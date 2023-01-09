Teen arrested: 14-year-old girl in serious condition after being shot in Racine

A 14-year-old boy was arrested after police say he shot a 14-year-old girl several times in Racine on Sunday.

According to the Racine Police Department, the girl is in stable, but serious condition. The boy suspect is currently being held in juvenile detention. Police say the two teens know each other but are not related.

Racine police officers responded to 21st and Memorial for a girl who had been shot around 11:40 a.m. Sunday. The victim was taken to the hospital and later airlifted to Milwaukee.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

A GoFundMe was launched for the 14 year old and her family. You can donate here.

