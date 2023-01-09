ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Star Trek: Picard’: Patrick Stewart Leaves Door Open To Return As Paramount+ Series Heads Into Final Season

By Peter White
Patrick Stewart’s Picard is heading into its third and final season at Paramount+ .

However, the venerable British actor is leaving the door open to return to Star Trek: Picard , as is exec producer Alex Kurtzman, who also alluded to more series coming to the sci-fi universe.

Star Trek: Picard features Stewart reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation , and follows his character into the next chapter of his life.

Stewart said there’s still potential to return in future after this season, despite it being the final one.

“There is still enormous potential for matters in what we can do and there are doors left open and we didn’t close all of them,” he said at Paramount+ TCA press tour.

Kurtzman said “anything is possible”. “If the show blows the doors off the place, and we’re certainly hoping it will as we’re very proud of season three, who knows,” he added.

Season three brings back the cast of Star Trek: Next Generation, more than 20 years after Star Trek: Nemesis

LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd also star.

The third season will premiere on Paramount+ February 16.

Produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment, Terry Matalas is showrunner and exec produces alongside Kurtzman, Stewart, Akiva Goldsman, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin.

Deadline

‘Dark Winds’: Nicholas Logan & Jeri Ryan Join Season 2 Cast Of AMC Series

EXCLUSIVE: Nicholas Logan and Jeri Ryan have joined the cast of Dark Winds, AMC’s Western noir thriller series based on Tony Hillerman’s popular Leaphorn & Chee book series. Logan joins as a Season 2 series regular and Ryan in a recurring role opposite Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon in the series from creator Graham Roland and executive producers George R.R. Martin and Robert Redford.  The castings reaffirm AMC’s commitment to Dark Winds, which has been a critical and commercial breakout, following a string of pickup reversal decisions by the network in the past few weeks done as a cost-cutting move. Set in 1971...
Deadline

Carole Cook Dies: Lucille Ball Protégé And ‘Sixteen Candles’ Actress Was 98

Carole Cook, a protege of Lucille Ball who would become a familiar face through appearances on Ball’s TV shows, movies like The Incredible Mr. Limpet and Sixteen Candles and stage musicals 42nd Street and Romantic Comedy, died today of heart failure in Beverly Hills, California, just three days before her 99th birthday. Her death was announced by husband Tom Troupe. Born Mildred Frances Cook in Abilene, Texas, Cook made her Broadway debut as a replacement in 1954’s Threepenny Opera. After moving to Los Angeles, she became a favorite of Ball’s, who suggested the name spelling of Carole in honor of movie star...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

Hallie Jackson’s MSNBC Show To End As NBC News Now Expands Her Streaming Program

Hallie Jackson’s MSNBC show will end next month as she expands her daily NBC News Now program by an hour. That move is part of a series of lineup changes MSNBC announced on Thursday. Chris Jansing will add an hour to her anchoring duties, as Chris Jansing Reports expands to two hours from 1 PM ET to 3 PM ET. Katy Tur Reports will move to 3 PM. Meanwhile, Jose Diaz-Balart’s show will move back an hour to 11 AM ET, with a rotating lineup of hosts at 10 AM until a permanent anchor is named. Andrea Mitchell Reports will remain...
ComicBook

Star Trek: Defiant Series First Look Released

IDW Publishing has released the first look at Star Trek: Defiant, the upcoming darker, edgier Star Trek series with an unusual crew. IDW Publishing announced Star Trek: Defiant at New York Comic Con with Christopher Cantwell writing the series and Angel Unzueta providing the artwork. The series spins out of the flagship Star Trek series, with Worf stealing the USS Defiant (the ship from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) after a falling out with Capt. Benjamin Sisko during his mission aboard the USS Theseus. Worf's hand-picked crew for this mission includes B'Elanna Torres, Spock, Ro Laren, and Lore. Torres' involvement is particularly interesting since her husband, Tom Paris, is aboard the Theseus.
NEW YORK STATE
Deadline

Lisa Marie Presley Dies: Singer, Songwriter, Daughter Of Elvis Was 54

Lisa Marie Presley, the sole child of rock icon Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley, whose strong resemblance to her father was just one of the legacies she carried, died Thursday in Los Angeles after being rushed to the hospital earlier in the day. She was 54. Her death was confirmed by her mother Priscilla, who released a statement to the Associated Press. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Lisa Marie Presley Rushed To Hospital; Her Mother Priscilla Presley Says Her Daughter "Is Receiving The Best Care", Asks For Prayers – Update Related Story Tatjana Patitz Dies: Supermodel Appeared...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Lisa Marie Presley’s Shocking Death Mourned In Online Outpouring Of Grief

