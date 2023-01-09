LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's a new truck parts distribution center in southwest Jefferson county, and it's bringing about 80 new jobs to the area. It belongs to Paccar Parts, a Seattle-based company that's been selling truck parts to truck dealers and customers all over the world since the 1960s. Its new 260,000 square-foot building is located about five miles north of West Point.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 19 HOURS AGO