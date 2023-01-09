ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 19

Sunny Gonsalves
3d ago

This is fine as long as it goes to our citizens and not these illegals coming into the country. I watched that destroy California. They get better healthcare than legal residents.

Reply(5)
6
Christine Gunnink
3d ago

Elderly on social security alone and disability are hungry!! The state of Wyoming is only interested in filling their plates as long as you work for the state!Wyoming is no longer a right to work state SO why are those rules still in effect??? Wyoming has not sent out any stimulus checks to it's low income SS or disability residents. They only got the first 3 checks from the Government NOT the state government!!! 😒 WTFNo wonder I will NOT admit that I'm from Wyoming!!! Selfish!!

Reply(1)
2
Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Legislators Worried About Californication Of Wyoming, Introduce Bill Protecting Rodeos

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, is championing legislation that would prevent towns and counties from banning activities like rodeos and other events that use working animals. “The intent of the legislation is to protect legal, law-abiding animal enterprise from the radical...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Would Allow Wyoming Ranchers To Sublease Grazing On Public Lands

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A pair of bills forwarded by the Wyoming House Agriculture Committee could improve things for ranchers grazing cattle on state lands, including letting them manage others’ cattle there. Running livestock for others on grazing leases is becoming more commonplace among...
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

Wyoming Hamlet Won’t Be Renamed by U.S. Department of Interior

A Wyoming community is one of seven places listed by the U.S. Department of Interior in the ongoing effort to remove derogatory names from national landmarks. The Department of the Interior today announced the Board on Geographic Names (B.G.N.) has voted on the remaining replacement names featuring the word sq___. In September, the Department announced the final vote for nearly 650 features but completed an additional review for seven locations that are considered unincorporated populated places.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Chuck Gray Scores Victory With Defeat Of Bill That Would Have Prevented Ballot Inspections

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming elections may be subjected to hand-count ballot audits after the Legislature’s House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee killed a bill Wednesday that would have prevented ballot inspections. With the rejection of House Bill 6, the possibility of hand-count...
WYOMING STATE
svinews.com

Final notice for brand renewal

PINEDALE (WNE) — Attention, livestock brand owners: The Wyoming Livestock Board is sending out final notices for brand owners whose brands are scheduled for renewal. Those who are not sure of when their brand is scheduled for renewal or are not sure if the Wyoming Livestock Board has their current address should contact the Wyoming Livestock Board via phone, mail, email or fax at following address: Wyoming Livestock Board 1934 Wyott Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82002-0051 Office phone 307-777-7515 Fax 307-777-6561 or brands@wyo.gov.
CHEYENNE, WY
county17.com

University of Wyoming to offer private pesticide applicator programs throughout the state

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming Extension has announced that they will be offering private pesticide applicator education programs across the state from late January through March. These four-hour educational sessions provide an overview of certification requirements for private applicators, pertinent laws and regulations, pesticide safety and handling,...
LARAMIE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Don’t Have A Cow: State Vet Urges Lawmakers To Clarify Cattle Disease Policy

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Clarifying Wyoming’s brucellosis control policy should make things easier for ranchers while also easing the worries of neighboring states over the disease, the Wyoming state veterinarian told state legislators Tuesday. Changing language from “area of concern” to “temporary surveillance area”...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

New Effort Introduced To Strip Chuck Gray Of Election Oversight

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An effort to strip Secretary of State Chuck Gray and his office of their authority to oversee Wyoming elections is on the clock. State Rep. Ken Chestek, D-Laramie, has crafted legislation that would put the State Canvassing Board in charge of...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Legislators Wonder If $100,000 Carcass Disposal Program Is Dead

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Members of the Wyoming Legislature’s House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee is questioning if a program that helps municipalities dispose of dead animals is being used enough to justify the $100,000 annual appropriation it receives. Hunters and meat processing...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Changing Terms Of Federal Act Could Mean More Money For Wyoming Schools

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Wyoming was admitted into the Union, Congress stipulated that federal lands granted to the state for school funding could be used to earn interest, but that it couldn’t issue grazing leases on those lands for a term of more than 10 years.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy