Star City, WV

WDTV

Weston works on reducing speed limit in select areas

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Weston is working on an ordinance to reduce speed limits for certain parts of town. The areas include Summit Street, Cottage Avenue, and First Street. The current speed limits there are 25 mph, but the ordinance would reduce them to 15 mph. The...
WESTON, WV
WDTV

Power outage planned in Marion County, will affect hundreds

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said there will be a planned power outage in Marion County on Thursday that will affect over 250 customers for about eight hours. The power outage on Thursday will affect 257 Mon Power customers in the vicinity of Lanham Lane, Sapps Run, Pepperbush Lane, Dean Drive and other nearby areas, according to the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management.
WDTV

CWB adding phosphoric acid to the water system

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Water Board is adding phosphoric acid to the water system. It’s something they have been doing for about a month now. The purpose is to help prevent corrosion by coating the lines, including plumbing in businesses and homes. Kevin Short, General Manager of...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

UPDATE: Power restored to hundreds in Bridgeport after outage

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (1/11/23 @ 1:30 p.m.) Power has been restored to nearly every Mon Power customer in Bridgeport. As of 1:30 p.m., fewer than five Mon Power customers are without power in Bridgeport. Hundreds of people lost power around 12:30 p.m. near Price Cutter and Domino’s....
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Lightning strikes Mon County home, officials say

BROOKHAVEN, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a home in Monongalia County Thursday after officials said lightning stuck it. Lightning struck a home on Bennett Dr. in Brookhaven around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. Officials said there was smoke showing from the home...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

No injuries reported after PRT has malfunction

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - No injuries were reported Tuesday afternoon after a Personal Rapid Transit car malfunctioned. According to the Morgantown Fire Department, authorities were told an occupied PRT car at the Health Sciences Station was on fire around 4:45 p.m. Fortunately, crews said there was not a sustained fire....
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Discounted radon testing available in Mon County, surrounding area

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Because January is National Radon Action Month, the Monongalia County Health Department is offering discounted radon testing. Monongalia County Health Department’s Environmental Health program is offering radon tests for $65, down from the $125 it normally costs for a radon test. “It’s a benefit to...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

CAPTURED! Pig was on the loose in Belmont County for 4 days

UPDATE: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 5:30 p.m. Miss Piggy was captured in Martins Ferry late Wednesday afternoon after four days on the run, according to Julie Larish of Belmont County Hoof and Paw. Martins Ferry’s notorious Miss Piggy has been captured A micro-pig, black, very small, has been on the loose for four days, roaming […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WDTV

WVDOH plow rolls over in Taylor County, driver injured

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Two West Virginia Division of Highways plow drivers were injured in separate accidents on Monday, including one rollover crash in Taylor County. While treating icy roads just before 5 a.m., the plow rolled over on US 250 S near US 50 at mile marker 9.3, according to the WVDOH.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Local nonprofit members working to restore historical building

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A local group is trying to restore a historic building in Weston. The building is located on Main Avenue right across from the Museum of American Glass. It was built in 1886 by William Lively, who used it as a law office. It is very small...
WESTON, WV
WDTV

Crews respond to truck fire at WVU Coliseum

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a truck fire Tuesday morning at the WVU Coliseum. The fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. at the WVU Coliseum parking area, according to the Morgantown Police Department. When crews arrived on the scene, they saw a pickup truck with smoke and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Investigation Under Way as Body is Found in Area

According to WDTV, an investigation is underway after a body was found in Fairmont, police said. The body was discovered Tuesday by maintenance workers in a wooded area off Stoney Rd., Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine said. The body was badly decomposed, and had likely been in the area for...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Potential gas stove ban could impact local restaurants

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A proposed ban on gas stoves by the U.S. consumer product safety commission has a lot of people’s blood boiling. Rob Davis is the owner of Brickside Bar and Grille. Like many in the restaurant business, he’s against the proposal. “I would have to...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
wajr.com

Three Harrison County schools added to the West Virginia Communities in Schools program

CHARLESTON, WV — Three Harrison County schools have bren added to the West Virginia Communities In Schools (CIS) program. Nutter Fort Primary School, Nutter Fort Intermediate School and the Norwood Elementary School will be apart of the program that forges community partnerships and brings resources into schools to help remove barriers to student learning with a goal of keeping all students in school and ultimately graduating.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

