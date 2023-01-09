ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Indiana lawmakers introduce new bills around legalizing marijuana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The purchase and use of marijuana in Indiana is a crime. But with a new legislative session underway in Indianapolis, several lawmakers have introduced bills to overhaul marijuana laws. House Bill 1039 was introduced by several state representatives Monday. If passed, it would make marijuana...
INDIANA STATE
WLKY.com

Southern Indiana blooms with several new development projects

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Revitalization is taking shape in southern Indiana, with several multi-million dollar projects in the works. Two of the most recent announcements will bring developments to Clarksville and Jeffersonville. Both projects will be carried out by Denton Floyd Real Estate Group, a Louisville-based firm. The south Clarksville...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Man accused of attempting to enter JCPS school building with weapon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after attempting to bring a weapon into a building shared with Jefferson County Public Schools on Wednesday afternoon. According to a letter sent home to J. Graham Brown School families, staff received information that an adult education student may attempt bring a weapon inside a building shared with Ahrens and Pathfinder.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New truck parts distribution center comes to Louisville, brings 80 new jobs to area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's a new truck parts distribution center in southwest Jefferson county, and it's bringing about 80 new jobs to the area. It belongs to Paccar Parts, a Seattle-based company that's been selling truck parts to truck dealers and customers all over the world since the 1960s. Its new 260,000 square-foot building is located about five miles north of West Point.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Buff City Soap closes NuLu location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A Buff City Soap store has closed in a popular Louisville neighborhood,according to Louisville Business First. Watch in the player above: Buff City Soap bubbles with business at new Jeffersonville store. Buff City Soap closed at 815 E. Market St. in NuLu Marketplace. In...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville men accused of going high-tech to steal diesel from Hardin County pump

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men are facing felony charges after police said they went high-tech to steal 95 gallons of diesel from a gas station in Hardin County. According to court documents, 33-year-old Miguel Alberto Ulloa Ginard and 29-year-old Sandy Vigil Aguilar were arrested by deputies with the Hardin County Sheriff's Department just after 5 a.m. Thursday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

The longest trail in Indiana history set to begin in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — If you hike, bike, or simply enjoy the outdoors, the Monon South Trail will be the newest trail to blaze in the Hoosier state. The 62.3-mile trail will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the nearly $30 million investment to develop the trail during his State of the State on Tuesday.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

I-64 E near Lawrenceburg exit back open after police situation

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — Interstate 64 East near the Lawrenceburg exit was shut down on Thursday afternoon due to a police situation. WLKY reached out to Kentucky State Police about the incident, but all they said at this time was that a "traffic hazard exists on I-64 just past the Grafenburg exit" and that the roadway is closed.
LAWRENCEBURG, KY

