Las Vegas, NV

High School Senior Dies Following Cardiac Arrest at School, Which Family Says Happened After Gym Class

"He was an amazing kid who loved life to the fullest," read a message on a GoFundMe set up on behalf of Jordan Brister's family A high school senior from Las Vegas died days after suffering cardiac arrest at school. Jordan Brister, 18, "experienced cardiac arrest" while at Amplus Academy on Jan. 3, according to a statement from the school. The student collapsed and was found inside a school bathroom after attending physical education class, his family told affiliate CBS station KLAS-TV and NBC affiliate KSNV.
LAS VEGAS, NV
americanmilitarynews.com

Fox5 KVVU

One dead after car crash in garage at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in the Terminal 3 long-term parking garage at Harry Reid International on Wednesday night, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area around 9:16 p.m. for a reported vehicle versus fixed object...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Woman found dead in burning apartment suffered stab wounds

A woman who was discovered inside a burning apartment on Monday is now considered a murder victim. According to Las Vegas police, the woman suffered from stab wounds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Desert Springs Hospital ending inpatient services in March; 970 employees affected

Desert Springs Hospital and Medical Center has announced that it will cease hospital operations and convert to a free-standing emergency room.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police: Suspect arrested in shooting of employee over impounded car

Las Vegas Metropolitian police arrested a 27-year-old man identified as Jaton Herder. His initial appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

CCSD boundary change proposals could affect where Las Vegas kids go to school

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District is considering changing attendance boundaries for several schools throughout the Las Vegas Valley at its next meeting Jan. 17. According to the school district's website on Thursday, there are five documents detailing the proposed changes.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

CCSD student arrested after school staff member threat

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A student at Sandy Valley High School was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a threat, according to the Clark County School District. In a statement sent to Sandy Valley parents on Thursday, Principal Tati Hadavi said the threat was to a staff member and there were no threats directed at students.
SANDY VALLEY, NV
TODAY.com

