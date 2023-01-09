ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahomet, IL

Crime Stoppers looking for Mahomet man wanted on two warrants

By Bradley Zimmerman
 3 days ago

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in locating a man wanted for two crimes.

Trenton Willis, 37, is charged with unlawful restraint and driving under the influence. Last known to be living in Mahomet, Willis is described as being six feet tall, weighing 200 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information on Willis’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tipps app. All tips that are submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of personally identifying information and are processed by a third-party answering service, ensuing 100% anonymity.

Tips that result in an arrest could be rewarded with up to $5,000 in cash.

