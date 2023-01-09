ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

MLK Jr. Community Breakfast at Red Hill

BROOKNEAL, Va (WSET) — Patrick Henry's Red Hill is hosting a community breakfast event on Martin Luther King Jr. day, January 16th. There will be a number of speakers and food there for all to enjoy free of cost! Kaci got to speak with the Director of Community Engagement and Programming to see what will be taking place at the breakfast and more to come at Red Hill.
Lynchburg woman crowned Miss Virginia Petite 2023

Lynchburg, VA (WSET) — Kendra Hicks stands at just 5'2" tall, but she has just taken home a big title: Miss Virginia Petite. With the hopes of adding an even bigger title come August: Miss USA Petite. "That title will move forward to the international petite pageant a few...
2023 Commonwealth Games registration opens after record 2022 economic impact

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In 2022 the Commonwealth Games made a record impact on the Lynchburg community. Now, registration is open for the 2023 Games looking ahead. Amateur athletes came together from Virginia and neighboring states to compete on the campus of Liberty University and the City of Lynchburg for the Commonwealth Games.
Buena Vista awarded $985K for renovation of former manufacturing building

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WSET) — The Advancement Foundation (TAF) has announced that it has been awarded a $985,000 grant from the Commonwealth of Virginia Industrial Revitalization Fund (IRF) to renovate the former Mundet building in Buena Vista. The 38,000-square-foot building will become the home of the Virginia Innovation Accelerator, a project that aims to promote outdoor recreation and tourism, small-scale manufacturing and community events.
SEE IT: 2022 winners announced for Danville Community Holiday Light Show

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Parks and Recreation has announced its winners for the 2022 Community Holiday Light Show. This comes after the organization tallied all "Best in Show" votes. Part of the show’s proceeds goes to benefit local charities or non-profits that guests vote for at the end...
Danville leaders break ground on White Mill property restoration project

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The big day is here: the White Mill groundbreaking ceremony in Danville on Thursday. At the ceremony, “Dan River Falls” was unveiled as the site’s new identity. The name is a nod to Dan River Fabrics, the textile powerhouse of which the White Mill was a part; Wynne’s Falls, the name of the first settlement along the river that became Danville; and the use of the Dan River, the banks on which the mill building sits, as an economic engine.
City Council votes to make Lynchburg a Second Amendment Sanctuary

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg is now a Second Amendment Sanctuary. Lynchburg's new City Council voted Tuesday evening in favor during their work session. The final vote was 5 to 2. According to the agenda for the session, the topic was only supposed to be discussed...
Lynchburg now accepting applications for community development and housing grants

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg’s Grants Administration Office is now accepting applications for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Program funds for Program Year 2023/Fiscal Year 2024 (July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2024). This grant program, which is offered by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, is designed to provide funding for housing and community development initiatives that benefit low- and moderate-income individuals.
1 injured, 2 displaced following fire on Rorer Ave. SW in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — One person was taken to the hospital after a fire in Roanoke on Tuesday evening. That's according to Roanoke FireEMS. At 8:13 p.m. on Tuesday, crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of Rorer Ave SW for reports of a structure fire with possible entrapment.
Delegate Wendell Walker running for re-election in 52nd district

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg and part of Campbell County could see more of Delegate Wendell Walker after he announced Tuesday morning that he is running for re-election. As a Republican, Walker is running for the newly-drawn 52nd House District. The entire City of Lynchburg and part of Campbell...
Cat tested positive for rabies virus: Central Shenandoah Health District

STAUNTON, Va. (WSET) — The Central Shenandoah Health District is notifying the public of a rabid stray cat found on the James Madison University campus on December 17, 2022. The cat was brought to the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA prior to being euthanized and tested positive for rabies on December 22, according to the Central Shenandoah Health District.
Councilman makes claims against new Mayor and Vice Mayor

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Since Stephanie Reed and Chris Faraldi became Mayor and Vice Mayor, Councilman Marty Misjuns has made several posts on Facebook making accusations against the two. After Reed and Faraldi were elected to these positions, Misjuns took to Facebook with the following post:. "Making deals with...
Lynchburg fire stations get brand new thermal imaging cameras

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In a major step forward for fire assessment and suppression efforts, all eight Lynchburg fire stations have been equipped with the latest thermal imaging camera technology. The new cameras, which are able to scan a large area in seconds to identify hazards or victims, were selected after an extensive testing and research exercise conducted last month.
Man charged with second-degree murder after Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A man charged with second-degree murder was arrested Wednesday night after shooting and killing another man, the Roanoke Police Department said. Around 10:40 p.m. RPD responded to reports of a man with a gunshot wound on Delaware Avenue NW. Arriving officers said they found an unresponsive man with what seemed to be a critical gunshot wound.
