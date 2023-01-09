Read full article on original website
KWTX
Waco teen pleads guilty in violent crime spree, sentenced to 20 years in prison
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco teen who authorities say was part of a violent crime spree in late 2021 was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday. Gregory Jackson, 18, pleaded guilty to seven felony counts, including three counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, burglary of a building and two counts of aggravated assault in a series of crimes Jackson committed when he was a juvenile.
KWTX
Police release new mugshot of man who shot officers in Brazos County
BENCHLEY, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan man accused of shooting two law enforcement officers in a 12-hour period on Dec. 30, 2022, is now out of the hospital after being treated for a gunshot wound to the face prior to his arrest in the Benchley area. Joshua Ryan Herrin, 44,...
23-year-old charged after robbery in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged after a reported armed robbery in Killeen on Monday, Jan. 9. According to the Killeen Police Department, Jayonn Jordan Moore allegedly robbed a man of his wallet, phone and vehicle at gunpoint in the 4600 block of Frontier Trail.
Temple Police look for man, woman wanted in Walmart theft
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police are looking for a man and woman who they say stole from a Temple Walmart on Jan. 7. The thieves drove off in the red vehicle, pictured below. If you recognize these two people or the vehicle, contact Temple Police at 254-298-5550. You can also report anonymously here.
fox44news.com
Woman shot by deputies now in jail facing charges
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 59-year-old woman shot by McLennan County deputies during a disturbance in the China Spring area on Tuesday has been cleared by hospital personnel, and has been booked into the McLennan County Jail. Aurora Victoria Whitman, listed as “Steinhauer” on some documents, remained in jail...
fox44news.com
Man in jail after Killeen pursuit causes power outage
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A young man is in the Bell County Jail after a Killeen pursuit leads to a power outage. This case was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday, and a complaint was returned charging 23-year-old Jayonn Jordan Moore with Aggravated Robbery.
fox44news.com
Man charged in West hammer attack
WEST, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is in jail, and is accused of attacking his girlfriend with a hammer. A West PD officer and West EMS responded to the 200 Block of George Kacir Road at approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a woman receiving injuries. The injured woman, identified as Candus Scott, would not explain her injuries to the officer at first – she later explained to West EMS personnel that she was in a fight with her boyfriend at a different location.
Insane Viral Video Catches TX Inmate Escaping in Broad Daylight
A Killeen man was caught on video escaping from a jail transport van. A TikTok video blew up after user @ caught the moment, 41-year-old Timothy Chapelle, busted out of a jail van. As the jail transport van was waiting at a red light in Tyler, Texas, Chapelle allegedly kicked out the window of the van.
fox44news.com
Woman charged with manslaughter in 2021 fatal crash
Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – A 53-year-old woman has been arrested on manslaughter charges in connection with a 2021 traffic crash that left another woman dead. Judy Elaine Sanders was booked into the Bell County Jail on Thursday morning after being arrested by Bell County deputies on a warrant obtained by the Department of Public Safety.
fox44news.com
Woman involved in disturbance wounded by MCSO deputies
CHINA SPRING, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is in the hospital after being shot by McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Sheriff Parnell McNamara tells FOX 44 News that deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 300 block of Freedman Drive around 10:47 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they say the woman walked out of a trailer house with a shotgun.
fox44news.com
Killeen Police Chief Retires
During Chief Charles Kimble’s time in Killeen, he created a homeless outreach program, a new training division, a new downtown community engagement unit, and doubled the training of officers. Today, a retirement ceremony was held in his honor. Killeen Mayor Debbie-Nash King was there to speak on behalf of...
fox44news.com
93-year-old man killed in Milam County crash
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Cameron man is dead after a Wednesday afternoon crash in Milam County. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at approximately 2:50 p.m. after receiving a report of a major crash about 2.5 miles north of Minerva. A 2012 Kenworth Truck tractor, driven by a 48-year-old man from DeLeon, was traveling northbound on Highway 77. A 2010 Ford F-350 pickup – driven by 93-year-old Stephen McFaull, of Cameron – was traveling westbound on CR-230A and was approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 77.
KWTX
City of Killeen clears 109 warrants, forgives $58K in fines during Safe Harbor warrant forgiveness program
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Municipal Court announced 61 citizens appeared at the courthouse to clear 109 warrants with a total value of $58,419 during the warrant forgiveness period in December 2022. During that time, citizens with outstanding warrants were able to go to the courthouse without fear of...
wsvaonline.com
Crash victims name released
Virginia State Police have released the name of the driver who died in that multi-vehicle crash earlier this week in the Staunton area. Spokesperson Corinne Geller explained the incident occurred just before six o’clock Monday evening. The driver of the Dodge, 27-year-old Ruben Valdez the Third of Waco, Texas,...
KBTX.com
Cameron Man killed in Milam County crash on Wednesday
MINERVA, Texas (KBTX) - State troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Milam County. It happened Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m. near Minerva. Investigators say a 93-year-old man driving a pickup truck failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of US 77. He pulled out in front of a tractor trailer and the two vehicles collided.
KWTX
Killeen robbery suspect arrested following crash into a utility pole in speed chase against police
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred Monday evening. Officers were dispatched at approximately 8:45 p.m. Jan. 9 to the 4600 block of Frontier Trail in reference to a robbery. According to the victim, a black suspect approached him at gunpoint and...
News Channel 25
Trooper killed in 2001 crash honored with Waco highway dedication
WACO, Texas — A section of I-35 between mile markers 342 and 352 in McLennan County was dedicated Thursday to a 51-year-old state trooper who died in a four-vehicle crash on May 9, 2001. The 87th Texas Legislature created the Trooper Richard Cottle Highway. DPS Director Steven McCraw joined...
Inconsistent details have Killeen mother questioning daughter's death
KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen mother is pleading for answers after her daughter took a road trip to Maryland with friends in July 2022, but never came home. Zkira Kemp (20) was a student at Prairie View A&M University and her mother, Jalanda Kemp, says she was a beautiful person with a big heart.
fox44news.com
Man wounded in Waco Sunday morning shooting
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report one man was shot in a Sunday morning incident. Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were called to the 7500 block of Bosque Boulevard at 2:15 a.m. Sunday on a reported assault. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
KWTX
City of Waco places safety measures to avoid car crashes resulting in damaged property
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Officials say cars speeding and damaging property is becoming an issue in Cameron Park. The city of Waco is working to come up with safety measures along University Parks Drive to avoid these hazards. “It’s a little concerning that you may be walking in the park,...
