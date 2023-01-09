Read full article on original website
Greenville City Council members were discussing late into the night the city's 500-foot bar rule in addition to what's called the Bar 2022 Ordinance.
New housing development coming to Winterville
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new planned unit development called Southbrook is coming to Winterville with hopes of easing housing demands and preparing for more people to move to the area. “The Town of Winterville is growing, there’s a lot of residential demand. You have people moving from all over. And that’s something that we […]
MLK event to reward Presidential Award in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – This Monday at 10 am, the Young Women of Promise, Inc., in partnership with ENC Nonprofit Partners, Inc., will have its 13th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday celebration. Dr. Nay Malloy will deliver the keynote address for the event and Sandra Bruton Fisher, who is also a creditor’s rights paralegal […]
New healthcare facility now open, offering bilingual assistance
GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — There’s a new healthcare service in Greenville that hopes to help those who speak English and Spanish. Amazing Grace Healthcare officially opened on Jan. 3. On Thursday, community supporters — including Mayor P.J. Connelly — and members of the Pitt County Chamber of Commerce gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome […]
Classes resume at Winterville Charter Academy after receiving threat
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Classes have resumed at Winterville Charter Academy after officials there said they received a threat Wednesday morning. WNCT’s Sarah Gray Barr received two memos that were distributed to parents and others about the threat. In one memo, it states officials contacted the Greenville Police Department, which directed school officials to move […]
Jones Co. non-profit wins Chick-fil-A award
TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A nonprofit in Jones County will be able to further its reach after winning a national contest. Thanks to the 2023 Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Grant Recipients, The Filling Station will now have $75,000 to build a leadership academy where they say they will educate and empower Jones County residents. “It’s going […]
Nash County man reels in record fish off Morehead City
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record White Grunt. Logan Ennis, of Red Oak, caught the four-pound, 13.6-ounce fish near the 14 Buoy off Morehead City on Jan. 2, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality said. The previous state record white grunt weighed four pounds, 8 […]
Onslow Co. students become ill after sharing gummies, police say
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after a group of Northwoods Park Middle School students became ill after they shared gummy snacks on Jan. 9, according to the Jacksonville Police Department. The incident happened at approximately 10:40 a.m. that morning, according to a press release. The police department and Onslow County Schools are […]
New car wash in Washington to hold grand opening Friday
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Get your cars ready. There is a brand-new car wash coming to Washington. Magnolia Wash Holdings will hold a grand opening this Friday at noon for its new business, Whistle Express Car Wash. It is a premium express car wash operation. Washington Mayor Donald Sadler and the Washington-Beaufort County Chamber of […]
Community rallies behind injured dog who lost owners in house fire
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A dog in Eastern North Carolina is on his way to recovery after surviving a house fire in New Bern on December 29. His name is Sport. He’s been through a lot in the past couple of weeks, but he’s been pushing through. “The biggest thing was controlling his […]
Grifton resident raises concerns about drivers speeding on highway near home
GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Grifton resident is raising concerns about speeding along a roadway he lives on. For 15 years, Harry Conrad has called Grifton home. He’s noticed how cars and trucks speed through Highland Boulevard where he lives. He says he’s concerned for his safety and for the safety of others. “Trucks come […]
Greenville man who assaulted two federal agents convicted
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A federal jury issued a conviction Tuesday for a 22-year-old Greenville man on firearm charges and for assaulting two federal agents with a deadly weapon. Officials said Ikeviaun Quamonn Johnson assaulted two federal agents with a deadly weapon on October 16, 2020, which earned him a firearm charge, officials said. Johnson […]
Prisoner who escaped in Martin County captured
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A prisoner who escaped Wednesday morning while in court in Martin County has been captured. Brian O’Neal Powell was taken into custody at 1:40 p.m., according to Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning’s Facebook page. Deputies and members of the Williamston Police Department found him in an abandoned home at 409 East […]
‘I’m gonna die’: Nash County deputy recalls partner’s shooting during testimony
NASHVILLE, N.C.(WNCN) — “I gotta move. I’m gonna die.” That’s what Nash County Sheriff’s Deputy Shelby Smith said was running through her head when she said a Florida man fired his gun at her and her partner. Smith took the stand to testify against Jarred Ford and while police footage captured the encounter, it failed […]
Craven County man facing drug charges, was previously arrested on drug charges
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a New Bern man on drug charges. On Jan. 10, Craven County deputies served a search warrant at 1715 U.S. 17 Highway Lot 56 in New Bern after a drug investigation. During the search, illegal drugs and items consistent with the […]
WNCT Sports Talk: ‘You can paint this one purple:’ Jeff Charles talks 1,000th game, his career and more
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This week’s Sports Talk podcast focuses on a very familiar and important person in East Carolina University athletics. Jeff Charles has called East Carolina University play-by-play football and basketball games for as long as many Pirate fans can remember, since 1988 to be exact. He has even been deemed “The Voice […]
Greenville’s MrBeast has taken over the internet, social media. We’re gonna follow him, too
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — To us in Greenville and Eastern North Carolina, he’s MrBeast or Jimmy Donaldson. To the rest of the world, he’s one of the beasts of the internet and social media. Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, has been dominating social media, specifically his YouTube channel, for nearly a decade. He has over […]
‘Addictive substances:’ Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has fun with ‘warning’ about Girl Scout cookie sales starting Saturday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You’ve been warned. Girl Scout Cookies go on sale starting Saturday, and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office had some fun on social media with a “warning” about them and how they can be “highly addictive.” “These substances will be hitting the streets soon. They go by names such as ‘Thin Mints,’ […]
