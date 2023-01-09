ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

Missoula Police Arrest Two Separate Probationers for Having Drugs

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 6, 2023, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to assist U.S. Marshalls who had taken Wayne Spottedblanket into custody on one or more warrants for probation violations. An officer recognized Spottedblanket from previous interactions. Court documents indicate Spottedblanket was searched incident to arrest...
Man Charged With Felony Aggravated DUI in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 8:00 a.m. on January 10th, 2023, a Montana Highway Patrol Trooper responded to a vehicle crash located at mile marker 126 on Interstate 90. While responding, the trooper observed a silver vehicle driving slowly on the shoulder with its hazards on. When the...
Missoula Robber Beats Victim, Gets Arrested the Next Day

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 9, 2023, at approximately 6:04 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance on Hawthorn Street. When the officers arrived, they spoke to the male victim. The victim said he met a male named Ross earlier in the...
What is Swatting and Why is it Happening in Missoula?

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 9, 2022, Montana law enforcement responded to several hoax calls about an active shooter in multiple parts of the state, but there was no evidence of an active shooter and no actual threats found. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called swatting,”...
Mission woman found guilty of elder exploitation

ShayLynn Reid, a St. Ignatius woman who is already serving time for bail jumping, forgery and theft of identity, was found guilty in District Court Tuesday morning of criminal exploitation of an older or incapacitated person. The charges date back to 2020, when Reid was employed as a caregiver for...
Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 6th DUI

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 5, 2023, at approximately 2:02 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a report of a male passed out at the wheel of his vehicle off Russell Street. The male was parked between a car wash and a gas station with the car running and his blinker on. The male was sleeping in a curled-up position in the driver's seat.
Beaverhead Co. Sheriff's Office warns people about text scam

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a text scam circulating the area. Officials urge people that if they receive a Stockman Bank alert message asking them to click a link to reactivate their account, they should report it immediately.
Missoula Local Government Academy Returns After COVID Hiatus

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, the city of Missoula is bringing back the popular Local Government Academy, for an opportunity to learn how the city and other elected officials make decisions, develop a budget, observe law enforcement and fire departments, and more.
2022 Montana weather: Shocks, sweaty and frozen

If you ever want to show people the contrasts in Montana weather, 2022 might be one of the best examples. That's because the year just concluded and took us to the extremes with temperatures that soared well over a hundred degrees in mid-summer and went far below zero at Christmastime.
You Know You Want To Adopt One Of These Puppies In Missoula

Our amazing Humane Society of Western Montana once again has some adorable puppies up for adoption, and you might just be the lucky one to give them a forever home. First, I can’t personally say enough great things about our local Humane Society. With nearly a 100% animal adoption rate, a no-kill shelter, and an absolutely amazing staff this is one of my absolute favorite Missoula institutions.
Missoula Winters Are Brutal in Their Own Way. Here’s How to Cope.

Like the title says, the winters here can be brutal. Anytime I slip on the ice or I'm sprinting to my car as bone-chilling winds are blowing in my face, I remind myself of the silver lining to our cold season— at least it scares people away from moving here. But even that fact isn't enough to get me through to spring, so I use other strategies. Here's a few ways to cope with Missoula's brutal winters:
