FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Memphis Rapper Known for Hit Song with Newboyz Arrested in Utica Ny.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Joseph Putrello The New Jadakiss Of Utica Ny Coffee.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Lillian Cooper Apts Utica New York Reports Unhealthy Living Conditions.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Her Relative Called With Information About Her Missing Daughter. Then Their Other Family Member Shot Him In The HeadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUtica, NY
Local Animal Shelter is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenVernon Center, NY
WKTV
Oneida County applying for grant to turn vacant Rome building into brewery
The Oneida County Board of Legislators voted to apply for a Restore New York grant to transform a former parachute dry-out facility to a brewery. The building is located on Hangar Road in Rome. Rome may be getting new brewery through Restore New York grant. A new brewery may be...
WKTV
Rome may be getting new brewery through Restore New York grant
ROME, N.Y. – A new brewery may be coming to Rome after the Oneida County Board of Legislators voted Wednesday to apply for grant funding through the state’s Restore New York Communities Initiative. The county is asking for $1.8 million to renovate an old parachute dry-out facility that...
WKTV
Join Utica Rescue Mission's annual 'Walk a Mile in My Shoes' event
UTICA, N.Y. -- Join the Rescue Mission of Utica for its Annual 'Walk a Mile in My Shoes' event, taking place on Feb 4. The Mission host's the event in hopes of raising awareness of homelessness and hunger issues in the area. Registration for the event is at City Hall...
WKTV
2 candidates announce plans to run for Otsego County clerk
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Two people have announced candidacy for the Otsego County clerk position, Cooperstown Village trustee, MacGuire Benton and Deputy County clerk, Jennifer Basile. “I’m excited to announce my candidacy for Otsego County Clerk. As Clerk, I’ll deliver efficient, high quality services to the residents of Otsego County. As...
WKTV
Utica Zoo's newest addition, Tapioca the joey wallaby, explores his new surroundings
UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Zoo’s wallaby joey that had just started peaking out of its mother’s pouch a few weeks ago is now fully out and exploring its surroundings. The zoo veterinarians determined the joey is a male and the staff has decided to name him Tapioca.
WKTV
Utica Common Council President announces his bid for Mayor
Utica, N.Y. - Utica Common Council President Michael Galime announced he is running for Mayor. Galime will face off against Robert Cardillo in a Republican primary. Democrats Celeste Friend and Frank DiBrango have also declared their candidacies. "Over the past seven years, I've been spending my time representing Utica as...
WKTV
MVCC creating new $38 million state-of-the-art manufacturing training center
UTICA, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Community College will create a new $38 million state-of-the-art semiconductor and advanced manufacturing training center to help create a worker pipeline for local technology companies like Wolfspeed and Micron. U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer was in Utica Thursday to announce $2 million in federal funding...
WKTV
Preferred Foundation accepting scholarship applications
NEW BERLIN, N.Y. -- The Preferred Foundation announced it is accepting scholarship applications for 2023 seniors in Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego Counties. Students interested in pursuing a degree in accounting/business will have the opportunity to apply for the Preferred Foundation Christopher P. Taft Scholarship and the Christopher P. Taft Scholarship.
WKTV
Spreading 'Erin's Light' in Utica
CFLR teamed up with Utica police Tuesday to hand out care packages to those struggling with homelessness and recovery. Erin's Light provides hope for those struggling with addiction recovery. The Center for Family Life and Recovery (CFLR) and members of the Utica Police Department traveled around Utica Tuesday to spread...
WKTV
Bassett Healthcare welcomes new K-9 unit team members
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Bassett Healthcare Network announced Wednesday the expansion of its K-9 security program. This past fall, the team welcomed Coal, a bicolor German Shepherd, and his partner, Ryan Salisbury. Another unit will also join the health system over the winter. “We are incredibly grateful to Ms. Clark for...
Farmer Forced to Sell Family Farm After 25 Years in Central New York
Another family farm will soon be no more in Central New York. After 25 years in business, Wagner Farms in Rome is closing. Ron Wagner says the current cost of doing business and the recent inflation has made it difficult to remain sustainable. It has become very difficult for small...
WKTV
Classes have begun for MVCC Learning in Retirement winter semester
ROME, N.Y. -- Classes have begun for the winter semester, at the Mohawk Valley Institute for Learning in Retirement in Rome. Classes officially began Monday at MVCC's Rome campus located on Floyd Ave. Many new courses and workshops were offered including Acrylic Landscape Painting, Music with your Computer, Snow Shoes and much more.
WKTV
Otsego County clerk retiring after 20 years; 2 candidates announce bids
After a 20-year career, the Otsego County clerk, Kathy Sinnott Gardner, has announced plans to retire, at the end of her current term. Gardner first started her career as county clerk in 2003 and now plans to pursue new career opportunities. “Given the privilege to be elected County Clerk for...
WKTV
Kelberman Center appoints new chief executive officer
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Kelberman Center of Utica announced Monday, the appointment of former chief of operations officer, Maria Cappoletti, as chief executive officer of the agency. Cappoletti has over 25 years of experience working with people who have intellectual and developmental disabilities or autism. In this new role, she...
Is This the Most Charming Old General Store in Upstate New York?
There is nothing more nostalgic than happening upon an old-fashioned general store on a back road in Upstate New York. And we have plenty of them, from the Hudson Valley to Buffalo, and from the Catskills to the Adirondacks. But here is a special one we really like. This general...
WKTV
Sculpture Space seeking artists for residency program
Sculpture Space is searching for the brightest and most innovative sculpting talent in the world to come and spend some time in the City of Utica through their residency program. Sculpture Space seeking artists for residency program. Sculpture Space is searching for the brightest and most innovative sculpting talent in...
newyorkalmanack.com
Historic Snowstorms of Central New York
Central New York is renowned as one of the snowiest regions in the world. In the past, major snowstorms have crippled cities, towns, and farming country for weeks at a time. From the Lake Ontario port in Oswego to the busy streets of Syracuse and Utica, every community in the region has found themselves buried from brutal snowstorms.
WKTV
NY Mills Feed Our Vets moves to Broad Street in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- Feed Our Vets has left New York Mills and moved to Broad Street in Utica. The new location will open Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. Last year, the pantry helped over 6,800 vets and their families. The new location comes with more space and upgraded amenities such as new chairs and TVs for the vets to use while waiting to collect their items. The space is opening thanks to donations made by major local businesses. The space was purchased, meaning the pantry no longer has to rent which is a major milestone for them.
WKTV
Registration still open for upcoming citizen preparedness classes in Herkimer
HERKIMER, N.Y. – Registration is still open for upcoming emergency preparedness classes in Herkimer. The New York Citizen Preparedness Corps holds these classes across the state to give residents tools and resources to prepare for emergencies like floods, snowstorms and other disasters, or even house fires. The course also helps people develop family emergency plans.
Stevens Swan in Desperate Need for This Unusual Donation, Can You Help?
It's amazing what one donation will do to help an animal shelter. But this request isn't one they usually ask for. Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society does an incredible job housing and rehabilitating animals in Utica. They are the go-to place when an animal is sick, hurting, or no longer has a place to call home.