Friends, fans, and colleagues mourned the passing of Lisa Marie Presley, who died today at age 54 after a day-long struggle with heart problems. The singer crammed a whole lot of living into her brief time. She boldly developed her own career in the music business, knowing that she would always be shadowed by her famous father. She also engaged in extensive humanitarian work through the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation. A few of the early reactions: ANOTHER PERSON I SHARED DEEP EMOTION WITH HAS PASSED AWAY! THIS IS SO SAD & SHOCKING! LISA & I SPENT HRS ON THE PHONE AS SHE...
Deadline

Rick Tuber Dies: Emmy-Winning ‘ER’, ‘Chicago Fire’ Film Editor Was 69

Rick Tuber, a TV and film editor who won an Emmy and an ACE Eddie Award for his work on NBC’s classic medical drama ER, died January 7 of a heart attack at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 69. His death was confirmed to Deadline by a family spokesperson. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Mike Hill Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of Ron Howard Movies Was 73 Related Story Hollywood Mourns 'Eight Is Enough' Star Adam Rich, As Fellow Child Actors Salute One Of Their Own Tuber’s many editing credits stretch back to the mid-1980s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Ben Masters Dies: ‘Passions’ Soap Star Was 75

Ben Masters, the actor best known for his role as Julian Crane on the old NBC soap Passions, died January 11 at the Eisenhower Medical Center in Palm Springs. He was 75. Masters battled dementia for several years and succumbed to Covid. His biggest role was also his last — portraying the rich and powerful Julian from 1999 to 2008 on the NBC sudser. Born on May 6, 1947, in Corvallis, OR, Masters graduated from the University of Oregon with a B.A. degree in theater in 1969. He moved to New York City, where he starred in on and off-Broadway productions such...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Deadline

Lisa Marie Presley Rushed To Hospital; Her Mother Priscilla Presley Says Her Daughter “Is Receiving The Best Care”, Asks For Prayers – Update

UPDATED: Lisa Marie Presley died late Thursday at age 54. Read the obituary here.UPDATED, 3:30 PM: Priscilla Presley, the mother of Lisa Marie Presley, is asking for prayers for her daughter after she was rushed to Los Angeles-area hospital after suffering a possible cardiac arrest. “My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers,” Priscilla tweeted, adding “We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time.” Lisa Marie’s hospitalization comes just two days after she attended the Golden...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Austin Butler Doesn’t Think He Sounds Like Elvis Presley But Says Voice Is Now Part Of His “DNA”

Austin Butler won at the Golden Globes 2023 in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama category for his portrayal of The King in Elvis. Social media was abuzz when the actor took the stage to make his acceptance speech. Many viewers noticed that Butler’s voice still sounded like Elvis Presley, despite not being in character anymore. When Butler met with reporters backstage at the Globes, he was asked about the persistent Presley accent. “Still?” he said before adding, “I don’t think I sound like him still but I guess I must because I hear it a lot.” Butler continued, “I often liken...
Deadline

Elizabeth Vargas To Anchor Weekday Program For NewsNation

Elizabeth Vargas is the latest news veteran to join Nexstar’s NewsNation, with plans to launch a weekday news program on April 3. The hourlong Elizabeth Vargas Reports will be based in New York and will air at 6 PM ET/5 PM CT. Vargas also will serve as a regular contributor to daytime and primetime news, analysis and talk programming. Vargas currently hosts the syndicated crime series iCrime, airing on WPIX-TV in New York and other stations, and will continue on that show as well, according to a NewsNation spokesperson. She also served as the host of Fox’s revival of America’s Most...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
housebeautiful.com

Harrison Ford Doesn't Want Anyone to Play Indiana Jones

After nearly 40 years playing the iconic archeologist Dr. Indiana Jones, it's likely that Harrison Ford's time as the character will come to an end after the upcoming fifth film in the franchise in 2021. The man is 76 years old! How much longer can he be running through temples and finding aliens (?) as he did in the fourth film?
Deadline

Former Fox News Reporter Rick Leventhal Hospitalized After Car Accident & Suffers 4 Broken Ribs; Ex-‘RHOC’ Star Wife Kelly Dodd Weighs In

