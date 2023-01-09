Read full article on original website
Related
ocala-news.com
Ocala man charged with battery after allegedly attacking co-worker in bathroom
A 28-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of attacking a male co-worker inside a bathroom. On Monday, January 2, an MCSO deputy responded to a business located in the 2200 block of NW 42nd Street in Ocala in reference to a battery incident. The deputy made contact with the male victim who advised that one of his co-workers, identified as Kevin Latrell Coleman, Jr., had attacked him while at work, according to the MCSO report.
mycbs4.com
Fourth suspect arrested for shooting that left a man paralyzed
A fourth suspect was arrested for a shooting that left a man paralyzed on Jun. 27th, 2022. Gainesville Police Department says that Frezell Rowe, 20, was arrested and charged with attempted felony murder and home invasion robbery in connection with the shooting that happened at the Enclave. Police say a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa man arrested for aggravated assault against neighbor
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man Sunday morning, Jan. 8, after he threatened his neighbor with a handgun. Deputies first made contact with the defendant, 52-year-old Keith Alan Cochran, who told them that he and his neighbor, the victim, were arguing. He said the victim was yelling loudly, which bothered Cochran, and then the victim yelled at him and ran towards him, according to the arrest affidavit.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man accused of threatening woman with machete near Paddock Mall
A 26-year-old Ocala man was arrested after a woman claimed that he chased after her and threatened to harm her with a machete. On Monday, January 2, an Ocala Police Department officer responded to the 2800 block of SW 27th Avenue in reference to a male suspect who allegedly chased after a woman with a machete. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with a man on the north side of Applebee’s, and he was identified as Billy Ray Abney.
villages-news.com
Man from Guatemala arrested after caught driving without license in Coleman
A man from Guatemala was arrested after he was caught driving without a license in Coleman. Wilmer Lopez, 21, of Summerfield, was driving a 2019 Nissan Sentra at 1:46 p.m. Wednesday on when he failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
villages-news.com
Oxford Oaks man arrested on shoplifting charge at Walmart
An Oxford Oaks man was arrested on a shoplifting charge at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Rocky James Scholl, 38, who lives at 11223 Hess St., was at the store at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday when he attempted to leave with a sound bar for which he had not paid, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The sound bar was valued at $119.
villages-news.com
Ex-Lady Lake police lieutenant enters plea deal in domestic violence case
A former Lady Lake police lieutenant has entered a plea deal in a domestic violence case which requires him to surrender his law enforcement certificate. Nelson Vargas, 51, entered a pre-trial intervention contract this past week in Lake County Court that could enable him to avoid prosecution on a charge of battery. In addition to surrendering his law enforcement certificate, he must seek an alcohol evaluation and follow recommended treatment as well as perform 35 hours of community service. A followup will be conducted in 90 days to determine if he has met the terms of the contract.
alachuachronicle.com
Live Oak man arrested for June 27 shooting that left resident of The Enclave paralyzed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Rahzon Tee-Yon Fennell-Demeritte, 18, was arrested in Suwannee County and charged with armed home invasion robbery and attempted felony murder in connection with the June 27 shooting at The Enclave that left a man paralyzed. Gainesville Police Department officers responded at 9:16 p.m. on June 27...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Office to host safety class for teen drivers in February
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a free driver’s safety class for local teenagers next month, and registration is open. The Teen Driver’s Challenge will take place on Saturday, February 11, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the class is for young drivers (ages 15 to 19) who have a learner’s permit or driver’s license with at least six months of driving experience.
leesburg-news.com
Tinted windows lead to weapons charge for Leesburg man
Tinted windows led to the arrest of Leesburg man on a weapons charge late Monday night. A Leesburg police officer was on traffic patrol on 14th Street when he spotted a red Cadillac with what appeared to be unlawfully tinted side windows. When the Cadillac pulled into the 7-Eleven at 737 South 14th St., the officer put on his emergency lights and initiated a traffic stop.
villages-news.com
Man who failed to pay child support arrested after unwelcome visit to woman’s home
A man who failed to pay child support was arrested after paying an unwelcome visit to a woman’s home in Lady Lake. Ernest Liam Gonzalez, 40, of Leesburg, showed up Monday night at the home of a woman on Lake Griffin Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She called 911. Police found him in a bedroom at the home.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for threatening neighbors with gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Henry Jay Hardeman, 72, was arrested yesterday and charged with three counts of aggravated assault after allegedly threatening neighbors with a gun. At about 5:35 p.m. yesterday in the 1000 block of SE 21st Avenue, Hardeman reportedly started yelling at a child who was riding his bike and playing in a nearby yard. He then reportedly came out of his house and began to walk around his property. The victim’s sister started yelling back at Hardeman, and Hardeman went back inside his house, picked up a pistol, and allegedly pointed it at the child, his sister, and her boyfriend through a window.
villages-news.com
Resident of The Quarters Apartments arrested after traffic stop in Wildwood
A resident of The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake was arrested after a traffic stop in Wildwood. Daniel Alexander Sabatino, 22, was driving a white Chrysler 300 at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of U.S. 301 and State Road 44 where an officer was conducting registration checks, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
WCJB
Suspect arrested in connection to deadly hit and run in Gainesville last November
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A suspect is now in custody in connection to a deadly hit and run that happened in Gainesville last November. Gainesville Police say that the suspect surrendered Wednesday afternoon. Margaret Walker, 29, has been arrested on charges of DUI manslaughter and hit and run. GPD detectives...
WCJB
Jury recommends death for Michael Wayne Jones accused of murdering his wife, four children in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A jury in Marion County is recommending the death penalty for a man from Summerfield accused of killing his wife and four children. On Thursday, the jury found that Michael Wayne Jones should be sentenced to death on four counts of murder. The judge will take that recommendation and sentence Jones at a later date.
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman arrested after stealing wallet, using victim’s credit cards at Walmart
A 25-year-old woman was arrested by Ocala police after she was accused of stealing a wallet and using the victim’s credit cards to purchase over $500 worth of items at a local Walmart. According to the Ocala Police Department report, the female victim contacted OPD to advise that her...
villages-news.com
Judge denies furlough for Villager convicted of running down two bicyclists
A judge has denied a furlough for a 91-year-old Villager convicted of running down two bicyclists. An attorney representing Marilyn Hamilton of the Village of Gilchrist had asked for an emergency furlough for his client after she spent two weeks in the Sumter County Detention Center. She had been held there since Dec. 20 when she was sentenced to five years in prison. On the day of sentencing, she was immediately taken from the courtroom to jail. Hamilton’s attorney sought the furlough because he said she needed time to get her affairs in order.
WCJB
VIDEO: Marion County Sheriff’s deputies chase suspected arsonist up tree
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office has released a video of deputies chasing a man suspected of setting a home on fire in Citra earlier this month. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies attempted to stop Jessie Kropp, 39, as he was speeding on Highway 318 in Citra on Jan. 1. Instead of stopping, Kropp stuck his middle finger out of the window and sped off.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after being accused of pushing woman to ground, grabbing her throat
A 26-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of pushing a woman to the ground and grabbing her throat for several minutes. On Saturday, January 7, the female victim contacted MCSO to advise that she had gotten into a physical altercation with John Isaiah Garrett.
villages-news.com
Villager arrested on DUI charge after pulling car into her driveway
A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after pulling her car into her driveway. Linda Peters, 69, pulled into her driveway at about 7 p.m. Monday at her home at 836 Regal Lane in the Village of Osceola Hills at Soaring Eagle. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies had been alerted to the situation by a 911 caller.
Comments / 0