California State

New UNMC study warns Nebraska farmers of cancer risks

The country's cancer death rate has seen a 33 percent decline in the last 30 years, according to the American Cancer Society. That means nearly four million deaths were averted. But UNMC is sounding the alarm for Nebraska farmers in a newly-released study that explores their cancer risks. The study,...
More ARPA funds expanding child care capacity across Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. — More federal money is coming to expand child care across Nebraska. Sixteen communities are getting American Rescue Plan Act funds. The group Nebraska Children said even before the pandemic, 91% of counties in the state lacked adequate child care options to meet the needs of its working families.
Rule changes at Nebraska Legislature: 'Citizens have a very active role'

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraskans traveled a long way to testify 57 proposed rule changes at the Unicameral. State senators suggest rule changes every two years. The legislature's rule committee listened to dozens who support and oppose a variety of changes, including media access during executive sessions, secret ballots, and concealed carry.
VIDEO: Family dog dies after saving 15-year-old girl from house fire

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When a Texas family's house burned down on New Year's Eve, one of their family's beloved pets saved their daughter's life at the cost of its own. Jennifer Oleniczak said she heard a loud banging on her door and looked outside to see her neighbor yelling that her house was on fire.
Nebraska Democrats bash Ricketts appointment to fill Senate vacancy

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Democratic Party chastised Gov. Jim Pillen Thursday, calling his appointment of Pete Ricketts to the Senate "the most blatant pay-to-play" scheme we've seen in our state. The party's executive director, Precious McKesson, says because Ricketts gave over $1 million to Pillen's gubernatorial campaign, it...
Nebraska programs mark ten years of mentorship

OMAHA, Neb. — January is national mentorship month, and organizations in the metro and across the state are renewing their call for mentors. The juvenile reentry mentoring project is a course that's offered across the University of Nebraska system. It pairs college students as mentors for high-school-age youth in...
Nebraska state senator introduces fetal heartbeat abortion bill

LINCOLN, Neb. — The fight over abortion access in Nebraska began again, seven months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. State Sen. Joni Albrecht said she would introduce two bills. The first bill bans abortions once a heartbeat is detected, which happens at about six weeks.
