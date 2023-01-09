ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

wbap.com

Denton ISD Sends $1.4 Billion Bond to Voters

(WBAP/KLIF) — A May bond election is planned for Denton ISD. The school board voted to approve a nearly one and a half billion dollar bond election at Tuesday night’s meeting. The board voted unanimously in favor of a proposed May 6th bond election to address several issues,...
DENTON, TX
fortworthreport.org

Lawsuit reveals divisions, connections between Fort Worth’s Granger family and Tarrant water district

Last spring, Tarrant Regional Water District board member James Hill had a question: Why was a water district website advertising an event held by Shanna Granger’s company?. That event, Fort Worth Oktoberfest, was previously hosted by the water district and brought in a $144,388 profit in 2021 – the first year it was profitable. But, with the agency backing away from event planning in 2022, former water district employee Shanna Granger sought to organize Oktoberfest herself.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lanes closed at major Flower Mound intersection for emergency gas line repairs

Drivers should expect delays at a major intersection in Flower Mound, the town said in a news release late Wednesday afternoon. Crews are making emergency gas line repairs in the southeast corner of FM 1171 and FM 2499, the town news release said. During the repairs, the right turn lane of northbound FM 2499 and the right lane of eastbound FM 1171 will be closed. The right turn lane of FM 1171 will remain open, so drivers can still turn right onto FM 2499.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

H-E-B Starts Plans for Second Frisco Store Near Little Elm

H-E-B is moving ahead with a second store in Frisco on land it already owns. The company has been granted a 30-day extension by Frisco’s planning and zoning staff to submit its preliminary plat work for a future H-E-B store on the southwest corner of U.S. 380 W. University and FM 423 or Gee Road near Little Elm.
FRISCO, TX
fox4news.com

Sunnyvale ISD retiring from position to advocate for public schools

SUNNYVALE, Texas - The superintendent of Sunnyvale ISD in far east Dallas County is retiring after 16 years. Doug Williams has guided the top-rated Sunnyvale district through explosive growth and the building of new schools. He says his retirement is a repurposing of his role to further advocate for public schools statewide.
SUNNYVALE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Funeral for Lewisville assistant police chief to be held in Argyle

The funeral service for Lewisville Police Department Assistant Police Chief Jay Powell will be held this week in Argyle. Powell, 52, died last week from a cardiac event. During his 29-year career at Lewisville PD, Powell received numerous honors and earned multiple service awards, according to a news release from the city of Lewisville. He was promoted to Assistant Police Chief in 2014. In that role, Chief Powell oversaw the Support Operations Bureau of the police department, supervising officers in Training, Traffic, Criminal Investigations, Personnel, Community Resources and the budget.
LEWISVILLE, TX
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s Own Adult Playground Finally Opens — Truck Yard Rolls Into Alliance Town Center, Giant Ferris Wheel Included

Fitted with plastic lawn chairs to enjoy on lazy afternoons, Fort Worth's first Truck Yard is a large land. Fort Worth’s own Truck Yard bar wonderland is finally set to open its doors this Monday, January 16 at 3101 Prairie Vista Drive. It is the biggest thing to happen at Alliance Town Center in a long while. And we mean big.
FORT WORTH, TX
Denton, TX
