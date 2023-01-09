ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tendea Family shows support to students at Edmondson Westside High School

By WMAR Staff
 3 days ago
Students at Edmondson Westside High School returned for their first full day of school since losing a classmate in a shooting.

16-year-old Deanta Dorsey was killed and 4 other students were injured in the parking lot of the Edmondson Village shopping center.

RELATED: Deanta Dorsey's family calls for justice following his death in mass shooting

The students were met with support as they walked through the school doors.

Members of an anti-violence organization called the Tendea Family handed out candy and provided information on mental health resources.

READ MORE: Tendea Family continues to have community conversations to combat violence

They emphasized the importance of processing emotions, while also holding onto hope.

"If you have to cry, if you have to get emotional, get emotional. But don't lose faith, don't lose hope, keep pushing forward because we need you, the city needs you to change things like this. To change conditions that lead to things like this," Said Elijah Miles, Chairman of the Tendea Family.

The Tendea Family holds weekly youth programs focused on identity, self improvement and community.

