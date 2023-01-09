ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

The New Cancel Culture: Why Renewals, Greenlights, and Production Aren’t What They Used to Be

By Tony Maglio and Wilson Chapman
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T7h8S_0k8saB0300

At first, it seemed like a bizarre anomaly: In August, Warner Bros. Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav decided to shelve the already-finished HBO Max “Batgirl” movie — forever. Many more projects were not only canceled but also removed from their services, ranging from already-renewed series fresh off of their first seasons and in production on the second (like “Minx”) and others that were supposed tentpoles (like “Westworld”).

Dozens of culled shows and movies later, HBO Max had a hastily dug graveyard strewn with existing content mowed down by accountants. It looked like bean-counters gone wild — but when WBD currently holds nearly $47 billion in net debt, every dollar counts.

“We’re done with that chapter,” WBD CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels said last week of the barrel-burn. He referred to 2022 as “a year of restructuring” and 2023 as “a year of relaunching and building.”

WBD may be done right-sizing its pipeline — but the industry is not. With five weeks before production began, today Paramount+ revoked its greenlight on the movie adaptation of 2011-2017 Comedy Central series “ Workaholics ” (per creator Adam Devine, “P+ told us [we] don’t fit their new ‘global’ strategy,” he said via Instagram). Also today: Netflix un-renewed Season 2 of animated show “ Inside Job .” Last week, Starz removed “Dangerous Liaisons,” “Becoming Elizabeth” and “Step Up” from its service. All three were previously canceled, with “Dangerous Liaisons” as a Season 2 un-renewal.

Also last week, AMC Networks un-renewed a second season of “Moonhaven,” canceled completed second seasons of both “ 61st Street ” and “Pantheon,” and killed the first season of “Invitation to a Bonfire” with four of six episodes produced. The in-production sci-fi comedy series “Demascus,” from Emmy-winning “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” exec producer Mark Johnson, was also shut down at the network.

While Zaslav seemed to open a Pandora’s box by canceling “Batgirl” last August, back in summer 2020 Netflix cited pandemic complications and canned already-renewed second seasons of teen shows “I Am Not Okay With This” and “The Society,” as well as the fourth and final season of beloved comedy “GLOW.” Last July, Paramount+ canceled a renewed Season 3 of Marc Cherry series “Why Women Kill.”

While none of this is exactly new, the scale, the down economy, and streaming’s tempered reality has placed the practice in vogue. What initially looked like an opportunistic but crude way to cut costs now appears as an acceptable strategy — though perhaps not to the cast and creatives of shelved projects. We’re even seeing completed series , both those that aired and those that may never, disappear. Why?

One person from a prominent streaming service told IndieWire for this story that the pandemic led to a surge in un-renewals and cancellations. For a period, nearly all production ceased; some were shuttered longer than others due to local-area outbreaks, strict ordinances, or positive cases on set.

This newfound reality made it more reasonable to cut bait on fringe renewals or for those with particularly tricky (read: huge casts, multiple locations, overseas sets) production plans. Starz series “Dangerous Liaisons” — shot entirely in France with locations that included Chateau de Neuville north of Paris and Théâtre Montansier in Versailles was canceled after being picked up for a Season 2, before Season 1 aired. When it did air, Starz felt its optimism was misplaced when the series struggled to find an audience. (Starz took a page from HBO Max’s book in pulling “Liaisons” from streaming along with other canceled shows.)

That, along with the sudden realization that streaming is not a bulletproof business , has turned the industry’s spending spree into a cost-cutting race. A source from a network group described writing down underperforming series — or those that appear they will be — as “financially expedient.” Write-downs get costs off the books all at once as opposed to utilizing an amortization schedule in which one realizes costs across several years. If a cost never realizes revenue, it can offset other gains.

AMC signaled its intent when it filed an 8-K with the SEC on December 1 that laid out a plan to reduce expenses. “The Plan encompasses initiatives that will include, among other things, strategic programming assessments and organizational restructuring costs,” the filing reads. “As a result of the Plan, the programming assessments pertain to a broad mix of owned and licensed content, including legacy television series and films that will no longer be in active rotation on the Company’s linear or digital platforms. The Company may realize some future licensing and other revenue associated with some of the owned titles.”

AMC said it expects to incur $350 million-$475 million in pre-tax restructuring charges, the majority of which would come from “programming assessments.” That’s what’s trickling out now.

Movie producers are familiar with the “busted theatrical” — a once-promising project that a studio later decides isn’t worth the cost of a theatrical release. Such films are rarely shelved altogether; they usually find a home on streaming or VOD. For TV producers, the best-case scenario is finding another buyer for your suddenly homeless series — if the deal between network and studios allows it.

Whether film or TV, the bottom line is the literal bottom line on a company’s income statement. In addition to one-time tax benefits, taking a show off streaming could save on residuals and cloud-storage costs. These networks don’t want to throw good money after what they’ve determined is a poor investment, but every network is unhappy in its own way. For AMC, its cancellations follows a series of major financial issues including upcoming layoffs and financial shortfalls from cord cutting.

AMC has the option to license most of its scrapped stuff elsewhere — but that’s not the real motivation, one person with knowledge of the situation told IndieWire. The late-2022 programming write-downs are an accounting practice that needed to be completed by the end of the year.

“Batgirl” and other cut WBD content represented Bruce Wayne money: That was a major piece of the $3.2-$4.3 billion in restructuring charges the company recognized in its most-recently reported quarter. (Q3 2022; Q4 financials have yet to be reported.) The corporation faced a post-merger tax loophole that closed by the end of the calendar year.

Is this version of cancel culture here to stay? The answer is, probably. It certainly would cost networks and streamers less to decline a project in the first place, but this is the town that invented ghosting: Hollywood is well known for being much easier to get a “maybe” than a “no.” And finding a new way to save money is the next best thing to a revenue stream; it’s unlikely to give up that privilege. If there’s anything this year proved, it’s that just because people are in the middle of making a show, that doesn’t oblige you to finish or release it.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Could ‘Tulsa King’ Get the ‘Yellowstone’ Treatment? ‘Absolutely,’ Paramount+ Programming Chief Says

Paramount+ has not been shy about going all in on Taylor Sheridan and his ability to build a streaming universe out of “Yellowstone.” But why stop there? Sheridan’s “Tulsa King,” with Sylvester Stallone, has also been a big hit for the streamer, and Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, streaming with Paramount Global, told IndieWire that anything is possible. “The short answer is absolutely. We’re open to the possibilities, everything,” Giles said between panels at Paramount+’s presentation at TCA on January 9. “What we love to do is take this valuable IP and turn anything into a franchise because we believe there’s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IndieWire

HBO Max Sure Picked a Weird Time to Increase Its Price

If comedy is all about timing, then HBO Max picked a funny time for its first price increase. The streamer, which launched in May 2020, is hiking up its commercial-free subscription by $1, and will now cost $15.99 per month. The extra dollar will “allow us to continue to invest in providing even more culture-defining programming and improving our customer experience for all users,” according to a statement released Thursday morning by the HBO Max team. “Effective today, Thursday, January 12, the price of a new HBO Max ad-free monthly subscription in the U.S. will increase from $14.99 to $15.99 plus applicable...
IndieWire

‘American Born Chinese’ First Look: Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan Have ‘Everything Everywhere’ Reunion in Disney+ Series

The cast of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” truly is living up to its name. Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu, who starred as a first generation family in the Daniels’ A24 award-winning film, reunite onscreen for upcoming Disney+ series “American Born Chinese.” Based on Gene Luen Yang’s graphic novel of the same name, “American Born Chinese” is adapted by Kelvin Yu for the streaming platform. The series follows Jin Wang (Ben Wang), the son of Chinese immigrants who struggles with assimilating in the U.S. Jin escapes into fantasy realms to grapple with his emotions and encounters spiritual creatures like...
IndieWire

‘Abbott Elementary’ Renewed for Season 3 by ABC, of Course

Everything’s coming up “Abbott.” Just one day after the ABC series cleaned up at the Golden Globes, “Abbott Elementary” has been renewed for a third season, the channel announced Wednesday out of its Television Critics Association winter press conference. Created by and starring Quinta Brunson, the sitcom has proven to be the rare word-of-mouth hit on broadcast television since it first debuted in December 2021. In its second season, “Abbott Elementary” is ABC’s No. 1 series. It is also critical beloved. At the 2022 Emmys, Brunson won Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Sheryl Lee Ralph won for Best Supporting Actress;...
IndieWire

John Landgraf Says Cost-Cutting Is Good for White Men, Not for Diversity

The Peak TV era might finally be reaching its end. Last August, Chairman of FX Networks John Landgraf, the man who coined the phrase most often used to describe the current era of television, said 2022 would see the number of adult, scripted, English-language television series reach its absolute height. At FX’s January 12 press conference for TCA’s Winter Press Tour, he maintained the prediction — and said that it might not be great for diversity. During his presentation, Landgraf pointed to a recent New York Times story about how orders for adult scripted series fell by 24 percent in the...
IndieWire

‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Is Done Defending Infamous Luke and Laura Rape Scene

If there’s one defining moment in American soap operas, it’s Luke and Laura’s wedding on “General Hospital.” The nuptials of the super-couple (played by Anthony Geary and Genie Francis) was a major television event when it aired in November 1981, bringing in 30 million viewers to the ABC series and making the duo one of the most iconic couples in soap history. But as famous and beloved as the couple is, their relationship started on an extremely ugly note. In an October 1979 episode, Luke raped her, and although the show initially played it as such, the event was later looked...
IndieWire

Jerrod Carmichael Mocks Tom Cruise Over Scientology: Let’s Swap Your Returned Golden Globes for Shelly Miscavige

From the moment he stepped on stage to host the 80th Golden Globe awards, Jerrod Carmichael never shied away from making his audience uncomfortable. His opening monologue skewered the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for its diversity struggles that led to the award show being cancelled in 2021, and he got honest about his initial hesitancy to take the hosting job. “I won’t say they were a racist organization, but they didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died,” he said. “Do with that what you will.” But his sharpest dig of the night was aimed at somebody who wasn’t even...
IndieWire

Jerrod Carmichael Rips Golden Globes During Open Monologue: ‘I’m Here Because I’m Black’

The return of the Golden Globes after a yearlong hiatus was always destined to be a slightly awkward affair. While plenty of award shows had to skip a year due to pandemic-related concerns, the Globes were banished from the NBC airwaves last year due to concerns about racism in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). While the organization eventually expanded its membership to create a more diverse voter base, the Globes continued to appear in headlines for the controversial decision to turn the event into a for-profit entity. It would have been difficult for any host to gloss over the two...
IndieWire

‘Phineas and Ferb’ Revival Ordered by Disney Branded Television

I know what we’re going to do this year: Watch more “Phineas and Ferb.” The popular Disney Channel animated series is coming back for a 40-episode revival, it was announced Friday during Disney Branded Television’s TCA winter press tour. The series returns as part of creator Dan Povenmire’s new overall deal with Disney Branded Television, which also includes a Season 2 renewal for Povenmire’s follow-up show “Hamster & Gretel.” Forty episodes of the series have been ordered, to be split into two seasons. It’s currently unclear whether the series will return to Disney Channel, spinoff channel Disney XD, or Disney+, where...
wmagazine.com

Margot Robbie Dials Up the Chaos

Star power, that hard-to-define magic possessed by a handful of humans, is something Margot Robbie has in abundance. In Babylon, she channels every ounce of it in her portrayal of Nellie LaRoy, a silent-film actor at the center of a messy, decadent era in Hollywood. Here, Robbie talks about how connected she felt with the role—and how disconnected she feels from her astrological sign.
IndieWire

‘The Bear’ Culinary Producer Makes a Great Case for Culinary Producing

Christopher Storer created “The Bear,” but his surprise FX hit might not nail the precision of its nail-biting comedy without his sister: culinary producer Courtney Storer. Executive producer, associate producer, co-producer, sure;what exactly is required to be a “culinary producer?” At the show’s TCA winter press tour panel, the answer to that question was as satisfying as an Italian beef sandwich. “Culinary producing goes beyond just food styling, or making sure the food looks beautiful,” said Courtney, the former culinary director of Jon + Vinny’s Italian restaurant in Los Angeles. “It’s a little bit deeper into what do people look like when...
IndieWire

‘Zoey 101’ Moves Past Its Controversies: A Sequel Film Will Debut on Paramount+

A movie sequel to “Zoey 101,” the 2005 Nickelodeon series starring Jamie Lynn Spears, is coming to Paramount+. The streamer announced the film, tentatively titled “Zoey 102,” on Thursday. The movie, which will premiere on Paramount+ later this year, stars Spears and several former cast members of the series, including Erin Sanders, Sean Flynn, Matthew Underwood, Christopher Massey, Abby Wilde, and Jack Salvatore. The original series, created and executive produced by Dan Schneider, aired for four seasons from 2005 to 2008 and focused on Zoey, a middle schooler who attends boarding school at the fictional Pacific Coast Academy in Southern California. The...
IndieWire

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Says Goodbye to Ellen Pompeo in Midseason Premiere — Watch

