Shatel: Thanks, Max Duggan, for representing everything Council Bluffs stands for

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyOmaha, NE
Omaha authorities take action over credible school threat posted on social mediaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska hosting another SEC transfer this weekend
Nebraska’s push into the transfer portal isn’t over yet. The Huskers are hosting former Georgia tight end Brett Seither this weekend, a source confirmed to The World-Herald. The 6-foot-5, 228-pounder arrives on the heels of winning a national championship with the Bulldogs days ago in Los Angeles. NU...
North Platte Telegraph
As Michigan celebrates Outland Trophy, Nebraska pines for return to line toughness
In a crowded ballroom that included Matt Rhule and Tom Osborne as speakers, the can’t-miss Michigan man in a maroon suit was the only one to receive a standing ovation. Michigan center Olusegun Oluwatimi capped a festive Outland Trophy award dinner Wednesday evening — not to mention a storybook senior season — with a smile and a few quips in front of a receptive audience at Hilton Omaha Downtown.
North Platte Telegraph
Baylor offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua chooses Florida over Nebraska
An interior blocker with Power Five starting experience who had Nebraska among his final three schools is heading to Florida out of the transfer portal. Former Baylor lineman Micah Mazzccua announced Tuesday he is committing to the Gators. The 6-foot-5, 331-pounder also visited Nebraska and Auburn in the last week.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska women find three-point touch in dominant win vs. Penn State, 80-51
Two basketball games are never the same, but this was really something. An 80-51 win for the Nebraska women’s basketball team on Wednesday against Penn State was fueled in part by a big turnaround from beyond the arc. In its last game, Nebraska shot just 2-for-25 on three-pointers in...
North Platte Telegraph
Two people die in plane crash in southeast Nebraska
AUBURN, Neb. (AP) — Two men died when their plane crashed in southeast Nebraska, officials said Thursday. Nemaha County Sheriff Brent Lohman said the county received a call about 11 p.m. Wednesday regarding a plane that had left Lincoln for the Auburn airport and had not returned to Lincoln as expected.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska guard Moriarty sinks one-handed heave, lands on SportsCenter
Kendall Moriarty’s half-court shot at the end of the Nebraska women’s basketball team’s game against Penn State on Wednesday landed her on ESPN. Her shot capped Nebraska’s 80-51 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena, with the shot leaving Moriarty’s hands with 2.6 seconds left on the clock and going through the basket just after the buzzer. The sophomore guard from Wheaton, Illinois, launched the shot over her right shoulder with one hand to avoid a shot-clock violation and it landed in the hoop — nothing but net.
North Platte Telegraph
Lengthy list of South and North Omaha grant proposals whittled to 35
OMAHA — A year after debate launched over a whopping $335 million law aimed largely at lifting North and South Omaha, 35 recommended grant winners have emerged from a pack of 367. On Tuesday, the legislative committee overseeing the Economic Recovery Act grant program announced its project picks, which...
North Platte Telegraph
Williams remains upbeat as Husker women work through 'interesting dynamic'
When Nebraska women’s basketball coach Amy Williams reviews previous games, she gets a reminder of a player the Huskers aren’t able to use right now. The Huskers have lost all three games since starting guard Allison Weidner injured her knee. The first two came against top-15 opponents in Michigan and Indiana. Then came Saturday’s 57-45 loss against Rutgers, which was disappointing because Rutgers is ranked No. 175 in NET rankings, which is one tool the NCAA uses in creating its tournament field in March.
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (Red Balls: one, fifteen; White Balls: six, nine) (three, twelve, seventeen, forty-two, forty-five; Lucky Ball: six) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 1,350,000,000. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha lawyer named to sort out complex Lincoln estate in $40 million bank fraud case
LINCOLN — With 12 lawyers looking on, a Lancaster County judge on Wednesday approved the appointment of an attorney to sort out the tangled estate of deceased Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks. “This is a unique case, which is probably an understatement,” said Brandon Tomjack, who represents Midstates Bank of...
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha student charged with gun possession at high school
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska high school student was arrested on suspicion of possessing a gun on school grounds after staff broke up a fight Thursday, police and school officials said. The 17-year-old boy fled after the altercation and was chased by a police officer assigned to Omaha...
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 5" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, thirty) Estimated jackpot: $110,000. Copyright 2023 The Associated...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska Environmental Trust awards $11.3 million in grants, hopes reforms reduce confusion
LINCOLN — Months of criticisms against the Nebraska Environmental Trust for its grant decisions fizzled out Tuesday as the board approved $11.3 million for 23 projects. Of the 81 “legitimate” grant applications the Trust received by its September deadline, 47 applications were deemed eligible — a marked decrease from recent years — and 23 of those were approved Tuesday.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska man sentenced after 665 animals removed from home
PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man who had 665 animals in his home was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison for animal cruelty. Edward Luben, 57, of Papillion, pleaded guilty to three counts of felony cruelty to animals resulting in death. In exchange for the pleas, the Sarpy County Attorney's Office dismissed nine other charges of cruelty to animals, including four felonies, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha man shoots himself after police respond to domestic disturbance call
OMAHA -- An Omaha man reportedly shot and killed himself in the presence of police during a domestic disturbance Monday morning. According to the Omaha Police Department, police were called to a residence near 167th and Q streets for a domestic disturbance at 10:15 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, they saw 41-year-old Loren Dexter in the front of the residence.
North Platte Telegraph
Work begins on next phase of Durham Museum interior restoration
OMAHA — Work is beginning on the second phase of a project to restore the art deco ceilings at Union Station, home of the Durham Museum. Areas in the museum’s west-end corridor and Suzanne and Walter Scott Great Hall will be repaired and refinished during the project, according to a press release.
North Platte Telegraph
Saunders County sheriff's deputy injured in crash continues to recover
OMAHA — The Saunders County sheriff's deputy who was injured Friday night when his cruiser left the road and landed in a creek continues to recover, the Sheriff's Office said Monday. At about 10 p.m. Friday, Deputy Dominic Leuck tried to stop a speeding vehicle on Nebraska 79 west...
Comments / 0