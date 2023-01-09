Read full article on original website
Collin County residents are worried that Universal Studios in Frisco will cause rent spikes and traffic jamsJalyn SmootFrisco, TX
Texas is Getting a Universal Studios in the Near FutureTom HandyFrisco, TX
New Universal Studios theme park to open in Dallas areaAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Should Universal have chosen San Antonio for its new theme park?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
fox4news.com
Dallas city leaders admit rollout of new trash collection routes was botched
DALLAS - Dallas City Council members want answers about why the rollout of new trash collection routes was botched. Some say they've been getting an earful from residents who have waited weeks to get their trash picked up. City leaders admitted December may have been a bad time to roll...
keranews.org
Arlington council member calls town hall meeting over complaints at Paddock on Park Row apartments
Rebecca Boxall, District 5 council member, has organized a 6 p.m. community meeting Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church, 210 Park Row Drive, to get to the bottom of several complaints heard from residents since the property reopened in 2020 with a new owner, Lincoln Avenue Capital, and a multimillion-dollar renovation.
Lewisville City Council approves zone change requests for planned housing developments
Lewisville City Council approved zone change requests for planned housing developments Jan. 9. (Community Impact file photo) More housing options are slated for Lewisville after the City Council approved three zone change requests. An ordinance granting a zone change will allow for a planned development at 301 and 333 Uecker...
Major projects underway in downtown Fort Worth
Can't keep up with the downtown developments? We've got you covered.
Flower Mound, Highland Village, Argyle, Northlake to open council candidate filings
Candidate filings for several towns and cities will open Jan. 18. (Courtesy Unsplash) Flower Mound, Highland Village, Argyle and Northlake residents looking to serve in city and town council positions can file for candidacy starting Jan. 18. The filing period will end Feb. 17. Early voting will begin April 24,...
Proposal to rename Fort Worth recreation center after Atatiana Jefferson hits snag
Councilman Chris Nettles is sponsoring a proposal on tonight’s Fort Worth City Council agenda to rename the Hillside Rec Center after Jefferson, who was killed a block away in her mother’s home by a former Fort Worth police officer.
Argyle looking to make progress on major road projects in 2023
Construction continues on Stonecrest Road and other streets in Argyle. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) As issues with mobility in Argyle persist, town officials hope to get some clarity on construction projects planned for its two major roads. Denton County has seen massive population growth in recent years, and Argyle has been...
wbap.com
Denton ISD Sends $1.4 Billion Bond to Voters
(WBAP/KLIF) — A May bond election is planned for Denton ISD. The school board voted to approve a nearly one and a half billion dollar bond election at Tuesday night’s meeting. The board voted unanimously in favor of a proposed May 6th bond election to address several issues,...
fortworthreport.org
Lawsuit reveals divisions, connections between Fort Worth’s Granger family and Tarrant water district
Last spring, Tarrant Regional Water District board member James Hill had a question: Why was a water district website advertising an event held by Shanna Granger’s company?. That event, Fort Worth Oktoberfest, was previously hosted by the water district and brought in a $144,388 profit in 2021 – the first year it was profitable. But, with the agency backing away from event planning in 2022, former water district employee Shanna Granger sought to organize Oktoberfest herself.
Lanes closed at major Flower Mound intersection for emergency gas line repairs
Drivers should expect delays at a major intersection in Flower Mound, the town said in a news release late Wednesday afternoon. Crews are making emergency gas line repairs in the southeast corner of FM 1171 and FM 2499, the town news release said. During the repairs, the right turn lane of northbound FM 2499 and the right lane of eastbound FM 1171 will be closed. The right turn lane of FM 1171 will remain open, so drivers can still turn right onto FM 2499.
Local nonprofit, church hosting trafficking awareness event
Refuge for Women, a local nonprofit that cares for women who have escaped human trafficking, will host an event later this month with GracePointe Church to spread awareness about human trafficking. The free and informative “Truth About Trafficking” event will feature a panel discussion with experts in North Texas, including...
Dallas Water Utilities warns about fraudulent signage posted on doors
Dallas Water Utilities officials are advising customers about fraudulent door hangers being hung across the city titled "Water Update." (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Dallas Water Utilities officials are advising customers about door hangers being hung across the city titled "Water Update." City officials said in a press release that customers should...
Here are 5 businesses to watch in Historic Downtown McKinney
The Horse's Axe is an ax-throwing venue set to open downtown in 2023. (Courtesy The Horse's Axe) Here are five businesses that are coming soon or are now open on the Historic Downtown McKinney square. Collective Coffee, which will be located at 301 W. Louisiana St., Unit 102, is a...
See 5 latest commercial projects in Frisco, including $35M new construction for Prosper ISD
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Courtesy Google Maps) Want to know more about the latest development projects in Frisco? The following projects have been filed in the last...
See 5 latest commercial projects in Plano, totaling over $9M
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about the latest businesses, development and renovations coming to Plano? Find details on the five latest commercial projects filed...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
H-E-B Starts Plans for Second Frisco Store Near Little Elm
H-E-B is moving ahead with a second store in Frisco on land it already owns. The company has been granted a 30-day extension by Frisco’s planning and zoning staff to submit its preliminary plat work for a future H-E-B store on the southwest corner of U.S. 380 W. University and FM 423 or Gee Road near Little Elm.
fox4news.com
Sunnyvale ISD retiring from position to advocate for public schools
SUNNYVALE, Texas - The superintendent of Sunnyvale ISD in far east Dallas County is retiring after 16 years. Doug Williams has guided the top-rated Sunnyvale district through explosive growth and the building of new schools. He says his retirement is a repurposing of his role to further advocate for public schools statewide.
Plano ISD board of trustees discusses matching uniforms, mascot for campuses
The Plano ISD board of trustees discussed the athletic alignment program during its Jan. 10 meeting, an initiative that would integrate the senior high and high schools. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) The Plano ISD board of trustees discussed an update on the athletic alignment program during its Jan. 10 meeting, including...
Funeral for Lewisville assistant police chief to be held in Argyle
The funeral service for Lewisville Police Department Assistant Police Chief Jay Powell will be held this week in Argyle. Powell, 52, died last week from a cardiac event. During his 29-year career at Lewisville PD, Powell received numerous honors and earned multiple service awards, according to a news release from the city of Lewisville. He was promoted to Assistant Police Chief in 2014. In that role, Chief Powell oversaw the Support Operations Bureau of the police department, supervising officers in Training, Traffic, Criminal Investigations, Personnel, Community Resources and the budget.
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s Own Adult Playground Finally Opens — Truck Yard Rolls Into Alliance Town Center, Giant Ferris Wheel Included
Fitted with plastic lawn chairs to enjoy on lazy afternoons, Fort Worth's first Truck Yard is a large land. Fort Worth’s own Truck Yard bar wonderland is finally set to open its doors this Monday, January 16 at 3101 Prairie Vista Drive. It is the biggest thing to happen at Alliance Town Center in a long while. And we mean big.
