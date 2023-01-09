Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated food chain opening in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersProspect, KY
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSKentucky State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LouisvilleTed RiversLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening in Kentucky next weekKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
Related
WLKY.com
Brother of slain Linkin' Bridge member gives impassioned speech on violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new year has been off to a violent start in Louisville, with 10 dead in just the first 10 days. Among those was a founding member of a Louisville acapella group Linkin' Bridge. Jeremiah Buckner, 43, was shot to death in the afternoon of Jan....
WLKY.com
Indiana lawmakers introduce new bills around legalizing marijuana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The purchase and use of marijuana in Indiana is a crime. But with a new legislative session underway in Indianapolis, several lawmakers have introduced bills to overhaul marijuana laws. House Bill 1039 was introduced by several state representatives Monday. If passed, it would make marijuana...
At least 40 still missing people from 2022, 5 from Fayette County
The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System lists 40 open missing person cases in Kentucky from 2022.
WLKY.com
As she battles surge in violence, interim LMPD chief says she's interested in permanent role
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel was appointed LMPD's interim chief in December, violent crime seemed to be slowly inching down from its pandemic highs. But less than two weeks into her tenure, Louisville has seen a surge in violence, with 10 homicides in the first 10 days of 2023.
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana blooms with several new development projects
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Revitalization is taking shape in southern Indiana, with several multi-million dollar projects in the works. Two of the most recent announcements will bring developments to Clarksville and Jeffersonville. Both projects will be carried out by Denton Floyd Real Estate Group, a Louisville-based firm. The south Clarksville...
Wave 3
Man accused of attempting to enter JCPS school building with weapon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after attempting to bring a weapon into a building shared with Jefferson County Public Schools on Wednesday afternoon. According to a letter sent home to J. Graham Brown School families, staff received information that an adult education student may attempt bring a weapon inside a building shared with Ahrens and Pathfinder.
WLKY.com
New truck parts distribution center comes to Louisville, brings 80 new jobs to area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's a new truck parts distribution center in southwest Jefferson county, and it's bringing about 80 new jobs to the area. It belongs to Paccar Parts, a Seattle-based company that's been selling truck parts to truck dealers and customers all over the world since the 1960s. Its new 260,000 square-foot building is located about five miles north of West Point.
WLKY.com
Buff City Soap closes NuLu location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A Buff City Soap store has closed in a popular Louisville neighborhood,according to Louisville Business First. Watch in the player above: Buff City Soap bubbles with business at new Jeffersonville store. Buff City Soap closed at 815 E. Market St. in NuLu Marketplace. In...
WLKY.com
'We're going to do things different': Louisville mayor promises to address gun violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There have been 10 homicides in the first 10 days of the new year in Louisville. Mayor Craig Greenberg held a news conference Wednesday morning surrounded by police, clergy, and community leaders. "We’re going to do things different. We’re simply not going to accept this. This...
WLKY.com
New homeless camp downtown further highlights Louisville’s housing crisis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're driving west on Interstate 64 and take the Third Street exit, you may have noticed a new site at the edge of the ramp. A growing homeless camp with tents, cots and a community of people appearing to settle downtown, at least for now, advocacy groups say.
Wave 3
Local Elementary School roof damaged by storm, hundreds of students transferred
Louisville Metro Police Interim Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said the urgency behind Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg’s declaration of a violent crime emergency is real. With cost for everything from pet food to car insurance at 40 year highs it is pinching our wallet and pulling at our peace of mind.
wdrb.com
Louisville men accused of going high-tech to steal diesel from Hardin County pump
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men are facing felony charges after police said they went high-tech to steal 95 gallons of diesel from a gas station in Hardin County. According to court documents, 33-year-old Miguel Alberto Ulloa Ginard and 29-year-old Sandy Vigil Aguilar were arrested by deputies with the Hardin County Sheriff's Department just after 5 a.m. Thursday.
WLKY.com
The longest trail in Indiana history set to begin in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — If you hike, bike, or simply enjoy the outdoors, the Monon South Trail will be the newest trail to blaze in the Hoosier state. The 62.3-mile trail will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the nearly $30 million investment to develop the trail during his State of the State on Tuesday.
Man found on JCPS school roof arrested, charged with trespassing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after allegedly getting on top of a Jefferson County Public School building. According to a district spokesperson, staff at the Academy at Shawnee reported seeing a man on top of the school's roof and said he may have had a gun.
Wave 3
JCPS adult education student who allegedly brought knife to school appears in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The adult education student accused of bringing a weapon into a Jefferson County Public Schools shared building this week appeared in court Thursday morning. Louisville Metro police officers and JCPS police officers were called to Ahrens Adult Education Center after getting a complaint about a man...
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
WLKY.com
Earthquake recorded in central Kentucky, felt throughout several cities
BURGIN, Ky. — It was a wild weather morning in Kentucky. In the Louisville region, there were heavy rains, hail and even tornado warnings. And just off to the east, there was even an earthquake. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday...
WLKY.com
New year brings new hope for those battling addiction in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new year brings new hope for those battling addiction. The medical detox unit at UofL Health Mary and Elizabeth Hospital is helping patients take the first step to overcome substance use in 2023. Peer support specialist Wes Doak said the facility is designed as a...
WLKY.com
I-64 E near Lawrenceburg exit back open after police situation
SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — Interstate 64 East near the Lawrenceburg exit was shut down on Thursday afternoon due to a police situation. WLKY reached out to Kentucky State Police about the incident, but all they said at this time was that a "traffic hazard exists on I-64 just past the Grafenburg exit" and that the roadway is closed.
WLKY.com
13th death inside Louisville Metro Corrections brings new calls to end cash bail
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A coalition of activists and nonprofits are again calling for change after another person died while in custody at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. On Monday afternoon, officers found a 61-year-old man unresponsive. The medical staff was quickly dispatched but efforts to save his life...
Comments / 2