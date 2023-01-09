Read full article on original website
New Details on Stephanie McMahon Resigning From WWE, Backstage Reaction
A new report has some details on Stephanie McMahon’s resignation as WWE co-CEO and chairwoman. As reported earlier, WWE and Stephanie announced her resignation from her positions at the same time as Vince McMahon’s election to Executive Chairman of the Board. Fightful Select has a few new details on the situation.
New Report Says Stephanie McMahon, Triple H Opposed WWE Sale
A new report alleges that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H had expressed opposition to a WWE sale. As previously reported, Stephanie announced her resignation from WWE on Tuesday just as it was announced that Vince McMahon had been unanimously re-elected as Executive Chairman to the company’s Board of Directors. A new report from Axios covered the situation, and added a note from their own reporting about internal opposition to a potential sale.
Ric Flair, Lance Storm & More React to Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Resignation
Stephanie McMahon resigned her positions in WWE on Tuesday, and several wrestling stars including Ric Flair and Lance Storm took to social media to react. As reported, McMahon and WWE announced that she was resigning from from her positions and exiting the board and WWE announced that Vince McMahon had been unanimously elected to Executive Chairman of the Board.
Madusa Praises Kylie Rae, Explains How You Can’t Teach Charisma
– While speaking to the Going Broadway podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Madusa discussed working with Kylie Rae and how you can’t teach charisma. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Madusa on Kylie Rae: “Oh, my God, I love Kylie Rae. She’s so talented, that girl, if I could...
Andrade El Idolo Tweets Photo of AEW Entrance Mask With the Word ‘Bye’
– AEW wrestler Andrade El Idolo posted a curious tweet earlier today. The tweet includes a photo of the black mask he typically wears for his entrances in AEW and the word “bye” in the caption above it. You can see the tweet below. Andrade El Idolo was...
AEW News: The Acclaimed Hype Appearance On AEW Rampage, AEW Pays Tribute To Black Warrior
– The Acclaimed cut a new promo hyping their appearance for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. The team, who are set to speak on Friday’s show, cut a promo that was released on AEW’s official Twitter account as you can see below. The promo features Max...
Tony Schiavone Praises Chris Jericho as a ‘Great Leader’ in AEW
– During his recent What Happened When podcast, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone praised the work of Chris Jericho in AEW< noting that Jericho is a great leader. He also credited Jericho for putting over Action Andretti and Ricky Starks on Dynamite. He stated the following (via Fightful):. “I have so...
Tony Khan Says AEW May Have Live Events Soon, Talent Want It
In an interview with In The Zone (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan said that AEW will run live events soon and the talent wants to have them. AEW has only run one live event in the past, with ‘The House Always Wins’ on April 9, 2021. Khan...
Josh Alexander On Being Longest-Reigning Impact World Champion, His Goals For Title Reign
Josh Alexander is the longest-reigning Impact World Champion in history, and he recently discussed how far he’d like to take his reign. Alexander has been champion for 262 days, breaking Bobby Roode’s reign of 256 days from back in 2011. He recently spoke with WZ for a new interview talking about his title reign, and you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful:
WWE News: Gallus Returns & Wins Gauntlet Match On NXT, Dijak Beats Tony D’Angelo
– Gallus are back in NXT, making their return on tonight’s episode. The former NXT UK Tag Team Champions made their return by attacking Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen to take them out of a scheduled gauntlet match spot against Pretty Deadly and enter the match. Pretty Deadly would have earned an NXT Tag Team Championship match if they had won, and had gotten through a pair of enhancement talent and then Edris Enofe and Malik Blade befor Gallus came in.
Saraya Says She Gave Her AEW Dynamite Tickets To ‘My Friends’
Saraya has asserted that Toni Storm will be her tag team partner tonight on AEW Dynamite, but she is having some fun with the fact that Britt Baker gave her two tickets for the show. As noted, Saraya maintained during a recent Twitch stream that Toni Storm will be her partner to face Baker and Jamie Hayter, but there was still the matter of the two tickets Baker gave her.
Duke Hudson vs. Damon Kemp Headlines Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up
– WWE.com has announced the lineup for tomorrow’s Friday the 13th edition of NXT Level Up. The show will feature Duke Hudson vs. Damon Kemp, plus more. Here’s the full lineup and preview:. * Von Wagner (with Robert Stone) vs. Oba Femi. * Isla Dawn vs. Jakara Jackson.
Betting Odds Released Regarding Who Might Buy WWE
The potential sale of WWE is one of the big topics of 2023, and betting odds have been revealed on who is most likely to make the buy. Vince McMahon’s return to the WWE board was done with the notion of maximizing sale potential, and Bovada has betting odds on who might by the company.
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per Tiago Oliveira:. * AEW TNT Championship match: Darby Allin def. Juice Robinson. * The Acclaimed performed their latest rap. Max Caster fumbled on his...
Molly Holly On Helping Younger Talent in WWE, Change In Company’s Culture
Molly Holly is enjoying her work as a producer in WWE, and she recently praised how the company’s changed its culture from the old days. During her Highspots virtual signing, Holly discussed her work in the company and more; you can check out highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:. On...
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 1.11.23
We’re in for a big show this week as things head back to Los Angeles. AEW knows how to bring it on the bigger stages and that is what should happen here. This week is centered around the ladder match to end the Best Of Seven series between the Elite and Death Triangle for the Trios Titles. Let’s get to it.
CM Punk Responds To MJF Taping Over His Name On PWI Award, References AEW Ratings
MJF tried to erase CM Punk’s name from his PWI Award for Feud of the Year, and Punk replied with a little shot across the bow. The AEW World Champion shared a photo of himself holding his two PWI Awards for Feud of the Year with CM Punk and Most Hated Wrestler of the Year, with Punk’s name taped over and his own name written on top, as you can see below.
WWE News: Superstars Make Their Predictions for 2023, Top 10 Raw Moments
– WWE released a video of Superstars making their predictions for 2023, including who will win the Royal Rumble and more. You can check out that video below:. – The Top 10 Raw Moments video for this week is now available:
UPDATED: Several Reports Deny Rumors of WWE Sale To Saudi Investment Fund
UPDATE: Another report, this one by Yahoo! Finance and Brian Sozzi, is also reporting that WWE has not been sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund or another entity yet after previous reports indicated that a sale to the group was imminent. The Yahoo! report also noted the dip in WWE’s stock price following the reports of PIF buying the company.
ROH Supercard of Honor 2023 Set For Los Angeles
ROH is heeded to Los Angeles for Supercard of Honor 2023. Fightful reports that it was announced before Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite at the KIA Form in Los Angeles that the PPV will take place in the city on March 31st, which is during WrestleMania 39 weekend. Supercard...
