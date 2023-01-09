Read full article on original website
New Missoula Sheriff Focuses on Dismantling Drug Traffickers
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Newly elected Missoula County Sheriff Jeremiah Petersen gave his first press conference on Wednesday afternoon in the Sophie Moiese Meeting Room in the Missoula County Courthouse. Sheriff Petersen Gives his First Press Conference. Petersen, a 21-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, also spent 17 years...
Missoula Police Arrest Two Separate Probationers for Having Drugs
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 6, 2023, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to assist U.S. Marshalls who had taken Wayne Spottedblanket into custody on one or more warrants for probation violations. An officer recognized Spottedblanket from previous interactions. Court documents indicate Spottedblanket was searched incident to arrest...
Man Charged With Felony Aggravated DUI in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 8:00 a.m. on January 10th, 2023, a Montana Highway Patrol Trooper responded to a vehicle crash located at mile marker 126 on Interstate 90. While responding, the trooper observed a silver vehicle driving slowly on the shoulder with its hazards on. When the...
Missoula Robber Beats Victim, Gets Arrested the Next Day
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 9, 2023, at approximately 6:04 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance on Hawthorn Street. When the officers arrived, they spoke to the male victim. The victim said he met a male named Ross earlier in the...
What is Swatting and Why is it Happening in Missoula?
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 9, 2022, Montana law enforcement responded to several hoax calls about an active shooter in multiple parts of the state, but there was no evidence of an active shooter and no actual threats found. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called swatting,”...
Lake County Leader
Mission woman found guilty of elder exploitation
ShayLynn Reid, a St. Ignatius woman who is already serving time for bail jumping, forgery and theft of identity, was found guilty in District Court Tuesday morning of criminal exploitation of an older or incapacitated person. The charges date back to 2020, when Reid was employed as a caregiver for...
‘Huge Increase’ in Hospitalizations and Flu Cases in Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Without more people getting the flu vaccine, when the flu season reaches its apex in February, according to Pam Whitney, Infectious Disease Nurse at the Missoula City-County Health Department, ‘we’ll see numbers higher than we’ve ever seen’. A Dire Prediction about...
Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 6th DUI
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 5, 2023, at approximately 2:02 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a report of a male passed out at the wheel of his vehicle off Russell Street. The male was parked between a car wash and a gas station with the car running and his blinker on. The male was sleeping in a curled-up position in the driver's seat.
Off-Duty Sheriff’s Deputy Helps Arrest Car Thief in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 6, 2023, at approximately 4:06 a.m., a woman was outside her home when she observed a male, later identified as Josiah Boushie, access a vehicle. According to court documents, Josiah then walked to the next vehicle, opened the driver’s side door, and shuffled...
NBCMontana
Beaverhead Co. Sheriff's Office warns people about text scam
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a text scam circulating the area. Officials urge people that if they receive a Stockman Bank alert message asking them to click a link to reactivate their account, they should report it immediately.
Missoula Local Government Academy Returns After COVID Hiatus
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, the city of Missoula is bringing back the popular Local Government Academy, for an opportunity to learn how the city and other elected officials make decisions, develop a budget, observe law enforcement and fire departments, and more.
2022 Montana weather: Shocks, sweaty and frozen
If you ever want to show people the contrasts in Montana weather, 2022 might be one of the best examples. That's because the year just concluded and took us to the extremes with temperatures that soared well over a hundred degrees in mid-summer and went far below zero at Christmastime.
Know How To Fix It, Missoula Home ReSource Needs Help
If you are handy, can fix things and would like to teach others how to fix broken things around the house, then Home ReSource in Missoula can use your help. This is your chance to pass on your skills to the community. Can You Help Them?. If you are able...
Missoula's Open Aid Alliance offers free pickup for donations
Open Aid Alliance is looking for donations of winter clothes, and they will pick them up from your house.
You Know You Want To Adopt One Of These Puppies In Missoula
Our amazing Humane Society of Western Montana once again has some adorable puppies up for adoption, and you might just be the lucky one to give them a forever home. First, I can’t personally say enough great things about our local Humane Society. With nearly a 100% animal adoption rate, a no-kill shelter, and an absolutely amazing staff this is one of my absolute favorite Missoula institutions.
Here Are the Times Missoula Has Been Recognized for Being Awesome
Is Missoula the best city in the country? We all know the answer is yes. But is Missoula the best city in the world? Also yes. Though it's incredibly underrated (and many of us would like to keep it that way) Missoula has been recognized for different forms of awesomeness many times— here are a few examples:
Missoula Winters Are Brutal in Their Own Way. Here’s How to Cope.
Like the title says, the winters here can be brutal. Anytime I slip on the ice or I'm sprinting to my car as bone-chilling winds are blowing in my face, I remind myself of the silver lining to our cold season— at least it scares people away from moving here. But even that fact isn't enough to get me through to spring, so I use other strategies. Here's a few ways to cope with Missoula's brutal winters:
Fog and Black Ice Cause Crash Between Missoula and Lolo Saturday
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Just after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, KGVO News witnessed several Missoula County Sheriff’s Office vehicles, a Montana Highway Patrol cruiser and other emergency vehicles racing south from Missoula on U.S. 93 responding to an injury accident. Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Andrew McFarland spoke to...
Right-of-way request could signal life in Missoula’s Riverfront Triangle
The latest request for right-of-way vacation was submitted by the property's new owner, Riverfront LLC, represented by WGM Group.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Montana
If you live in Montana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
