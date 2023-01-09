Manchester police say they have tracked down the man who was responsible for three recent burglaries in the city. According to investigators, 50-year-old Joselito Carmona broke into the My Eye Doctor store on both December 29th and January 1st and took a large quantity of eyeglass frames. Carmona also allegedly stole over one-thousand dollars worth of alcohol from the New Hampshire Liquor Store January 1st. He’s now facing multiple charges.

