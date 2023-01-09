During the snow season, maintaining road surface quality is job #1 for the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT). If truck drivers with insufficient training plow snow on busy Ohio roads under adverse weather and traffic conditions, serious safety issues can result. To make sure that plow drivers are ready for these challenging situations, Dr. Hongkai Yu, an assistant professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (EECS), has been awarded a two-year, $400,000 grant to develop comprehensive driving simulations customized to ODOT's needs.

