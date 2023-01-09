Read full article on original website
Sam Bankman-Fried asks a judge to keep secret the identities of 2 people who helped secure his $250 million bail package
The disgraced crypto king's legal team argued there was no need to name names, citing the "harassment" his parents have faced.
Meta will pay $725 million to settle a privacy lawsuit that accused Facebook of sharing users' data with consulting firm Cambridge Analytica
The settlement is "the largest recovery ever achieved in a data privacy class action," lawyers for the plaintiffs said.
‘Robot lawyer’ set to defend human in U.S. court
The world’s first robot lawyer is reportedly taking its first case in court next month. NewsNation has the details.
Bill Gates says his divorce from ex-wife Melinda French Gates was one of his 'personal low points' over the past few years
Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates divorced last year after 27 years of marriage. They still work together on their philanthropic foundation.
Why tech billionaires like Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Jeff Bezos are all investing in biotech startups that want to link your computer directly to your brain
"Elon, Gates, and Bezos are always intrigued by things that could change the game," one biotech investor told Insider.
Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of
When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
Elon Musk's lawyers subpoena head of Saudi Arabia's $620 billion wealth fund for Tesla 'funding secured' tweets case
Investors are suing Elon Musk over an August 2018 tweet where he claimed he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private. Musk's lawyers have subpoenaed Saudi Arabia's top wealth manager to be a defense witness in the upcoming court case. Text messages disclosed in April showed Musk raging at Yasir...
This grocery store worker was told to submit a 'formal resignation letter.' So he went all out.
A former Tesco employee shared a video of his hilarious resignation on Reddit, where it quickly went viral.
Harvard professor tells Joe Rogan all tech devices with lithium batteries come from slave mines
Siddharth Kara, the author of the book Cobalt Red: How The Blood of The Congo Powers Our Lives, insists there is no such thing as 'clean cobalt' - the term given to describe ethically mined cobalt.
Elon Musk says the US has been 'harmed' by having Elizabeth Warren as a senator after she wrote a scathing letter to Tesla's board
Musk's response came after Warren wrote to Tesla's board, saying his Twitter takeover raised questions about possible violations of securities.
Gabby Petito parents' attorney claims in court filing that Roberta Laundrie offered to lend son shovel
A December 2022 letter between lawyers for the parents of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie contains a bombshell allegation against the latter's mother.
CNET
T-Mobile's $350 Million Settlement: How to Claim Your Share Before It's Too Late
T-Mobile customers, both past and present, may be eligible for part of the carrier's mammoth $350 million class action settlement to resolve claims that T-Mobile's negligence was to blame for a 2021 cyberattack that exposed millions of people's addresses, PINs and other personal information. The carrier hasn't acknowledged any wrongdoing....
Caroline Ellison told a judge that FTX executives secretly borrowed billions from Alameda Research, report says
Caroline Ellison told a judge that FTX execs secretly borrowed billions from Alameda Research. She said she and Sam Bankman-Fried concealed the credit line from FTX investors and customers. She pleaded guilty to several charges on December 19 that carry jail sentences of up to 110 years. Caroline Ellison said...
Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans
AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
Tom Zhu, who reportedly just became Tesla's 2nd most-powerful exec, slept at a Chinese factory during COVID lockdown — a habit he shares with CEO Elon Musk
Tesla's China chief Tom Zhu was just promoted making him the second highest-profile executive at the company after Elon Musk.
Cannabis giant Curaleaf cut about 220 jobs, then sent the workers it laid off a survey asking why they left
"We recognize that an exit survey in this scenario was an oversight," Curaleaf said in a statement about the surveys.
Fired Twitter employee says the company sent the termination notice to his wife's email instead of his own
Lawyers said the ex-employee was fired after he supported a colleague who was terminated following a clash with Elon Musk on Twitter, per Bloomberg.
Nation's sole manufacturer of Amoxicillin brand products warns US at 'substantial risk'
FOX Business Lydia Hu reports on the United States antibiotic shortage that is inhibiting Americans' ability to get the pharmaceutical goods they need.
CBS News
Amazon CEO informs employees the company plans to eliminate more than 18,000 jobs
SEATTLE (KDKA) - Amazon informed employees on Wednesday that they plan to eliminate more than 18,000 jobs. In a letter from CEO Andy Jassy, the company informed employees of what he described the outcome of "looking at their workforce levels, investments they want to make in the future, and prioritizing what matters most to customers and the long-term health of our business."
The Proud Boys jury hasn't even been seated yet, and the defense already says it's biased
On Monday, 12 jurors will be seated in the Proud Boys sedition trial — out of a pre-vetted pool of about 45 DC residents who've all vowed to be fair.
