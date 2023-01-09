WEST, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is in jail, and is accused of attacking his girlfriend with a hammer. A West PD officer and West EMS responded to the 200 Block of George Kacir Road at approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a woman receiving injuries. The injured woman, identified as Candus Scott, would not explain her injuries to the officer at first – she later explained to West EMS personnel that she was in a fight with her boyfriend at a different location.

WEST, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO