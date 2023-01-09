Read full article on original website
WDTV
Weston works on reducing speed limit in select areas
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Weston is working on an ordinance to reduce speed limits for certain parts of town. The areas include Summit Street, Cottage Avenue, and First Street. The current speed limits there are 25 mph, but the ordinance would reduce them to 15 mph. The...
1 person killed in Doddridge County collision along Route 50
UPDATE (1/12/23 8:59 p.m.): WEST UNION, W.Va. – One person died following a vehicle collision along Route 50 in Doddridge County. The incident involved a tractor trailer and a car. According to the Smithburg Volunteer Fire Department, one person was killed in the collision, while a second person was transported from the scene. There is […]
WDTV
Power outage planned in Marion County, will affect hundreds
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said there will be a planned power outage in Marion County on Thursday that will affect over 250 customers for about eight hours. The power outage on Thursday will affect 257 Mon Power customers in the vicinity of Lanham Lane, Sapps Run, Pepperbush Lane, Dean Drive and other nearby areas, according to the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management.
WDTV
CWB adding phosphoric acid to the water system
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Water Board is adding phosphoric acid to the water system. It’s something they have been doing for about a month now. The purpose is to help prevent corrosion by coating the lines, including plumbing in businesses and homes. Kevin Short, General Manager of...
Snow expected MLK weekend in West Virginia
Those who are planning to travel for the long weekend could experience snow and hazardous road conditions.
WDTV
UPDATE: Power restored to hundreds in Bridgeport after outage
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (1/11/23 @ 1:30 p.m.) Power has been restored to nearly every Mon Power customer in Bridgeport. As of 1:30 p.m., fewer than five Mon Power customers are without power in Bridgeport. Hundreds of people lost power around 12:30 p.m. near Price Cutter and Domino’s....
WDTV
Lightning strikes Mon County home, officials say
BROOKHAVEN, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a home in Monongalia County Thursday after officials said lightning stuck it. Lightning struck a home on Bennett Dr. in Brookhaven around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. Officials said there was smoke showing from the home...
I-79 Southbound reopens after accident
According to WV511, a vehicle crash on I-79 has led to the closure of the southbound lane near mile marker 138.
WVDOH: These 3 bridges on I-79 are getting replaced
The West Virginia Division of Highways has accepted bids to replace three bridges on Interstate 79 in Marion and Monongalia counties.
WDTV
No injuries reported after PRT has malfunction
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - No injuries were reported Tuesday afternoon after a Personal Rapid Transit car malfunctioned. According to the Morgantown Fire Department, authorities were told an occupied PRT car at the Health Sciences Station was on fire around 4:45 p.m. Fortunately, crews said there was not a sustained fire....
WDTV
Discounted radon testing available in Mon County, surrounding area
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Because January is National Radon Action Month, the Monongalia County Health Department is offering discounted radon testing. Monongalia County Health Department’s Environmental Health program is offering radon tests for $65, down from the $125 it normally costs for a radon test. “It’s a benefit to...
CAPTURED! Pig was on the loose in Belmont County for 4 days
UPDATE: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 5:30 p.m. Miss Piggy was captured in Martins Ferry late Wednesday afternoon after four days on the run, according to Julie Larish of Belmont County Hoof and Paw. Martins Ferry’s notorious Miss Piggy has been captured A micro-pig, black, very small, has been on the loose for four days, roaming […]
WDTV
WVDOH plow rolls over in Taylor County, driver injured
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Two West Virginia Division of Highways plow drivers were injured in separate accidents on Monday, including one rollover crash in Taylor County. While treating icy roads just before 5 a.m., the plow rolled over on US 250 S near US 50 at mile marker 9.3, according to the WVDOH.
Road near Davis Medical Center in Elkins closing permanently
Davis Medical Center announced that the main access road for the hospital will be closed to non-hospital traffic, permanently.
WDTV
Local nonprofit members working to restore historical building
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A local group is trying to restore a historic building in Weston. The building is located on Main Avenue right across from the Museum of American Glass. It was built in 1886 by William Lively, who used it as a law office. It is very small...
WDTV
Doddridge County Chamber of Commerce and WVU Bad Buildings work to revitalize West Union
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - In partnership with WVU Bad Buildings, the Doddridge County Chamber of Commerce and members of the community were working on a plan to improve the city. Chamber President Cindy Welch said they have been working towards a plan to revitalize for years. “The Chamber of...
WDTV
Crews respond to truck fire at WVU Coliseum
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a truck fire Tuesday morning at the WVU Coliseum. The fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. at the WVU Coliseum parking area, according to the Morgantown Police Department. When crews arrived on the scene, they saw a pickup truck with smoke and...
connect-bridgeport.com
Investigation Under Way as Body is Found in Area
According to WDTV, an investigation is underway after a body was found in Fairmont, police said. The body was discovered Tuesday by maintenance workers in a wooded area off Stoney Rd., Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine said. The body was badly decomposed, and had likely been in the area for...
WDTV
Potential gas stove ban could impact local restaurants
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A proposed ban on gas stoves by the U.S. consumer product safety commission has a lot of people’s blood boiling. Rob Davis is the owner of Brickside Bar and Grille. Like many in the restaurant business, he’s against the proposal. “I would have to...
wajr.com
Three Harrison County schools added to the West Virginia Communities in Schools program
CHARLESTON, WV — Three Harrison County schools have bren added to the West Virginia Communities In Schools (CIS) program. Nutter Fort Primary School, Nutter Fort Intermediate School and the Norwood Elementary School will be apart of the program that forges community partnerships and brings resources into schools to help remove barriers to student learning with a goal of keeping all students in school and ultimately graduating.