As the lead of Shonda Rhimes’ medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy,” Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) has been through a lot: The death of her mother from Alzheimer’s, being held at gunpoint, miscarriages, getting stranded in the woods for days after a plane crash that killed her sister, watching her husband dying in a car crash, nearly dying from COVID, and more and more tragedies than one can reasonably list. Now, the character is (hopefully) moving on to greener, less traumatic pastures in the midseason premiere “I’ll Follow the Sun,” which sees her leave hospital/deathtrap Grey Sloan Memorial after 19 seasons. A teaser...
IndieWire

MLK Box Office Looks Beyond ‘Avatar’ and ‘M3gan’ and Sees Reason for Hope

We began the year on a strong note with the hold for “Avatar: The Way of Water” (Disney) and a $30 million start for the low-budget horror film “M3EGAN” (Universal). Now we have the Martin Luther King weekend, historically one of the strongest before May. This time, it faces some impediments — a lack of holdovers, few awards releases going wide, and no top-flight opener. Pre-Covid MLK debuts like”Bad Boys for Life,” “American Sniper,” “Glass,” and “Ride Along” opened to more than $40 million. Between 2018-2020, the three-day MLK weekend totaled $130 million-$166 million (not calculating a 20 percent+ increase in...
IndieWire

John Landgraf Thinks ‘Peak TV’ Could Reverse by 30 Percent

We at the Television Critics Association winter press tour mainlined our annual “Peak TV” lecture by Professor John Landgraf, better known as FX Networks content and productions chairman. In 2022, TV (and streaming) combined for a whopping 599 original, scripted (English-language, for adults) series — a new all-time high. Landgraf believes “Peak TV,” a term he coined years ago, has finally peaked. With cost-cutting (and thus, content-cutting) all the rage, there’s nowhere to go but backward. That said, as he openly acknowledged several times during his Thursday morning TCA executive session, Landgraf has been wrong about the “peak” — a few...
IndieWire

Park Chan-wook Teases ‘Sympathizer’ Series: ‘A Lot of Diversity’ Onscreen

Park Chan-wook is revealing what fans can expect from the upcoming series “The Sympathizer.” Set at HBO from A24, Park confirmed that Robert Downey Jr. will have a sizable role in the show alongside Sandra Oh. “Overall, it’s a seven-episode series, and it’s set in 1975, immediately after the Vietnam War,” Park told IndieWire at the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet. “The story covers Vietnamese refugees who have migrated to L.A. and the stories surrounding that environment. Because of the context, casting revolves around having a lot of diversity, especially a heavy presence of Vietnamese and Vietnamese Americans.” “The Sympathizer” is based on...
IndieWire

‘Banshees of Inisherin’ Wins Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Comedy

“The Banshees of Inisherin” has won (one of) the top prizes at the Golden Globes. The film won the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s award for best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical, on Tuesday night, beating out its four fellow nominees. Earlier in the evening, Colin Farrell won the Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical prize for “Banshees,” while Martin McDonagh took home the Best Screenplay prize. The other nominees in the category included Ruben Östlund’s satire and Cannes Palme d’Or winner “Triangle of Sadness,” Rian Johnson’s murder mystery whodunnit “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” Damien Chazelle’s divisive Old Hollywood period...
IndieWire

Colin Farrell Worried He Was a ‘Shite’ Actor After ‘Alexander’ Bombed with Critics: ‘I Felt So Much Shame’

Colin Farrell did not have a great experience with the release of Oliver Stone’s Alexander the Great epic. Farrell revealed that the 2004 film “Alexander,” which starred Angelina Jolie and Val Kilmer as his royal parents, made him question his ability as an actor. “Expectation is a dangerous thing,” Farrell said during a Hollywood Reporter actors’ roundtable. “‘Alexander’ was a story that Oliver Stone had dreamed of since he was in college. So, as grand as it was, as global as it was, as political as it was, as thrilling as it was, as violent as it was, and as sensual as it...
IndieWire

Bob Odenkirk’s AMC Follow-Up to ‘Better Call Saul’ Sets Premiere Date

With things at AMC looking grim, the channel better call Bob. And indeed they did, because the cable network is re-teaming with “Better Call Saul” star and “Breaking Bad” star Bob Odenkirk for a new series “Lucky Hank,” formerly titled “Straight Man.” AMC announced that name change January 10 out of their Television Critics Association winter press tour conference and revealed it will premiere March 19. In addition, an (extremely short) teaser for the series was released, featuring an extreme close-up of a bearded Odenkirk and some philosophical narration. Based on the 1997 novel “Straight Man” by Richard Russo, best known for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IndieWire

IndieWire

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy