Oregon State

spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin Republicans block ‘conversion therapy’ ban

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans voted Thursday to again allow therapists, social workers and counselors to try to change LGBTQ clients’ gender identities and sexual orientations — a discredited practice known as conversion therapy. What You Need To Know. Wisconsin Republicans voted Thursday to again allow...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Groups across Ohio suing Secretary of State's Office over HB 458

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Elias Law Group is suing the Ohio Secretary of State's Office on behalf of three organizations that say provisions in House Bill 458 could be deemed unconstitutional. They say strict voter ID requirements and mail-in ballot restrictions could hinder certain groups of people. "We've seen more...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin Elections Commissioner stands by voting comments

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican member of Wisconsin's bipartisan elections commission on Wednesday stood by comments he made crowing about depressed turnout among Black and Hispanic voters in heavily Democratic Milwaukee, saying he won't resign as a fellow commissioner and others have called on him to do. Commissioner...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin FoodShare Program benefits to end soon

WISCONSIN — February will be the last month for households to use their extra benefits from the Wisconsin FoodShare Program before they are no longer available. Congress passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act in late December, which puts an end to the extra benefits. The regular FoodShare benefits will continue.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Report: Multiple Ohio cities rank in top 50 for most bed bugs

OHIO — Orkin, a pest control company, released its annual rankings for Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, and several Ohio cities are on it. Orkin said the list is based on data from treatments in the metro areas that the company performed between Dec. 1, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2022 and includes both residential and commercial treatments.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Health officials urge caution as some Kentucky gas stations sell potentially harmful pills

FLORENCE, Ky. — Some medical professionals are concerned about the potential harmful effects from products people can buy at many gas stations in Kentucky. The Cincinnati Drug and Poison Information Center says a growing number of people have become dependent on products that contain an anti-depressant called tianeptine, which people have referred to as “gas station heroin.”
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Elementary school damaged by high winds, students diverted

McDANIELS, Ky. — Powerful storms tore through Kentucky, bringing high winds and tornadoes to three counties. Breckinridge County was not one of them, but strong winds caused damage. School buses filled with children were diverted when high winds damaged an elementary school near McDaniels. There has been no confirmation...
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

EF-1 tornado hits Mercer County after storms sweep through central Kentucky

KENTUCKY — A strong storm system brought severe thunderstorms and potential tornadoes through much of central Kentucky on Thursday morning. Once the worst of the storms had passed, National Weather Service survey crews said preliminary reports indicate an EF-1 tornado with 100 mph winds hit West Harrodsburg in Mercer County. Surveys were still ongoing in the area as of Thursday afternoon, the NWS said.
MERCER COUNTY, KY

