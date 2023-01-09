Read full article on original website
United MMA Hawaii Gym Owned By Victoria Lee’s Family Closed Its Doors Permanently After Her Death
Lee family-owned United MMA Hawaii gym has “permanently closed” shortly after the death of ONE’s Victoria. A report said the gym has already notified its active members about the shut down. Victoria Lee’s untimely passing, without a doubt, has devastated her entire family. As the Lee family...
toofab.com
The Game Fiercely Defends Daughter, 12, from Criticism Over Dress She Wore to Party for Diddy's 16-Year-Old Twins
"Thanks for your opinions on a child that belongs to US but we GOT THIS." The Game hit back hard after his page was flooded with criticism over an outfit his daughter wore to a birthday party for Diddy's twin daughters this weekend. On Sunday, the rapper posted a pair...
90 Day Fiance’s Andrei Castravet and Wife Elizabeth Reveal Kids’ Giant Mess! See Photos Inside Home
The Christmas chaos! 90 Day Fiancé stars Andrei Castravet and Elizabeth Castravet (née Potthast) took fans inside their messy house following the 2022 holiday festivities. “The morning after the Christmas party … ,” the Moldova native shared alongside a December 2022 Instagram Reel of the aftermath in the kid’s playroom. In the clip, Andrei spits out his coffee as he walks into the cluttered room and sees the mess that accumulated during the family Christmas gathering.
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Michael Reveals the Shocking Extent of His Affair as Angela Breaks Down
Michael's affair with another woman is a lot more serious than he at first made it seem. On part two of this season's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all special that aired on Sunday on TLC, Angela returned to filming after losing her temper on Usman and walking out, and Michael revealed the shocking extent of his relationship with another woman.
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
Allison Holker Pushed Police To Take Her Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Disappearance Seriously
Hours before late DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss was found dead by suicide in a Los Angeles motel on Tuesday, December 13, his wife, Allison Holker, pushed authorities surrounding her husband’s odd behavior, insiders close with the Los Angeles Police Department said. Holker arrived at a department branch that morning, where she purportedly made a point to reiterate the unusual circumstances surrounding Boss' disappearance.She emphasized how the beloved TV personality had left their home the day before and refused to answer any calls, a particularly strange move considering there had been no argument or any disagreement beforehand. As such, the mom-of-three’s...
What Jen Shah's Husband Sharrieff Has Said About 'RHOSLC' Star's Fraud Case
The reality star will be sentenced on January 6, and the ever-supportive Sharrieff has said, "I cry because I can't control the outcome, I can't fix it."
Popculture
Pop Singer Divorces Husband of 25 Years
Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler have called it quits. After 25 years of marriage, the '80s pop star and her actor husband announced in a shocking statement on Wednesday, Dec. 21 that they quietly separated and divorced last year. The couple called their divorce amicable and said they "remain on good terms."
Carrie Underwood Shows Off Silly Christmas Outfit As She Returns Home From Tour To Be With Husband & Kids
Carrie Underwood is getting in the holiday spirit! On Sunday, December 18, the "Before He Cheats" songstress, 39, posted a fun photo to Instagram Story, which showed her dressing up in a deer onesie. "Oh my deer, it's Christmas!!!" she captioned the snap. It looks like the blonde babe, who is married to Mike Fisher, is happy to be home with her two sons, Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, as she's been on the road as of late. As OK! previously reported, the country star took to her Instagram Story in mid-December to show a photo of herself tucking her...
‘Three’s Company’ Star Suzanne Somers Shares ‘Now-and-Then’ Photo With Husband Alan Hamel
Actress Suzanne Somers is still very much in love with her longtime husband, Alan Hamel. Somers headed over to Instagram where she put up an old-school photo of them together. But she also added a current-day snap of the two of them together. It’s a sweet look at the couple over the years.
250 of the Coolest "M" Baby Name Ideas for Girls Born in 2023
Picking out a name for your new little munchkin can be quite a daunting task. When you look for a baby girl name that starts with the letter "M," you should keep in mind that a good name is unique. Your little girl will carry that name with her for the rest of her life, so it is important that you choose the best possible "M" girl baby name for your daughter!
thesource.com
Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss’ Wife Allison Holker Pens Tribute Following Private Funeral: ‘I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS!’
A day after his private funeral, Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, delivered a tribute on Instagram. Holker shared a video montage flanked by Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up.”. “To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER...
Popculture
Olivia Dunne's Creepy and Disrespectful Admirers Ruin Gymnastic Meet
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is asking her fans to be respectful of other gymnasts after they were responsible for a worrisome scene at the first meet of the season in Salt Lake City on Friday. Many were there just to see her, even though the 20-year-old was not in the lineup. One mother of a Utah athlete said some fans were "disrespectful" to the athletes.
Royalty Brown, 8, Holds Baby Sister Lovely In Adorable Photos From Toddler’s 1st Birthday
Chris Brown’s daughters Royalty and Lovely Symphani took some sweet photos together to celebrate the toddler’s first birthday on Sunday, January 8. Royalty, 8, smiled as she held her baby sister for a couple of super cute pictures. She posted the shots of them posing together on her Instagram, with a simple heart caption, and it looked like the sisters were having a blast at the celebration.
Ana Walshe Told Mother 'Come Tomorrow' Before Disappearance
Ana Walshe's mother said her daughter pleaded with her to 'come tomorrow' from Serbia prior to her disappearance
A Place in the Sun: Former host says she’s ‘beyond heartbroken’ about Jonnie Irwin’s terminal cancer
Former A Place in the Sun host Amanda Lamb has said she is “beyond heartbroken” about Jonnie Irwin’s terminal cancer.Lamb, who presented the series from 2001 to 2009, called the news “horrific”, describing Irwin as “a gorgeous human being”.Irwin, who hosted the show from 2004 until 2022, came forward with his terminal cancer diagnosis in November after initially keeping it a secret.He decided to make the news public after learning the cancer has spread from his lungs to his brain, and said in an interview with Hello! Magazine that he he hopes it will inspire people to “make the...
Oliver Trevena Boards Thriller ‘Social Capital’; Buffalo 8 Acquires Ecuadorian Oscar Entry ‘Lo Invisible’; 1091 Takes ‘Mixtape Trilogy’ Doc Featuring Indigo Girls, Talib Kweli, More – Film Briefs
EXCLUSIVE: Oliver Trevena (Plane) will exec produce and star in the dramatic thriller Social Capital, from writer-director Emilio Mauro. The upcoming film follows an ensemble of distinct characters making their way through a seemingly normal office workday that begins to unwind as they are pushed closer and closer to the brink under mounting pressure. Trevena plays Scott, who’s constantly in mental distress — toeing the line between angry and manic. Deep down, however, he’s a man trying to find his strength and purpose, while keeping it all together after his relationships, both personal and professional, start to unwind. Mauro is producing Social...
ETOnline.com
Nicolas Cage on Becoming a Girl Dad and What He Wants to Do Next (Exclusive)
Nicolas Cage is all about being a girl dad! ET spoke with The Old Way star about welcoming his latest bundle of joy and how having a daughter informed his performance in the Western. The film sees Cage as retired gunslinger, Colton Briggs, who is forced to face the consequences...
