Homegrown County Health Officer Takes On New Challenge
Montgomery County’s new health officer, Dr. Kisha Davis is a long-time county resident. Her family has deep roots in the community and she wants to continue its legacy of service. Dr. Davis began her new job in mid-December. She said she looks forward to tackling the County’s unique health...
Montgomery County HS Placed On Lockdown For Weapons Investigation (DEVELOPING)
A high school in Montgomery County was locked down just in time to end out the week. In Rockville, Richard Montgomery High School was placed on lockdown shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 following a report of a weapon on campus. Officials said that members of the Montgomery...
5 Things to Know Today, Jan. 13, In Montgomery County
Today is Friday, Jan. 13. Here is the 10 day forecast and 5 things to know today as we head into the weekend. 1. Friday the 13th: There are two occurrences of Friday the 13th this year, today and again in 9 months on Oct. 13. There was only one Friday the 13th in the year 2022, in May. This day is considered by many as unlucky. Did you know triskaidekaphobia is the fear of the number 13?
Parent Teacher Association Plans Vaccine Clinics at Multiple Schools
Vaccine clinics will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 at six Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS). The clinics will be run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Banneker Middle School in Burtonsville, Paint Branch High School in Burtonsville, Clarksburg High School, Gaithersburg Middle School, Shady Grove Middle School in Gaithersburg and Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring.
County’s COVID-19 Rent Relief Program Closes Applications Friday
Montgomery County’s COVID-19 Rent Relief Program will close applications Friday. Tenants have through midnight on Friday to apply, County Executive Marc Elrich said during a media briefing Thursday. The program provides rental assistance to tenants in the county who experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19 and are behind on rent payments, with income restrictions.
No shared water bowls, no boarding: As canine flu cases increase, county officials offer guidance
Cases of canine influenza virus have been reported by several veterinary practices in Montgomery County and the Washington, D.C., area. The disease is caused by a specific strain of the Type A influenza virus and is highly contagious, according to a county news release. The symptoms include cough, runny nose, eye discharge, fever, lethargy and poor appetite.
Traffic Enforcement is Hot Topic at Police Advisory Forum
The Police Advisory Commission (PAC) held its annual public forum on Monday, Jan. 9. Traffic enforcement was the focus for the virtual meeting. Early in the meeting, Chairman Eric Sterling expressed frustration over the lack of attention given to their December 2021 report to the County Council. In that study, the PAC found current law enforcement traffic practices failed to meet basic standards of effectiveness, efficiency and equal enforcement. With this meeting, the PAC hoped to gather information to reinforce those findings.
Your Voice: concerns about Anne Arundel County Schools
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Lawmakers have struggled to rein in youth crime since a juvenile justice law passed last year, raising the minimum age to be charged in juvenile court from 12 to 13. The 2023 Legislative Session began yesterday in Annapolis, with juvenile crime as a central focus. Recently,...
Anne Arundel County Public Schools dealing with vacancies
Students are halfway through the school year and school systems like Anne Arundel County Public Schools are still experiencing major staff shortages.
Ambulance Struck While Transporting Patient Friday Morning
An ambulance was struck by a vehicle Friday morning around 8:30am on I270 near Montgomery Village Avenue while in the process of transporting a patient from a separate collision. According to Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Pete Piringer, the ambulance was rear ended while en-route to the hospital. One patient from the striking vehicle was then transported and another ambulance continued transport of the original patient. We will post an update when additional information is available.
Frederick City Officer Hit By Car Investigating Case
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Frederick City Police Officer was struck by a vehicle Wednesday. According to a text message from Frederick City’s Acting Police Chief Kirk Henneberry, police were conducting an investigation into a fraud case in the 900 block of W. 7th Street when a foot chase began of an individual.
President of Columbia Association will leave her post in the face of governing board demands
Columbia Association President and CEO Lakey Boyd has decided to leave her position in the face of written demands from the elected Board of Directors to which she reports that she said would leave her unable to perform her duties. Boyd said in a statement that board leaders gave her...
Gov. Wes Moore Taps Montgomery County Lawmaker For Maryland Secretary Of State
Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore has selected state senator Susan Lee, a Democrat representing Montgomery County, to serve as Maryland’s next Secretary of State. The move by the incoming governor — set to be sworn in next Wednesday — will trigger a shake-up in the General Assembly, which begins its 2023 legislative session Wednesday.
Montgomery County Student-Refurbished Cars and Computers For Sale February 11
Coming Saturday, Feb. 11: the next car and computer sale! Students in the Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) and Information Technology Foundation (ITF) will sell used cars and computers they have refurbished on Feb. 11, at Damascus High School, from 9–11 a.m. The school is located at 25921 Ridge Road in Damascus. The cars and computers are refurbished and reconditioned by the students as part of their classroom and lab studies. The sales provide students with the opportunity to practice their sales skills, earn Student Service Learning hours, and develop a deeper appreciation for community involvement.
Montgomery Co. teachers union calls for free student meals, no fees for field trips
A Maryland teachers union said that while the Montgomery County Public Schools’ new recommended school budget expands universal pre-K and waives fees for standardized tests, it still leaves many needs unaddressed. The Montgomery County Education Association is also calling for free meals to all students and the elimination of...
Carjacking spree throughout Howard County leads to 4 arrests
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Police arrested four people, including a juvenile, in connection with a carjacking spree in Howard County. Since October, investigators said the suspects targeted victims over several days outside four locations that included grocery stores and restaurants in Columbia, Ellicott City and Jessup. County police said...
Will more cameras and more fines make this deadly Prince George’s Co. road safer?
It’s been known for years as one of the D.C. region’s deadliest roads — so bad that reluctant lawmakers in Annapolis were convinced to allow for the placement of three speed cameras on Maryland Route 210. Now, lawmakers in Prince George’s County are asking for more. A...
Cutting reported in downtown Annapolis Thursday
A man was cut with a knife after a fight in downtown Annapolis, near West Street, on Thursday evening.
1 hurt after Montgomery Co. Fire and Rescue vehicle rear-ended in crash: Officials
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One person was sent to the hospital after a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service vehicle was involved in a Friday morning crash in Gaithersburg, authorities said. Around 8:30 a.m., the chief spokesperson for the fire department, Pete Piringer, said an MCFRS ambulance was...
MCPS Director, Elaine Chang, Graduates from Leadership Maryland 2022
Elaine L. Chang, director of the Department of Partnerships, graduated from Leadership Maryland as part of the Class of 2022. She was one of 49 people to complete the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders. Each member of this year’s class was chosen by a committee to complete Leadership Maryland’s eight-month hands-on learning program. The class participated in five, two-day sessions focused on issues impacting economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment and multi-culturalism/diversity across the state. Leadership Maryland honored the Class of 2022 at a graduation ceremony on December 6th. Other Leadership Maryland Class of 2022 graduates:
