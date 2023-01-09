ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers' new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback's future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers' future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

NFC team has 'legit' chance of landing Sean Payton?

Sean Payton will likely have his pick of several jobs after he is permitted to interview with teams next week, and there have been reports that the Denver Broncos are the early favorites to land the head coach. According to one NFL insider, that is far from a done deal. Ian Rapoport said during an...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Ohio State announces big news about Brian Hartline

The Ohio State Buckeyes are giving Brian Hartline a big promotion. The Buckeyes confirmed Friday that Hartline, previously the team's passing game coordinator, has been promoted to offensive coordinator. He will also continue in his role as the team's wide receivers coach, a position he has held since 2018. Hartline replaces Kevin Wilson, who left...
COLUMBUS, OH

