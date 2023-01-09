ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Why having your car windows tinted too dark is illegal in Wisconsin

By Ryan Jenkins
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41tOSv_0k8sZlyG00

While tinted windows might look cool, it's important to know Wisconsin state law. If you're not careful, you could get a ticket.

"In Wisconsin, we can tint however the customer wants," said Joe Paulson, the owner at Expert Electronics - a Milwaukee auto shop where window tinting is a popular service. "What's kind of weird about Milwaukee is that a lot of people want the whole windshield tinted, which is very surprising because it's very hard to see where you're going when the whole windshield's tinted."

Paulson said he makes customers who want to tint their windows darker than what is legally allowed to sign a waiver, releasing his business from liability.

"We say 'hey, this is a really bad idea, this is stupid, it's way too dark but if you want to do it anyway we'll do it," said Paulson.

Window tinting is measured by the Visible Light Transmission (VLT), or how much light can get through the tinted film that is covering the window.

"The lower the number, the darker the tint. So, 5% is limousine tint. It's pitch black, as dark as it gets," explained Paulson. "What Wisconsin wants you to get is 35% on the back doors and 50% on the front doors."

Paulson said many customers ask for darker tints on the front because 50% is almost clear and he said most customers do so even when they know they are breaking the law.

Laws like these are common. Only three states don't allow window tinting (at least in the front of the vehicle). They are New Jersey, Vermont, and New Hampshire. Additionally, there is only one state that allows drivers to tint their windows to any percentage. That state is Michigan. The remaining states all have laws that vary, allowing different amounts of tint and color.

Milwaukee Police say 168 people were cited for tinted window violations in 2021 and another 113 were cited last year. Those citations came with a fine of $98.80.

Andrew Wagner, President of the Milwaukee Police Association, says the law exists for two reasons.

First, for the safety of the people inside the car.

"At night, the higher the tint is on the windows, the less visibility the driver has to see oncoming traffic and cars moving and things like that," said Wagner.

Secondly, for the safety of police officers if they have to pull a car over.

"The visibility can be limited to even know how many people are there. It could be limited to know if this person is fidgeting with stuff, are they reaching under the seat, trying to harm us," said Wagner.

When asked if he thought auto shops and tint installers should be held more accountable for installing tints that are illegal for the customer to drive around with, Wagner said he would be open to seeing what a law change would look like in terms of enforcement. However, he added that at the end of the day, private businesses should be able to offer services to purchasing customers and it should be up to individuals to be responsible when tinting their windows.

Back at Expert Electronics, Joe Paulson said he believes the law is too harsh. He thinks there are other ways to ensure the safety of law enforcement while allowing tints.

For example, he offered this hypothetical:

"When you get pulled over, they have a secondary law where you have to roll all your windows down and I think that as long as your windows are rolled down, it doesn't matter how dark the windows are when you're being pulled over," he said.

In Illinois, the law is less strict than it is in Wisconsin. Front and rear windows can have 35% tint in that state.

In Minnesota the law is more strict, drivers can't have their front windows tinted and can only tint their rear windows 50%.

Project: Drive Safer is TMJ4's year-long commitment to creating safer streets. Learn more at ProjectDriveSafer.com .

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 32

Efrain Alicea
3d ago

most police officers that live in Wisconsin have there personal vehicle windows blacked out guess they get special privileges

Reply
6
AL-ROD Victory Vision
3d ago

Mine is 5% over legal for safety reasons. I was accused of having a gun in my auto one night while working on my laptop My antenna was reported as being a gun to his back up officer. NOT TAKING IT OFF FOR SECURITY REASONS. WORKS BOTH WAYS.

Reply(1)
4
Devon Thomas
3d ago

They should stop fearing every citizen is out to get them 🤦🏼‍♂️ my windows are 5% all around and 50% on the windshield cause I was living in vegas and has NO AC. I have my windows rolled down all the way when ever I get pulled over so if they’re concerned about their safety, that’s already curbed right off the bat. Let people live lol

Reply(3)
2
Related
Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Weekly: Wisconsin property owners liable for contamination they didn’t cause

Of note: This week we highlight a story by Wisconsin Watch’s Erin Gretzinger exploring gaps in state law when it comes to property owners’ responsibility to clean up contamination. Gretzinger tells the story of Zach Skrede, who bought a home and 20 acres of land in Adams County that he did not know was contaminated with asbestos-laden roofing material. Skrede fought for two years with state regulators and a roofing company, which finally agreed to clean up the contamination. But some owners in Wisconsin are not so lucky. They can be held liable to pollution they don’t even know about.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Wisconsin?

(WFRV) – Motorists in Wisconsin may have seen someone sitting in the back of a pickup truck and wondered… is that legal? Well, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has a FAQ page that answers that question. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), people over the age...
WISCONSIN STATE
1520 The Ticket

Two Wisconsin Towns are Retirement ‘Hotspots’ for 2023

A recent study determined the top 20 retirement 'hotspots' in the US for 2023. Two of the top 20 are in Wisconsin and they're the only two in the Midwest to make the list. I'm a long way away from retirement but I'm not sure I'd want to leave Minnesota when I retire. I can absolutely see my husband and myself becoming snowbirds, though, and going to Arizona or something during the bad winter months.
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

All Woke Up: Running Gibberish gets caught

MADISON — In Woke Land, liberals can identify as just about anything other than conservatives. Yet, there are a few more exceptions. Madison artist and activist Kay LeClaire found out it’s not cool to pose as a Native American. LeClaire also took on the Ojibwe name nibiiwakamigkwe. There...
MADISON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

DHS: Thousands more Wis. residents than expected utilize 988 hotline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suicide and prevention lifeline, 988, was introduced to Wisconsin in July of 2022, and since then thousands of Wisconsin residents have taken advantage of the resource. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in the summer of 2021 that Vibrant Emotional Health provided a projections report, saying Wisconsin would receive 55,000 calls in the first year of 988, but the state is on pace for 70,000 calls.
MADISON, WI
WISN

Duck native to East Asia spotted on Milwaukee's Lake Michigan coast

MILWAUKEE — A mandarin duck, native to East Asia, has been spotted along the shores of Lake Michigan attracting bird enthusiasts and their cameras. People first started noticing the rare bird at South Shore Yacht Club last month. It was still around Wednesday, hanging with the mallards and geese Midwesterners are more used to seeing.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WJFW-TV

Wisconsin organization wants to reduce salt usage

RHINELANDER, Wi (WJFW) – Every year, Wisconsin uses thousands of pounds of salt to melt ice on roadways. This is because salt is readily available and overall, very effective at melting ice and snow. Once the ice and snow are gone the salt remains, and that salt can leech into the soil, runoff into storm drains, and eventually end up in our lakes and rivers.
WISCONSIN STATE
WDIO-TV

Minnesota records first traffic fatality of 2023

Minnesota recorded their first report of a traffic fatality in 2023 last week when a Maple Lake man was killed when he was struck by a pickup while standing outside of his stranded car. On January 3, authorities say 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp of Maple Lake was driving on Highway 24...
MINNESOTA STATE
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy