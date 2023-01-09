Read full article on original website
newportdispatch.com
Nashua police looking for Manchester man
NASHUA — Nashua Police are looking for a 36-year-old man from Manchester. Police say they became aware of a spree of high-value thefts that occurred at Costco, on Daniel Webster Highway. With the assistance of the Nashua Police Department’s Crime Analysis Unit, as well as intelligence provided by members...
NECN
Man Arrested in Shooting That Wounded Woman Near CVS in Manchester, NH
A man was arrested about two months after a shooting that left a woman injured near a CVS store in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said Thursday. Carlos Marsach, 22, was arrested Tuesday, when he turned himself in, in the Nov. 13 shooting, according to the Manchester police department. Marsach was wanted on charges of reckless conduct and riot.
newportdispatch.com
Police: Man arrested in Nashua
NASHUA — A 31-year-old man is facing multiple charges following his arrest in Nashua today. Police say they arrested Anthony Monbleau, of Nashua, charging him with theft by unauthorized taking, a third strike, a class B felony, criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor, and breach of bail, a class A misdemeanor.
thepulseofnh.com
Man Arrested Twice Saturday In Manchester
A 37-year-old Manchester man was arrested twice on Saturday. Manchesterinklink.com reported police responded to a Concord Street address around 11:15 a.m. and Rocky Garcia was charged with second-degree assault. He was released later on the personal recognizance. Around 7 p.m., officers returned to the same address and Garcia was charged with simple assault, stalking and resisting arrest.
Berwick police respond to shooting
BERWICK, Maine — Berwick police responded to a shooting on Thursday morning, authorities say. A news release from the Berwick Police Department stated the shooting took place on Katabel Lane. Officers were called there at 7:48 a.m. In addition to Berwick police, Maine State Police and the Office of...
Police: Two juveniles charged in alleged Lowell delivery driver gunpoint robbery
LOWELL, Mass — Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a gunpoint robbery of a delivery driver in Lowell. According to Lowell police, officers responded to a restaurant on Chelmsford Street Tuesday night for a report of a food delivery driver that had just been robbed at gunpoint. Arriving officers spoke with the adult male victim, who appeared to have suffered facial injuries.
thepulseofnh.com
Manchester Police Make Arrest In Connection With Recent Burglaries
Manchester police say they have tracked down the man who was responsible for three recent burglaries in the city. According to investigators, 50-year-old Joselito Carmona broke into the My Eye Doctor store on both December 29th and January 1st and took a large quantity of eyeglass frames. Carmona also allegedly stole over one-thousand dollars worth of alcohol from the New Hampshire Liquor Store January 1st. He’s now facing multiple charges.
newportdispatch.com
Manchester man arrested for assault twice in one day
MANCHESTER — A 37-year-old man was arrested twice on the same day in Manchester, New Hampshire. On January 7, authorities were notified of an assault on Concord Street at around 11:15 a.m. Police say that two men had gotten into a physical altercation. The incident escalated, and one of...
WMUR.com
Manchester police chief blasts Londonderry officers who dropped homeless man off in Queen City
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester's chief of police is sending a message to police departments in other parts of New Hampshire: Stop sending homeless people to the Queen City. The strong words came after News 9 Investigates discovered that Londonderry police dropped a man off in Manchester over the weekend who had nowhere to go.
WMUR.com
Amherst woman arrested after leading police on chase in stolen Jeep, Salem police say
SALEM, N.H. — Police are reminding Granite Staters to avoid leaving their car running and unattended after a Jeep was stolen from a convenience store in Salem. The incident happened last Friday night on North Broadway. According to the Salem Police Department, the thief led police on a chase...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: West side teenagers set Christmas tree on fire
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
WMTW
Shooting death investigation underway in Berwick
BERWICK, Maine — State police say they are investigating a death in Berwick. The investigation focuses on a home at the end of Katabel Lane, off of Knox Lane. That's where Captain Jerry Locke says officers responded to a report of a shooting at 7:48 a.m. The case is...
WPFO
Maine State Police investigate shooting death in Berwick
BERWICK (WGME) – A deadly shooting is under investigation in Berwick. State police confirm they are investigating a death. It is an active scene on Katabel Lane. The major crimes unit evidence response team truck is at the home. They showed up around 8 p.m. Thursday. One neighbor was...
WMUR.com
Manchester, Concord, Hampstead identified as locations for new Youth Services Center
CONCORD, N.H. — Lawmakers in Concord facing a hard deadline to close the Sununu Youth Services Center in March are working to extend the deadline while coming up with a new, alternative facility. The Youth Services Center, New Hampshire's youth detention facility, is slated to close, but no replacement...
New arrest made in connection with November drug raid in Springfield
Michael Cotter, 32, was arrested last week in Charlestown, New Hampshire, according to an arrest warrant filed on behalf of the FBI. He’s the fourth person arrested in connection with a Nov. 30 drug raid in Springfield in which federal law enforcement descended on the town. Read the story on VTDigger here: New arrest made in connection with November drug raid in Springfield.
WMUR.com
Motion claims boyfriend of woman who gave birth in Manchester woods said baby had no pulse
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A motion filed by attorneys for a woman accused of abandoning her newborn baby in freezing temperatures in the woods of Manchester alleges that her boyfriend told her the baby had no pulse. Alexandra Eckersley's boyfriend, George Theberge, appeared in court Thursday for a brief hearing....
newportdispatch.com
Nashua man charged with assault, threatening with a knife
NASHUA — A 36-year-old man from Nashua, New Hampshire was arrested on Sunday. Police say they responded to a domestic violence call involving Jesse Bridger and an adult man known to him. Bridger was placed under arrest on the scene. He is being charged with second-degree assault, domestic violence,...
manchesterinklink.com
Active warrant issued for man wanted in connection with birth of baby in the woods on Dec. 26
MANCHESTER, NH – An arrest warrant is now active for George Theberge, 45, of Manchester in connection with the birth of a baby in the woods on December 26, 2022. On the above-mentioned date, Therberge is believed to have been with the baby’s mother, Alexandra Eckersley, when she gave birth in a tent on the West Side of Manchester.
WMUR.com
1 killed in head-on crash on Route 12 in Keene
KEENE, N.H. — One person is dead after a head-on crash on Route 12 in Keene, according to police. Police responded to the two-car crash shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday. One vehicle was traveling down Route 12 near Forge Street crossed the center line, crashing with another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction, according to police.
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester after Investigation
At about, 7:35 PM, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, made an on-site firearm arrest of Antoine Quarles-Combs, 48, of Dorchester. While on patrol, in the area of 110 Westview Street, Dorchester, officers made contact with the driver, later identified as Antoine-Quarles Combs....
