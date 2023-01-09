ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Teen arrested: 14-year-old girl in serious condition after being shot in Racine

By Madison Goldbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZKbKC_0k8sYr3b00

A 14-year-old boy was arrested after police say he shot a 14-year-old girl several times in Racine on Sunday.

According to the Racine Police Department, the girl is in stable, but serious condition. The boy suspect is currently being held in juvenile detention. Police say the two teens know each other but are not related.

Racine police officers responded to 21st and Memorial for a girl who had been shot around 11:40 a.m. Sunday. The victim was taken to the hospital and later airlifted to Milwaukee.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

A GoFundMe was launched for the 14 year old and her family. You can donate here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Man dies after being shot in the face on Southwest Side

CHICAGO — A 45-year-old man has died after he was found shot on the city’s Southwest Side. Police said officers responded to a shots fired call around 1:40 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of West 45th Street. Upon arrival, they discovered a man laying on the street with a gunshot wound to the front […]
CHICAGO, IL
WISN

Teenager shot multiple times in head during breakup recovers

MILWAUKEE — The family of 14-year-old Racine teenager Jazlene Jones, who was shot in the head, says her survival is hard to comprehend. "I think she's a living, walking miracle," Melinda Innocencio said of her granddaughter Thursday. As WISN 12 News spoke to Innocencio over FaceTime from her granddaughter's...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Marcellus Duckworth sentenced, 25 years prison for teen girl's death

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Marcellus Duckworth on Friday, Jan. 13 to 25 years in prison plus another 12 years of extended supervision. Duckworth is the Milwaukee man convicted in the shooting death of 15-year-old Gabby Landry near 65th and Thurston in Feb. 2022. A jury found Marcellus...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine 14-year-old shot girlfriend ‘multiple times in head:' complaint

RACINE, Wis. - Elia Olson, 14, of Racine, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after prosecutors say he shot his girlfriend, 14, in the head multiple times on Jan. 8 near S. 21st Street and Memorial Drive. Prosecutors say the victim, who was able to talk with investigators "despite...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cousins killed in South Milwaukee, police arrest suspect

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police said a 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the homicides of two teen cousins on Dec. 29. Police said the man, who is from South Milwaukee, is being referred to the district attorney's office for first-degree intentional homicide charges. Cousins Jaelen...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Man Arrested After Being Clocked Driving at 100 MPH

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–An Illinois man was arrested last night for driving more than 100 miles per hour before he came to a stop from a damaged tire. It happened around 10 PM near Sheridan Road and 104th Street in Pleasant Prairie. According to scanner reports, police initiated a...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee boy with Down syndrome abandoned on bus

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested a bus driver accused of leaving a child unattended on her bus. The boy never made it to school and was eventually found near Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. His mother hopes for accountability, and it looks like she'll get it, with police referring criminal charges....
MILWAUKEE, WI
fox32chicago.com

Lake County man charged with murdering his cousin

WADSWORTH, Ill. - A Lake County man is facing charges for killing his cousin who he lived with at a home in Wadsworth. The Lake County Sheriff's Office says Quentin Harvell, 27, was arrested on Wednesday after a wellbeing check with called for his cousin Monica Green, 47. Another one...
WADSWORTH, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee postal worker killed, man charged waives hearing

MILWAUKEE - One of three people federally charged in connection to Milwaukee postal worker Aundre Cross' death appeared in court Tuesday, Jan. 10. Charles Ducksworth's attorney waived his preliminary hearing, the appearance lasting only three minutes. The attorney and family declined to comment. A 29-page federal criminal complaint details how...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

53rd and Congress shooting, Milwaukee woman wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was shot on the city's north side Wednesday, Jan. 11. The shooting happened near 53rd and Congress around 5:15 p.m. Police said the 21-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360;...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy