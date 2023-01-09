Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
This Huge Thrift Shop in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMemphis, TN
Memphis Rapper Known for Hit Song with Newboyz Arrested in Utica Ny.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Man Slashes Tires, Assaults Employee over wrong Dominos OrderAMY KAPLANMemphis, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MemphisTed RiversMemphis, TN
Related
Tigers lose another receiver to the transfer portal
MEMPHIS – More transfer trouble for Ryan Silverfield and the Tigers. Eddie Lewis putting his name in the transfer portal Wednesday meaning Memphis will now have to replace its top four receivers from a year ago. Lewis led the Tigers with 615 yards and seven touchdowns last season. The U of M did land Missouri […]
Lexington Progress
Maness Signs with Memphis
Another dream came true for a member of the Lexington High School Lady Tigers softball team last Friday, January 6, 2023. Marley Maness’ lifelong dream was the one that became a reality. Marley was surrounded by her family and friends, coaches, and teammates, as she signed her Letter of Intent to continue her athletic career at the collegiate level. With a big smile on her face, she put the ink to the line that showed her commitment and scholarship offered by the University of Memphis.
Davis scores 42 but the Tigers fall in 2OT at UCF
ORLANDO – Kendric Davis scored a career high 42 points, but the Memphis Tigers blow a double digit, second half lead and lose in double overtime Wednesday night to UCF, 107-104. With the loss, Memphis falls to 12-5 overall and 2-2 in the American Athletic Conference. Davis’ 42 points is just one point shy of former Tiger Jeremiah […]
WREG
Former USC Star, Heisman Trophy Winner Charles White Dies at 64
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Fans and family members are grieving the loss of Lisa Marie Presley — the daughter of Elvis Presley — after she died after being hospitalized on Thursday. Reports say Lisa Marie Presley went into cardiac arrest, and paramedics had to perform CPR before...
WDIA makes history with 1st Black female program director
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WDIA, the first radio station in the country to be programmed for black listeners, is promoting 95.7 Hallelujah FM‘s Tracy Bethea to be its new program director, a role that had been held by the late Bobby O’Jay. Many listeners tuned in Wednesday to hear that the radio veteran will become the station’s […]
thesource.com
Memorial Services For Gangsta Boo To be Held In Memphis And Mississippi This Weekend
According to a recently issued press release, the Celebration of Life and Funeral Services for Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell, the “Queen of Memphis”, will be held this weekend in her native Memphis and Southaven, Mississippi respectively. The Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday,...
South Reporter
Brian Oneal Martin
Brian Oneal Martin, 43, of Memphis, Tenn., formerly of Holly Springs, died December 31, 2022, at his home. He was a member of Strawberry MB Church and owner/operator of Brian's Mobile Auto Repair. Visitation will be held at J.F. Brittenum and Son Funeral Home on Jan. 13 from 3-6 p.m....
No A/C, mold and mice plague these apartments: Here’s how the landlord gets away with it
After paying $1,800 to move into the My Love Apartments and then buying his own stove, Kris Davis didn’t have $100 to spare. But his landlord insisted he owed it after she found dog poop on the property and blamed his collie mix, Daisy. He was sure he’d picked up after her and that a stray dog was the real culprit, but he also knew he couldn’t afford a lawyer, and his landlord could be harsh.
Funeral services set for Memphis rapper Lola 'Gangsta Boo' Mitchell
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral services have been set for Memphis rapper Lola Mitchell, known as Gangsta Boo, who passed away New Year’s Day. A celebration of life will be held Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, beginning at 7 p.m. at Raligarten in midtown Memphis. The funeral service is set for Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Brown Missionary Baptist Church at 980 Stateline Rd. in Southaven, Mississippi.
How FedEx's Fred Smith and a film helped renew search for 1st Black Navy pilot's remains
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The film Devotion reignited efforts to repatriate the remains of Jesse Brown, America's first Black Navy pilot, who died in 1950 after having to crash land his damaged plane during the Korean War. Fred Smith, the founder of Memphis-based FedEx, financed the film about Brown because...
fox16.com
Unbeaten Blytheville on a hoops mission
The only force able to slow down Blytheville’s undefeated boys basketball team this season has been the weather. Blytheville (19-0 overall, 8-0 in Class 4A Region 3 conference action) wasn’t able to play a regular scheduled game on Jan. 2 with Pocahontas due to inclement weather, but the Chickasaws handled the Redskins 57-29 a night later.
White Station High School students fight for driver's education classes in title one schools
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Roads can be dangerous to drivers and before getting behind the wheel, many people will go through driver's ed to get a license. However according to a recent report by the state Comptroller of the Treasury, it is getting harder to do. As the number of school districts offering driver's ed decreases, while the number of deadly car crashes involving drivers under 20 has increased.
Downtown Memphis Commission addresses safety concerns downtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Downtown Memphis Commission is excited about new projects and growth downtown last year but says it’s also concerned about the safety of those who work, live, and play downtown. “Property crimes were an issue across the city, and downtown was also included in that,” said DMC President Paul Young. “We are […]
How Ernest Strickland is helping Black businesses in Memphis
Ernest Strickland is the president and CEO of the Black Business Association of Memphis. Strickland has led a multitude of successful economic and workforce development projects throughout his career. Strickland comes to the BBA after a stellar 15-year career with the Greater Memphis Chamber. In his last role at the chamber, Ernest served as SVP of workforce. He launched Memphis’ community-wide workforce development initiative, Upskill 901, a program aimed at training 10,000 individuals over three years.
actionnews5.com
Pastor speaks out after Memphis church vandalized for 2nd time in month
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Holy Nation Church of Memphis was hit by vandals for the second time in a month, and this time it’s going to cost them at least $30,000 in repairs. On Saturday, Pastor Andrew Perpener Jr. was greeted with a disaster when he came to set up for the church’s weekend services.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
actionnews5.com
Whataburger opens new location in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Whataburger’s newest location will open soon in Memphis. It opens on January 12 at 11 a.m. at 2859 Germantown Parkway with drive-thru service only. Other services such will open in the coming weeks: dining room access, ordering on the app and website, curbside, and delivery.
‘Beyond Emmitt Till’: Family of man who died after police chase wants justice
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of a man who died following an encounter with Memphis Police is speaking out in hopes of seeking justice. Tyre Nichols died earlier this week after what is being called a “confrontation” with Memphis Police. Jamicka Hill says her 29-year-old cousin was left unrecognizable from a brutal beating. “Oh, my […]
Fight outside Cordova restaurant leads to double hit-and-run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “Fighting with a vehicle is not smart.”. It was an after-party fight. That’s what usually happens in situations like that. They wait until the club closes,” said Eugene Sanders, Cordova. And that is exactly what Jason King, the owner of Mugshots New Bar...
Comments / 0