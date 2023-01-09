ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNCT

Kinston Crime Intervention Task Force

Discussion by Greenville City Council on Bar 2022 …. Greenville City Council members were discussing late into the night the city's 500-foot bar rule in addition to what's called the Bar 2022 Ordinance. Greenville City Council meeting to focus on current …. COMING UP AT 10 & 11: The Greenville...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

New housing development coming to Winterville

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new planned unit development called Southbrook is coming to Winterville with hopes of easing housing demands and preparing for more people to move to the area. “The Town of Winterville is growing, there’s a lot of residential demand. You have people moving from all over. And that’s something that we […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

MLK event to reward Presidential Award in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – This Monday at 10 am, the Young Women of Promise, Inc., in partnership with ENC Nonprofit Partners, Inc., will have its 13th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday celebration. Dr. Nay Malloy will deliver the keynote address for the event and Sandra Bruton Fisher, who is also a creditor’s rights paralegal […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

New healthcare facility now open, offering bilingual assistance

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — There’s a new healthcare service in Greenville that hopes to help those who speak English and Spanish. Amazing Grace Healthcare officially opened on Jan. 3. On Thursday, community supporters — including Mayor P.J. Connelly — and members of the Pitt County Chamber of Commerce gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Classes resume at Winterville Charter Academy after receiving threat

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Classes have resumed at Winterville Charter Academy after officials there said they received a threat Wednesday morning. WNCT’s Sarah Gray Barr received two memos that were distributed to parents and others about the threat. In one memo, it states officials contacted the Greenville Police Department, which directed school officials to move […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Jones Co. non-profit wins Chick-fil-A award

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A nonprofit in Jones County will be able to further its reach after winning a national contest. Thanks to the 2023 Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Grant Recipients, The Filling Station will now have $75,000 to build a leadership academy where they say they will educate and empower Jones County residents. “It’s going […]
JONES COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Nash County man reels in record fish off Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record White Grunt.  Logan Ennis, of Red Oak, caught the four-pound, 13.6-ounce fish near the 14 Buoy off Morehead City on Jan. 2, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality said. The previous state record white grunt weighed four pounds, 8 […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Onslow Co. students become ill after sharing gummies, police say

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after a group of Northwoods Park Middle School students became ill after they shared gummy snacks on Jan. 9, according to the Jacksonville Police Department. The incident happened at approximately 10:40 a.m. that morning, according to a press release. The police department and Onslow County Schools are […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

New car wash in Washington to hold grand opening Friday

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Get your cars ready. There is a brand-new car wash coming to Washington. Magnolia Wash Holdings will hold a grand opening this Friday at noon for its new business, Whistle Express Car Wash. It is a premium express car wash operation. Washington Mayor Donald Sadler and the Washington-Beaufort County Chamber of […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Greenville man who assaulted two federal agents convicted

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A federal jury issued a conviction Tuesday for a 22-year-old Greenville man on firearm charges and for assaulting two federal agents with a deadly weapon. Officials said Ikeviaun Quamonn Johnson assaulted two federal agents with a deadly weapon on October 16, 2020, which earned him a firearm charge, officials said. Johnson […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Prisoner who escaped in Martin County captured

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A prisoner who escaped Wednesday morning while in court in Martin County has been captured. Brian O’Neal Powell was taken into custody at 1:40 p.m., according to Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning’s Facebook page. Deputies and members of the Williamston Police Department found him in an abandoned home at 409 East […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT Sports Talk: ‘You can paint this one purple:’ Jeff Charles talks 1,000th game, his career and more

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This week’s Sports Talk podcast focuses on a very familiar and important person in East Carolina University athletics. Jeff Charles has called East Carolina University play-by-play football and basketball games for as long as many Pirate fans can remember, since 1988 to be exact. He has even been deemed “The Voice […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

‘Addictive substances:’ Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has fun with ‘warning’ about Girl Scout cookie sales starting Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You’ve been warned. Girl Scout Cookies go on sale starting Saturday, and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office had some fun on social media with a “warning” about them and how they can be “highly addictive.” “These substances will be hitting the streets soon. They go by names such as ‘Thin Mints,’ […]
PITT COUNTY, NC

