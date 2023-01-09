Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Lafayette's Krewe of Rio dives into the 2023 Mardi Gras Season
The Krewe of Carnivale En Rio dove headfirst into Mardi Gras with an undersea extravaganza on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Cajundome Convention Center. Royal creatures from the underwater world made their appearance as the 2023 Rio Ball kicked off with a bang. Seahorses, jellyfish and lobsters strolled the royalty-only stage, decorated with every shade of blue.
The Yard Goat, a New Large Patio-Style Bar Is Coming Soon to Lafayette, Louisiana
The Yard Goat, a new large patio-style bar, is coming soon to Lafayette, Louisiana at 116 Bertrand Drive, near Moncus Park and UL Lafayette’s Cajun Field. Founded by Herb Dyer and Rusty White, the dynamic duo behind the successful Bulldog bars and Velvet Cactus restaurants, The Yard Goat is modeled after their successful large patio bar in New Orleans, called Wrong Iron, which is built along the Lafitte Greenway and known for its walkable, bikeable, and dog-friendly atmosphere.
KLFY.com
Twin’s Burgers & Sweets: one stop shop for dinner and a King Cake
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Known for their burgers and desserts served year-round, Twin’s Burgers & Sweets is following the sweet-treat status quo in Louisiana right now. Gerald Gruenig made his way to Twin’s this morning as the second stop on the 2023 King Cake Tour. Baked in-house,...
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: The Curole House
CUT OFF, La. (WVUE) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in Southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. See the continuing journey of the Curole House in Lafourche Parish. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here. See a spelling...
bossierpress.com
NEW YEAR, NEW PROMOTION ON STAYS IN CABINS AT LOUISIANA STATE PARKS
Louisiana State Parks today announced a new year promotion designed to encourage people to enjoy the great outdoors and stay overnight in a cabin. Through use of the promo code STAY125, visitors can enjoy a deluxe cabin in state parks across north Louisiana for $125 per night. “From log cabins...
'Only In Your State' Says This is Best All-You-Can-Eat Catfish in Louisiana
The respected website onlyinyourstate,com claims to have found the best-fried catfish all-you-can-eat catfish special in Louisiana.
KLFY.com
Deuce’s: Slow-smoking your BBQ favorites
BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY)– Deuce’s Taste of the South is showing Acadiana how they do barbecue in Central Texas. For Acadiana Eats, Gerald Gruenig got a taste of Deuce’s Brisket Sandwich, Brisket Breakfast Tacos, and to top it all off: Texas Twister Sauce. DEUCE’S TASTE OF THE SOUTH...
q973radio.com
TikToker Destroys Pronunciation of Louisiana Cities [VIRAL]
He may be Canadian, but I’m guessing he has no French-ties based on his pronunciations of our Louisiana cities. I can’t judge this TikToker too hard. I’ve lived here my entire life and I still have issues pronouncing some of our great cities. Atchafalaya, Mowata, and Tangipahoa to name a few.
Louisiana Mega Millions Winners – Points of Purchase Confirmed
The Mega Millions multi-state lottery game has once again produced big-money winners in the state of Louisiana. Earlier drawings this month have produced winners in Eunice, New Orleans, Slidell, and other municipalities, large and small across The Bayou State. And while the Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35 billion dollars (estimated)...
khn.org
Bleeding and in Pain, a Pregnant Woman in Louisiana Couldn’t Get Answers
BATON ROUGE, La. — When Kaitlyn Joshua found out she was pregnant in mid-August, she and her husband, Landon Joshua, were excited to have a second baby on the way. They have a 4-year-old daughter and thought that was just the right age to help with a younger sibling.
Did You Know Louisiana Has a State Bug & a State Drink?
You probably know a lot of the "Official" state symbols for Louisiana. Like the state bird for Louisiana, of course, the Eastern Brown Pelican. (Although the pelican on the state flag is white? But I digress) Louisiana also has an official state dog, the Catahoula Leopard Dog. The Catahoula was...
KEDM
$170 million bottling facility to be built in Louisiana
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. – Niagara Bottling has announced it plans to invest up to $160 million to establish a state-of-the-art production facility near Hammond. The company will create 70 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $55,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 100 new indirect jobs, for a total of 170 new jobs in the Southeast Region.
KTBS
Most popular boy names in the 90s in Louisiana
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys of the 1990s in Louisiana using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Mega Millions – Louisiana Gets Winners, Jackpot Still Growing
You can ask Louisiana Mega Millions Lottery players in Eunice, New Orleans, Houma, and Slidell if it pays to play the game. They'll likely say yes because lottery players in each of those Louisiana cities have experienced firsthand what it's like to win big money while hoping for bigger money.
Atlantic Hurricane Names For The 2023 Season
Too soon? The one list no one in Southwest Louisiana wants to see but needs to see is the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane names for the upcoming season. We are all too familiar when it comes to hurricanes. Every year, we have to keep vigilant with our plan of action, get our supplies together and have our affairs in order. It's only been a couple of years since Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana got slammed with two hurricanes within six weeks of each other.
“Most Haunted Road In Louisiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Louisiana is a state with a rich history and culture, and it's no surprise that it has its fair share of haunted roads. From the bayous of the southern part of the state to the rolling hills of the north, tales of ghosts and other supernatural occurrences have been passed down through the generations. Here are the five most haunted roads in Louisiana:
Why Are Egg Prices So High in Louisiana?
You might struggle to find eggs in grocery stores across Louisiana and when you do find them, get ready to pay a premium. Egg prices are skyrocketing across the nation. One of the big problems is a bird flu outbreak. A dozen eggs will set you back more than $3.50 a dozen on average. That price is up 50% from a year ago and it looks like the prices could go even higher.
Another Lafayette Location of a Popular Restaurant Opens Soon
A second location is in the works for a Lafayette restaurant.
theadvocate.com
Here's where Viva La Waffle plans to open its second location in Lafayette
Viva La Waffle, the former food truck that opened a physical location two years ago, will open a second location in Lafayette. The popular brand will open inside the student union at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in the former Chick-fil-A space, co-owner Collin Cormier said. The restaurant will...
Authorities From Multiple Agencies Searching for Missing Louisiana Man Who Disappeared Under Suspicious Circumstances
Authorities From Multiple Agencies Searching for Missing Louisiana Man Who Disappeared Under Suspicious Circumstances. Louisiana – On January 12, 2023, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported that multiple agencies are searching for a Shreveport, Louisiana man who left home, and the family is worried about his wellbeing. According to...
