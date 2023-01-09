MJF tried to erase CM Punk’s name from his PWI Award for Feud of the Year, and Punk replied with a little shot across the bow. The AEW World Champion shared a photo of himself holding his two PWI Awards for Feud of the Year with CM Punk and Most Hated Wrestler of the Year, with Punk’s name taped over and his own name written on top, as you can see below.

14 HOURS AGO