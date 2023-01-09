Read full article on original website
How much would the $1.35 billion Mega Millions winner take home in Nebraska?
OMAHA, Neb. — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big to start the new year. Friday's Mega Millions jackpot is worth an estimated $1.35 billion — the second-largest in the game's history. The cash option is $707.9 million. The only...
New UNMC study warns Nebraska farmers of cancer risks
The country's cancer death rate has seen a 33 percent decline in the last 30 years, according to the American Cancer Society. That means nearly four million deaths were averted. But UNMC is sounding the alarm for Nebraska farmers in a newly-released study that explores their cancer risks. The study,...
More ARPA funds expanding child care capacity across Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — More federal money is coming to expand child care across Nebraska. Sixteen communities are getting American Rescue Plan Act funds. The group Nebraska Children said even before the pandemic, 91% of counties in the state lacked adequate child care options to meet the needs of its working families.
Gov. Reynolds delivers Condition of the State Address
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivered the annual Condition of the State Address on Tuesday evening from the Iowa State Capitol. Watch the video above to see the governor's full speech.
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen signs proclamation recognizing January as human trafficking awareness month
LINCOLN, Neb. — In his first press conference as Nebraska's governor, Jim Pillen signed a proclamation to recognize January as human trafficking awareness month. Newly-elected Attorney General Mike Hilgers joined Pillen Tuesday in Lincoln. Nebraska's human trafficking task force was created in 2015. In the nine years prior, there...
Rule changes at Nebraska Legislature: 'Citizens have a very active role'
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraskans traveled a long way to testify 57 proposed rule changes at the Unicameral. State senators suggest rule changes every two years. The legislature's rule committee listened to dozens who support and oppose a variety of changes, including media access during executive sessions, secret ballots, and concealed carry.
VIDEO: Family dog dies after saving 15-year-old girl from house fire
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When a Texas family's house burned down on New Year's Eve, one of their family's beloved pets saved their daughter's life at the cost of its own. Jennifer Oleniczak said she heard a loud banging on her door and looked outside to see her neighbor yelling that her house was on fire.
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen to announce US Senator Ben Sasse's replacement on Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen will announce US Senator Ben Sasse's replacement on Thursday. The appointment, which will be announced at 9 a.m., will be effective on Thursday. Former governor Pete Ricketts is among those who want the job. Pillen told KETV NewsWatch 7 on Tuesday that...
Nebraska Democrats bash Ricketts appointment to fill Senate vacancy
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Democratic Party chastised Gov. Jim Pillen Thursday, calling his appointment of Pete Ricketts to the Senate "the most blatant pay-to-play" scheme we've seen in our state. The party's executive director, Precious McKesson, says because Ricketts gave over $1 million to Pillen's gubernatorial campaign, it...
Nebraska programs mark ten years of mentorship
OMAHA, Neb. — January is national mentorship month, and organizations in the metro and across the state are renewing their call for mentors. The juvenile reentry mentoring project is a course that's offered across the University of Nebraska system. It pairs college students as mentors for high-school-age youth in...
Nebraska state senator introduces fetal heartbeat abortion bill
LINCOLN, Neb. — The fight over abortion access in Nebraska began again, seven months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. State Sen. Joni Albrecht said she would introduce two bills. The first bill bans abortions once a heartbeat is detected, which happens at about six weeks.
