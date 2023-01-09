ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 3

Related
Mashed

Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of

When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
COLORADO STATE
C. Heslop

Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans

AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
CBS News

Amazon CEO informs employees the company plans to eliminate more than 18,000 jobs

SEATTLE (KDKA) - Amazon informed employees on Wednesday that they plan to eliminate more than 18,000 jobs. In a letter from CEO Andy Jassy, the company informed employees of what he described the outcome of "looking at their workforce levels, investments they want to make in the future, and prioritizing what matters most to customers and the long-term health of our business."
CBS News

CBS News

588K+
Followers
77K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy