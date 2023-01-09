Read full article on original website
WSET
MLK Jr. Community Breakfast at Red Hill
BROOKNEAL, Va (WSET) — Patrick Henry's Red Hill is hosting a community breakfast event on Martin Luther King Jr. day, January 16th. There will be a number of speakers and food there for all to enjoy free of cost! Kaci got to speak with the Director of Community Engagement and Programming to see what will be taking place at the breakfast and more to come at Red Hill.
WSET
Lynchburg woman crowned Miss Virginia Petite 2023
Lynchburg, VA (WSET) — Kendra Hicks stands at just 5'2" tall, but she has just taken home a big title: Miss Virginia Petite. With the hopes of adding an even bigger title come August: Miss USA Petite. "That title will move forward to the international petite pageant a few...
WSET
2023 Commonwealth Games registration opens after record 2022 economic impact
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In 2022 the Commonwealth Games made a record impact on the Lynchburg community. Now, registration is open for the 2023 Games looking ahead. Amateur athletes came together from Virginia and neighboring states to compete on the campus of Liberty University and the City of Lynchburg for the Commonwealth Games.
WSET
Buena Vista awarded $985K for renovation of former manufacturing building
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WSET) — The Advancement Foundation (TAF) has announced that it has been awarded a $985,000 grant from the Commonwealth of Virginia Industrial Revitalization Fund (IRF) to renovate the former Mundet building in Buena Vista. The 38,000-square-foot building will become the home of the Virginia Innovation Accelerator, a project that aims to promote outdoor recreation and tourism, small-scale manufacturing and community events.
WSET
Washington & Lee to hold week of MLK celebrations, including visit from Ben Crump
LEXINGTON, Va. (WSET) — A week of lectures and events celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. will start next week. All the events are free and open to the public. The events are sponsored by The Class of 1994, Office of Inclusion and Engagement, Office...
WSET
SEE IT: 2022 winners announced for Danville Community Holiday Light Show
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Parks and Recreation has announced its winners for the 2022 Community Holiday Light Show. This comes after the organization tallied all "Best in Show" votes. Part of the show’s proceeds goes to benefit local charities or non-profits that guests vote for at the end...
WSET
Danville leaders break ground on White Mill property restoration project
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The big day is here: the White Mill groundbreaking ceremony in Danville on Thursday. At the ceremony, “Dan River Falls” was unveiled as the site’s new identity. The name is a nod to Dan River Fabrics, the textile powerhouse of which the White Mill was a part; Wynne’s Falls, the name of the first settlement along the river that became Danville; and the use of the Dan River, the banks on which the mill building sits, as an economic engine.
WSET
City Council votes to make Lynchburg a Second Amendment Sanctuary
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg is now a Second Amendment Sanctuary. Lynchburg's new City Council voted Tuesday evening in favor during their work session. The final vote was 5 to 2. According to the agenda for the session, the topic was only supposed to be discussed...
WSET
Lynchburg now accepting applications for community development and housing grants
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg’s Grants Administration Office is now accepting applications for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Program funds for Program Year 2023/Fiscal Year 2024 (July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2024). This grant program, which is offered by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, is designed to provide funding for housing and community development initiatives that benefit low- and moderate-income individuals.
WSET
Family dog dies in fire at a home on Green Ridge Rd. SW in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke FireEMS is at the scene of a home that caught fire on Thursday morning. The department responded at 6:55 a.m. for a report of a structure fire in the 5500 block of Green Ridge Road SW. The first arriving crews found heavy fire and...
WSET
Virginia International Raceway receives half a million for water line project
ALTON, Va. (WSET) — A raceway on the Southside is getting help from the state on a water line project. The Virginia Tobacco Commission is giving Virginia International Raceway a $546,029 grant. This project will support 50% of the $1,092,058 estimated costs for final design, permitting, easements, and inspections...
WSET
Juvenile in custody after LPD executes search warrant on 3rd St., lockouts at LCS
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — E.C. Glass High School and Dearington Elementary School were placed on lockout for a short time on Thursday morning. Lynchburg City Schools said this was due to police activity in the area. According to the Lynchburg Police Department, at 10:28 a.m., members of the LPD’s...
WSET
1 injured, 2 displaced following fire on Rorer Ave. SW in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — One person was taken to the hospital after a fire in Roanoke on Tuesday evening. That's according to Roanoke FireEMS. At 8:13 p.m. on Tuesday, crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of Rorer Ave SW for reports of a structure fire with possible entrapment.
WSET
Delegate Wendell Walker running for re-election in 52nd district
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg and part of Campbell County could see more of Delegate Wendell Walker after he announced Tuesday morning that he is running for re-election. As a Republican, Walker is running for the newly-drawn 52nd House District. The entire City of Lynchburg and part of Campbell...
WSET
Cat tested positive for rabies virus: Central Shenandoah Health District
STAUNTON, Va. (WSET) — The Central Shenandoah Health District is notifying the public of a rabid stray cat found on the James Madison University campus on December 17, 2022. The cat was brought to the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA prior to being euthanized and tested positive for rabies on December 22, according to the Central Shenandoah Health District.
WSET
Councilman makes claims against new Mayor and Vice Mayor
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Since Stephanie Reed and Chris Faraldi became Mayor and Vice Mayor, Councilman Marty Misjuns has made several posts on Facebook making accusations against the two. After Reed and Faraldi were elected to these positions, Misjuns took to Facebook with the following post:. "Making deals with...
WSET
Lynchburg fire stations get brand new thermal imaging cameras
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In a major step forward for fire assessment and suppression efforts, all eight Lynchburg fire stations have been equipped with the latest thermal imaging camera technology. The new cameras, which are able to scan a large area in seconds to identify hazards or victims, were selected after an extensive testing and research exercise conducted last month.
WSET
COVID-19 activity grows in Roanoke as new Omicron variant spreads across the US
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — COVID-19 case numbers are increasing in the Roanoke City & Alleghany Health District, officials say. According to Dr. Cynthia Morrow, the cumulative case count as of Tuesday is 79,765 cases, up 793 in the past week. "Unfortunately, COVID-19 activity continues to increase with respect to...
WSET
Man charged with second-degree murder after Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A man charged with second-degree murder was arrested Wednesday night after shooting and killing another man, the Roanoke Police Department said. Around 10:40 p.m. RPD responded to reports of a man with a gunshot wound on Delaware Avenue NW. Arriving officers said they found an unresponsive man with what seemed to be a critical gunshot wound.
WSET
Pedestrian airlifted after being hit by Danville school bus: Police
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A pedestrian was hit by a school bus in Danville on Tuesday afternoon, Danville Police said. At 2:53 p.m., DPD responded near the intersection of S. Main St. and Watson Street for a pedestrian that had been hit by school bus number 31. They say...
