease hospital operations and convert to a free-standing emergency room. Teacher...
8newsnow.com
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police: Suspect arrested in shooting of employee over impounded car
Las Vegas Metropolitian police arrested a 27-year-old man identified as Jaton Herder. His initial appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-police-report-homicide-near-arts-district/. Las Vegas police: Suspect arrested in shooting of …. Las Vegas Metropolitian police arrested a 27-year-old man identified as Jaton Herder. His initial appearance is...
Las Vegas doctor addresses heart health concerns after sudden deaths of two high school students
Following the recent news of the sudden deaths of two local high school students, who both suffered cardiac arrest, some parents are no doubt concerned about the heart health of young adults.
Fox5 KVVU
CCSD boundary change proposals could affect where Las Vegas kids go to school
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District is considering changing attendance boundaries for several schools throughout the Las Vegas Valley at its next meeting Jan. 17. According to the school district’s website on Thursday, there are five documents detailing the proposed changes. According to the documents,...
CCSD student arrested after school staff member threat
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A student at Sandy Valley High School was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a threat, according to the Clark County School District. In a statement sent to Sandy Valley parents on Thursday, Principal Tati Hadavi said the threat was to a staff member and there were no threats directed at […]
Lawsuit accuses Las Vegas Strip casino of not intervening before gunman shot customer
A lawsuit filed Thursday accuses security staff at a Las Vegas Strip casino of failing to protect a group of customers after a man threatened them with a gun. That man later shot a member of the group, leading to substantial injuries and multiple surgeries, documents said.
TODAY.com
