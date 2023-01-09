ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Homegrown County Health Officer Takes On New Challenge

Montgomery County’s new health officer, Dr. Kisha Davis is a long-time county resident. Her family has deep roots in the community and she wants to continue its legacy of service. Dr. Davis began her new job in mid-December. She said she looks forward to tackling the County’s unique health...
5 Things to Know Today, Jan. 13, In Montgomery County

Today is Friday, Jan. 13. Here is the 10 day forecast and 5 things to know today as we head into the weekend. 1. Friday the 13th: There are two occurrences of Friday the 13th this year, today and again in 9 months on Oct. 13. There was only one Friday the 13th in the year 2022, in May. This day is considered by many as unlucky. Did you know triskaidekaphobia is the fear of the number 13?
Parent Teacher Association Plans Vaccine Clinics at Multiple Schools

Vaccine clinics will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 at six Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS). The clinics will be run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Banneker Middle School in Burtonsville, Paint Branch High School in Burtonsville, Clarksburg High School, Gaithersburg Middle School, Shady Grove Middle School in Gaithersburg and Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring.
County’s COVID-19 Rent Relief Program Closes Applications Friday

Montgomery County’s COVID-19 Rent Relief Program will close applications Friday. Tenants have through midnight on Friday to apply, County Executive Marc Elrich said during a media briefing Thursday. The program provides rental assistance to tenants in the county who experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19 and are behind on rent payments, with income restrictions.
No shared water bowls, no boarding: As canine flu cases increase, county officials offer guidance

Cases of canine influenza virus have been reported by several veterinary practices in Montgomery County and the Washington, D.C., area. The disease is caused by a specific strain of the Type A influenza virus and is highly contagious, according to a county news release. The symptoms include cough, runny nose, eye discharge, fever, lethargy and poor appetite.
Traffic Enforcement is Hot Topic at Police Advisory Forum

The Police Advisory Commission (PAC) held its annual public forum on Monday, Jan. 9. Traffic enforcement was the focus for the virtual meeting. Early in the meeting, Chairman Eric Sterling expressed frustration over the lack of attention given to their December 2021 report to the County Council. In that study, the PAC found current law enforcement traffic practices failed to meet basic standards of effectiveness, efficiency and equal enforcement. With this meeting, the PAC hoped to gather information to reinforce those findings.
Your Voice: concerns about Anne Arundel County Schools

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Lawmakers have struggled to rein in youth crime since a juvenile justice law passed last year, raising the minimum age to be charged in juvenile court from 12 to 13. The 2023 Legislative Session began yesterday in Annapolis, with juvenile crime as a central focus. Recently,...
Ambulance Struck While Transporting Patient Friday Morning

An ambulance was struck by a vehicle Friday morning around 8:30am on I270 near Montgomery Village Avenue while in the process of transporting a patient from a separate collision. According to Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Pete Piringer, the ambulance was rear ended while en-route to the hospital. One patient from the striking vehicle was then transported and another ambulance continued transport of the original patient. We will post an update when additional information is available.
Frederick City Officer Hit By Car Investigating Case

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Frederick City Police Officer was struck by a vehicle Wednesday. According to a text message from Frederick City’s Acting Police Chief Kirk Henneberry, police were conducting an investigation into a fraud case in the 900 block of W. 7th Street when a foot chase began of an individual.
Montgomery County Student-Refurbished Cars and Computers For Sale February 11

Coming Saturday, Feb. 11: the next car and computer sale! Students in the Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) and Information Technology Foundation (ITF) will sell used cars and computers they have refurbished on Feb. 11, at Damascus High School, from 9–11 a.m. The school is located at 25921 Ridge Road in Damascus. The cars and computers are refurbished and reconditioned by the students as part of their classroom and lab studies. The sales provide students with the opportunity to practice their sales skills, earn Student Service Learning hours, and develop a deeper appreciation for community involvement.
Carjacking spree throughout Howard County leads to 4 arrests

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Police arrested four people, including a juvenile, in connection with a carjacking spree in Howard County. Since October, investigators said the suspects targeted victims over several days outside four locations that included grocery stores and restaurants in Columbia, Ellicott City and Jessup. County police said...
MCPS Director, Elaine Chang, Graduates from Leadership Maryland 2022

Elaine L. Chang, director of the Department of Partnerships, graduated from Leadership Maryland as part of the Class of 2022. She was one of 49 people to complete the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders. Each member of this year’s class was chosen by a committee to complete Leadership Maryland’s eight-month hands-on learning program. The class participated in five, two-day sessions focused on issues impacting economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment and multi-culturalism/diversity across the state. Leadership Maryland honored the Class of 2022 at a graduation ceremony on December 6th. Other Leadership Maryland Class of 2022 graduates:
