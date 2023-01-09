ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

neusenews.com

Governor Cooper: Sustainable Electricity We Can Rely On

North Carolinians deserve reliable, sustainable electricity at a reasonable cost, but because of increasingly severe weather and aging fossil fuel plants, that result could be less certain. That’s why we now have a plan to ensure more reliable and sustainable electricity by moving more quickly toward low-cost renewable energy.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

'Superb piece of propaganda' served up in governor's op-ed

(The Center Square) – North Carolina's amateur critics called it "BS" and a professional one more gently said it was “a superb piece of propaganda.”. Gov. Roy Cooper’s op-ed this week touted the state’s climate change plans as the solution to blackouts that left thousands in the cold on Christmas Eve. Jon Sanders, director of the John Locke Foundation’s Center for Food, Power, and Life, described Cooper’s op-ed as “a superb piece of propaganda” and refuted claims that lessons learned from the blackouts point to increasing reliance on solar and other weather-dependent energy sources.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Duke Energy carbon plan sells ratepayers short

On December 30, 2022, the North Carolina Utilities Commission issued its long-awaited order in the Duke Energy Carbon Plan proceeding. By unreasonably limiting Duke’s near-term procurement of clean, low-cost solar resources, the Commission’s order will increase costs for ratepayers and delay reductions in Duke’s carbon emissions. Under...
carolinajournal.com

Blue Cross NC formally protests award of State Health Plan contract

On Thursday, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina (BCBSNC) submitted a 14-page formal protest to Sam Watts, acting administrator of the State Health Plan, opposing the award of the plan’s 2025-27 third-party administrator contract to Aetna. BCBSNC held that contract for more than 40 years. In a letter...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
generalaviationnews.com

Aviation’s impact in North Carolina tops $72 billion

North Carolina’s 72 publicly owned airports contribute more than $72 billion to the state’s economy each year — 11% of the state’s gross domestic product or total economic output — and support nearly 333,000 jobs, according to a report released in January 2023 by the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinajournal.com

Truitt announces updates to Operation Polaris

North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt has released an update on Operation Polaris, a four-year plan for strengthening student outcomes across the state. Operation Polaris was initially released in September 2021. The “north star” of the plan is that “every student deserves a highly qualified, excellent teacher in...
carolinajournal.com

Troubling NC Medical Board audit raises patient safety concerns

A performance audit released Thursday by North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood’s office regarding the North Carolina Medical Board raises concerns for patient safety across the state. Auditors were denied access by the board to the investigative records and supporting documentation necessary to obtain evidence to perform an audit...
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in North Carolina

North Carolina is a gorgeous state full of lush greenery and multiple waterways. There is no end to the outdoor adventure possibilities. A favorite pastime in the state is to spend time on the water. And it is no wonder. North Carolina has many beautiful lakes that are perfectly suited for recreation. However, they are not all natural lakes. The state has several stunning man-made lakes as well.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WXII 12

Skyrocketing energy bills plaguing Piedmont Triad residents

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Skyrocketing energy bills are raising eyebrows across the Piedmont Triad, and forcing families to really cut back. Many residents are finding themselves in situations where they can't even afford to pay their bill. "When I got this bill Saturday, I went into shock," said Suzy Bowles.
Mount Airy News

Mayberry Mall gets two new occupants

The outside of the new Myobody fitness studio at the mall is pictured Saturday. Two new businesses have joined the lineup of occupants at Mayberry Mall in Mount Airy, one that is replacing a previous tenant with a similar name which closed there in 2021. Leases with Bargain Bins and...
MOUNT AIRY, NC

