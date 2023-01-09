Read full article on original website
Governor Cooper: Sustainable Electricity We Can Rely On
North Carolinians deserve reliable, sustainable electricity at a reasonable cost, but because of increasingly severe weather and aging fossil fuel plants, that result could be less certain. That’s why we now have a plan to ensure more reliable and sustainable electricity by moving more quickly toward low-cost renewable energy.
'Superb piece of propaganda' served up in governor's op-ed
(The Center Square) – North Carolina's amateur critics called it "BS" and a professional one more gently said it was “a superb piece of propaganda.”. Gov. Roy Cooper’s op-ed this week touted the state’s climate change plans as the solution to blackouts that left thousands in the cold on Christmas Eve. Jon Sanders, director of the John Locke Foundation’s Center for Food, Power, and Life, described Cooper’s op-ed as “a superb piece of propaganda” and refuted claims that lessons learned from the blackouts point to increasing reliance on solar and other weather-dependent energy sources.
Duke Energy carbon plan sells ratepayers short
On December 30, 2022, the North Carolina Utilities Commission issued its long-awaited order in the Duke Energy Carbon Plan proceeding. By unreasonably limiting Duke’s near-term procurement of clean, low-cost solar resources, the Commission’s order will increase costs for ratepayers and delay reductions in Duke’s carbon emissions. Under...
When will egg prices in West Virginia and Ohio drop?
The price of eggs is coming down, but real savings won't be seen at the dairy case for a while.
Tribe to seek North Carolina law changes on state income tax, cannabis issues
CHEROKEE, N.C. – With the passage of two pieces of legislation during its regular session on Thursday, Jan. 12, Tribal Council has authorized EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) officials to work with North Carolina lawmakers regarding cannabis issues and the state income taxation of EBCI tribal members. Council...
Blue Cross NC formally protests award of State Health Plan contract
On Thursday, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina (BCBSNC) submitted a 14-page formal protest to Sam Watts, acting administrator of the State Health Plan, opposing the award of the plan’s 2025-27 third-party administrator contract to Aetna. BCBSNC held that contract for more than 40 years. In a letter...
Aviation’s impact in North Carolina tops $72 billion
North Carolina’s 72 publicly owned airports contribute more than $72 billion to the state’s economy each year — 11% of the state’s gross domestic product or total economic output — and support nearly 333,000 jobs, according to a report released in January 2023 by the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation.
‘Served its purpose’: Duke Energy’s coal power plants will retire as part of N.C’s carbon plan
PERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Environmental activists are reacting to the state’s first ever “carbon plan.” It was issued right before the new year, and the goal is to find ways for the electric sector, specifically Duke Energy, to reduce carbon emissions. What You Need To Know.
Jet fuel tax exemption could expire without action from NC General Assembly this year
CHARLOTTE — The price of a gallon of gasoline is often a topic of discussion for many, but a rule affecting the price of jet fuel in North Carolina could have a big impact if it expires without action from the state General Assembly this year. Since 2016, there’s...
Truitt announces updates to Operation Polaris
North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt has released an update on Operation Polaris, a four-year plan for strengthening student outcomes across the state. Operation Polaris was initially released in September 2021. The “north star” of the plan is that “every student deserves a highly qualified, excellent teacher in...
Foreclosures spike 123% in NC, 149% in Raleigh as pandemic moratoriums end
RALEIGH – Foreclosures are increasing in North Carolina, including in the Triangle, and the state ranks 18th highest among all U.S. states for its foreclosure rate, according to new data from ATTOM Data Solutions. But while two North Carolina metropolitan statistical areas rank among the 10 places in the...
N.C. Utilities Commission hears from Duke Energy on Christmas blackouts
RALEIGH — On Jan. 3, the N.C. Utilities Commission heard from Duke Energy Carolinas officials regarding the rolling blackouts experienced by around half a million customers during Christmas last year. “Our operators on Christmas Eve were faced with a series of rapidly evolving events during the morning hours making...
4 North Carolina Cities Among The Most Miserable Cities In America
24/7 Wall St looked at nearly 400 cities around the country to determine which are the "most miserable."
Troubling NC Medical Board audit raises patient safety concerns
A performance audit released Thursday by North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood’s office regarding the North Carolina Medical Board raises concerns for patient safety across the state. Auditors were denied access by the board to the investigative records and supporting documentation necessary to obtain evidence to perform an audit...
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in North Carolina
North Carolina is a gorgeous state full of lush greenery and multiple waterways. There is no end to the outdoor adventure possibilities. A favorite pastime in the state is to spend time on the water. And it is no wonder. North Carolina has many beautiful lakes that are perfectly suited for recreation. However, they are not all natural lakes. The state has several stunning man-made lakes as well.
Marijuana, Medicaid, sports betting: Here’s what North Carolina lawmakers could consider this session
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The gavels will start to fall at noon Wednesday when the most recently elected members of the General Assembly – a Republican supermajority in the state Senate and one vote shy of total control in the House – convene to take up the matters that would have much more effect on […]
Skyrocketing energy bills plaguing Piedmont Triad residents
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Skyrocketing energy bills are raising eyebrows across the Piedmont Triad, and forcing families to really cut back. Many residents are finding themselves in situations where they can't even afford to pay their bill. "When I got this bill Saturday, I went into shock," said Suzy Bowles.
Mayberry Mall gets two new occupants
The outside of the new Myobody fitness studio at the mall is pictured Saturday. Two new businesses have joined the lineup of occupants at Mayberry Mall in Mount Airy, one that is replacing a previous tenant with a similar name which closed there in 2021. Leases with Bargain Bins and...