Rick Leventhal, the former Fox News correspondent and husband of former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd, was involved in a car accident. The journalist shared a video from the hospital where he provided an update to his fans. “So lucky to be alive & grateful for the well wishes & care I’m getting. 4 broken ribs, fractured bone right foot, wounded pride. So far that’s it,” he captioned the Instagram post. Leventhal detailed that he was traveling on the I-10, just outside of Palm Desert, California during rainy conditions, when he “hit, what felt like a patch of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Pamela Brown Tapped As CNN Chief Investigative Correspondent And Anchor

Pamela Brown has a new role at the network as chief investigative correspondent, joining the network’s investigative team after the death of Drew Griffin last month. She’ll also continue to serve as CNN anchor, filling in on the network. Brown has been anchor of the weekend primetime edition of CNN Newsroom and served on the network’s voting integrity team. She also served as senior Washington correspondent, breaking news about the January 6th Committee’s plans for criminal referrals and over former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’ initial compliance with a committee subpoena. Brown previously covered Donald Trump’s administration as senior White...
WASHINGTON STATE
Deadline

Homelessness State Of Emergency Declaration In L.A. Confirmed By Board Of Supervisors; Mayor Promises An “Urgent & Strategic Approach” – Update

UPDATED, 4:10 PM: The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday followed Mayor Karen Bass and the City Council in approving a declaration of emergency over the local homelessness situation. “Today’s unanimous action by the board honors the November mandate from L.A. County voters: Lead with urgency and transparency to address the homelessness crisis in every neighborhood,” Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath said in a statement following the vote.” The board last month approved a motion calling on its staff to work arm-in-arm with Los Angeles city officials to address homelessness and assist in any way possible to implement Bass’ emergency...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Grey’s Anatomy‘: More Details About Meredith’s Seattle Farewell Revealed, New Promo For Ellen Pompeo’s Last Episode As Series Regular Released

ABC has released more information and a new promo for Grey’s Anatomy‘s Feb 23 winter return, entitled “I’ll Follow the Sun,” which will mark Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) departure from Grey Sloan Memorial. In the episode, written by Grey’s executive producer/showrunner Krista Vernoff and directed by series’ executive producer Debbie Allen, it’s Meredith’s last day at Grey Sloan Memorial and the doctors plan a goodbye surprise, while Nick confronts her about the future of their relationship. Elsewhere, the interns compete to scrub in on Maggie and Winston’s groundbreaking partial heart transplant procedure, and Richard asks Teddy an important question. “Sometimes...
Deadline

California Congresswoman Katie Porter Announces Run For U.S. Senate In 2024

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) announced on Tuesday that she is running for the U.S. Senate in 2024. Porter, who has gained a media profile for her hard-hitting questioning of House committee witnesses, while often using a whiteboard to explain complicated topics, is seeking the seat currently occupied by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA). Feinstein, 89, who has served in the Senate since 1992, has not yet revealed her plans, but there has been widespread speculation that she will not run again. “California needs a warrior in the Senate—to stand up to special interests, fight the dangerous imbalance in our economy, and hold...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Jeff Beck Mourned By Rock’s Greats, Hailed As A Master Of His Craft In Reactions

Jeff Beck was one of the most iconic rock guitarists of all-time, and that status was proven by the many emotional reactions from his peers in the music industry. The long list of tributes to Beck came from the greats who played with or were contemporaries of Beck, all delivering heartfelt salutes to one of the greatest guitarists of them all. Beck was working to the end, befitting a legend, and the shock at his sudden passing could be felt in the public messages. A few of the early reactions: “Travel on, Master Jeff!Find new harmonics.We’ll miss you.” – Annhttps://t.co/uB1ygbRvB5 pic.twitter.com/LaaQQmRlrE— Ann Wilson (@AnnWilson) January 11, 2023More from DeadlineJeff Beck Dies: British Guitar God Was 78Hubert G. Wells Dies: Hollywood Animal Trainer For 'Doctor Dolittle', 'Babe' & Many Others Was 88Rick Tuber Dies: Emmy-Winning 'ER', 'Chicago Fire' Film Editor Was 69Best of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Grammys, Guilds & MoreTV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Series Ending In 2023 & BeyondHollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries
Deadline

Jeff Beck Dies: British Guitar God Was 78

Jeff Beck, a wildly influential eight-time Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer who went from the Yardbirds to fronting his own group and working with Rod Stewart and is considered among the greats of rock guitar, has died. He was 78. His family said in a statement that Beck died Tuesday of bacterial meningitis. “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing,” the statement on social media reads. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they...
Deadline

