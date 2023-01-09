Read full article on original website
CSU Board of Trustees' Athletics Committee Meeting Tue 1/17, 3pm
The Athletics Committee of the Cleveland State University Board of Trustees will meet on Tuesday, January 17 at 3 p.m. In accordance with legislation and the Bylaws of the Cleveland State University Board of Trustees, this meeting will be fully virtual and the public session will be available via livestream which can be accessed here.
Final Reminder: Internal Funding Proposals Are Due February 1
The Office of Research is pleased to remind CSU faculty that the call for proposals for the following 2023-2024 internal funding programs is currently open:. Undergraduate Summer Research Award (USRA) Graduate Student Research Award (GSRA) Faculty Research and Development (FRD) Faculty Scholarship Initiative (FSI) The deadline for applications is February...
Professor Sagers Appointed to Federal Transportation Board
Cleveland State University College of Law Professor Chris Sagers has been appointed to serve during 2023 as a Visiting Senior Fellow at the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, the Federal agency charged with the economic regulation of the rail industry. Professor Sagers will be on leave from CSU|LAW while he works with the Surface Transportation Board, and will return to teaching when his federal duties conclude.
Dr. Valencia Prentice, Maxine Goodman Levin School of Urban Affairs
Prior to her academic career, Dr. Prentice served as the Deputy Accountant General in the Treasury Department and as a Finance Officer in the Ministry of Finance, Anguilla, W.I. She also was a consultant in the Ministry of Finance for the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, W.I. Dr. Prentice...
Dr. Hongkai Yu and Dr. Jacqueline Jenkins Developing Training Simulations for Ohio Department of Transportation’s Snow Plow Drivers
During the snow season, maintaining road surface quality is job #1 for the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT). If truck drivers with insufficient training plow snow on busy Ohio roads under adverse weather and traffic conditions, serious safety issues can result. To make sure that plow drivers are ready for these challenging situations, Dr. Hongkai Yu, an assistant professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (EECS), has been awarded a two-year, $400,000 grant to develop comprehensive driving simulations customized to ODOT's needs.
