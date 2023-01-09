ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

WKTV

Rome may be getting new brewery through Restore New York grant

ROME, N.Y. – A new brewery may be coming to Rome after the Oneida County Board of Legislators voted Wednesday to apply for grant funding through the state’s Restore New York Communities Initiative. The county is asking for $1.8 million to renovate an old parachute dry-out facility that...
ROME, NY
WKTV

Join Utica Rescue Mission's annual 'Walk a Mile in My Shoes' event

UTICA, N.Y. -- Join the Rescue Mission of Utica for its Annual 'Walk a Mile in My Shoes' event, taking place on Feb 4. The Mission host's the event in hopes of raising awareness of homelessness and hunger issues in the area. Registration for the event is at City Hall...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

2 candidates announce plans to run for Otsego County clerk

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Two people have announced candidacy for the Otsego County clerk position, Cooperstown Village trustee, MacGuire Benton and Deputy County clerk, Jennifer Basile. “I’m excited to announce my candidacy for Otsego County Clerk. As Clerk, I’ll deliver efficient, high quality services to the residents of Otsego County. As...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Utica Common Council President announces his bid for Mayor

Utica, N.Y. - Utica Common Council President Michael Galime announced he is running for Mayor. Galime will face off against Robert Cardillo in a Republican primary. Democrats Celeste Friend and Frank DiBrango have also declared their candidacies. "Over the past seven years, I've been spending my time representing Utica as...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

MVCC creating new $38 million state-of-the-art manufacturing training center

UTICA, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Community College will create a new $38 million state-of-the-art semiconductor and advanced manufacturing training center to help create a worker pipeline for local technology companies like Wolfspeed and Micron. U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer was in Utica Thursday to announce $2 million in federal funding...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Preferred Foundation accepting scholarship applications

NEW BERLIN, N.Y. -- The Preferred Foundation announced it is accepting scholarship applications for 2023 seniors in Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego Counties. Students interested in pursuing a degree in accounting/business will have the opportunity to apply for the Preferred Foundation Christopher P. Taft Scholarship and the Christopher P. Taft Scholarship.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Spreading 'Erin's Light' in Utica

CFLR teamed up with Utica police Tuesday to hand out care packages to those struggling with homelessness and recovery. Erin's Light provides hope for those struggling with addiction recovery. The Center for Family Life and Recovery (CFLR) and members of the Utica Police Department traveled around Utica Tuesday to spread...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Bassett Healthcare welcomes new K-9 unit team members

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Bassett Healthcare Network announced Wednesday the expansion of its K-9 security program. This past fall, the team welcomed Coal, a bicolor German Shepherd, and his partner, Ryan Salisbury. Another unit will also join the health system over the winter. “We are incredibly grateful to Ms. Clark for...
COOPERSTOWN, NY
WKTV

Classes have begun for MVCC Learning in Retirement winter semester

ROME, N.Y. -- Classes have begun for the winter semester, at the Mohawk Valley Institute for Learning in Retirement in Rome. Classes officially began Monday at MVCC's Rome campus located on Floyd Ave. Many new courses and workshops were offered including Acrylic Landscape Painting, Music with your Computer, Snow Shoes and much more.
ROME, NY
WKTV

Kelberman Center appoints new chief executive officer

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Kelberman Center of Utica announced Monday, the appointment of former chief of operations officer, Maria Cappoletti, as chief executive officer of the agency. Cappoletti has over 25 years of experience working with people who have intellectual and developmental disabilities or autism. In this new role, she...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Sculpture Space seeking artists for residency program

Sculpture Space is searching for the brightest and most innovative sculpting talent in the world to come and spend some time in the City of Utica through their residency program. Sculpture Space seeking artists for residency program. Sculpture Space is searching for the brightest and most innovative sculpting talent in...
UTICA, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Historic Snowstorms of Central New York

Central New York is renowned as one of the snowiest regions in the world. In the past, major snowstorms have crippled cities, towns, and farming country for weeks at a time. From the Lake Ontario port in Oswego to the busy streets of Syracuse and Utica, every community in the region has found themselves buried from brutal snowstorms.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

NY Mills Feed Our Vets moves to Broad Street in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- Feed Our Vets has left New York Mills and moved to Broad Street in Utica. The new location will open Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. Last year, the pantry helped over 6,800 vets and their families. The new location comes with more space and upgraded amenities such as new chairs and TVs for the vets to use while waiting to collect their items. The space is opening thanks to donations made by major local businesses. The space was purchased, meaning the pantry no longer has to rent which is a major milestone for them.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Registration still open for upcoming citizen preparedness classes in Herkimer

HERKIMER, N.Y. – Registration is still open for upcoming emergency preparedness classes in Herkimer. The New York Citizen Preparedness Corps holds these classes across the state to give residents tools and resources to prepare for emergencies like floods, snowstorms and other disasters, or even house fires. The course also helps people develop family emergency plans.
HERKIMER, NY

