Diane McBain, Veteran TV & Film Actress, Dead at 81
Diane McBain, a veteran actress who appeared in series like Adam West's Batman and General Hospital, has passed away. She was 81. Her death was confirmed by Michael Gregg Michaud, close friend and co-author of her 2014 memoir Famous Enough. "My heart is heavy. My dear friend, and creative partner, actress Diane McBain, passed away peacefully today [December 21] at the Motion Picture Home in Woodland Hills. She lost her bravely fought battle against liver cancer," he wrote on Instagram. "I'll miss her terribly."
Beat by Beat: Karen, Gizelle, and the Mime on The Real Housewives of Potomac
What is it about the inherent shallowness of Bravo's Real Housewives franchise that accommodates close readings so well? Perhaps it's the low stakes that make it so much fun to dissect Lisa Rinna throwing a drink at Kim Richards (or Aviva Drescher throwing her leg onto a table) as if it's the Zapruder film. What's even better than dissecting the Housewives moments that were more likely to go viral — fights, revelations, fights — is dissecting the ones that went viral for being just plain bizarre. Because, as much as Housewives is a soap opera about social climbing by combat, it's also a comedy about the ludicrous lives of the filthy rich. Which brings us to the moment we're talking about today: the time on The Real Housewives of Potomac when Karen and Gizelle's sit-down argument was derailed by the presence of a mime.
The Best Man: The Final Chapters Is a Beautiful End for a Gen X Classic
Premiering December 22 on Peacock, The Best Man: The Final Chapters does more than revisit a group of beloved characters as they grapple with middle age. This limited series also extends one of Black cinema’s most enduring legacies. Back in 1999, Malcolm Lee was only 29 years old when...
Yellowjackets Season 2 Teaser Promises More Kidnappings, Cults, Death
It's been a long, snowy hiatus for the characters on Yellowjackets, stuck in the frigid and terrifying confines of their memories of being stranded in the wilderness after a plane crash. Something happened in those woods, and the Season 2 teaser that was just released promises we're going to get closer to finding out the whole story of what that was.
In 2022, Ayo Edebiri Owned Insecurity on the Small Screen
In our year-end miniseries They Have the Range, Primetimer writers and editors highlight the most versatile TV actors of 2022. In the eye of the hurricane that was the kitchen of the Original Beef of Chicagoland, Ayo Edebiri's Sydney was anything but calm. She was, at turns, eager, nervous, perturbed, impatient, and under siege. Equal parts thrilled to get to work with a chef as talented as Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and frustrated that the chaos of the kitchen wasn't letting her show her own talent, Sydney was a necessary counterpart to Carmy's tortured familial angst in The Bear. The show doesn't work without the two of them pressing on each other to be better, and given White's rather ferocious capabilities as an actor, Edebiri had quite the task to hold up her end of the bargain.
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Tori Spelling Shares Photo of Daughter Stella, 14, in the Hospital: 'Hits Just Keep Coming'
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott share sons Beau, 5, Finn, 10, and Liam, 15, and daughters Hattie, 11, and Stella, 14 Tori Spelling is undergoing another health scare with one of her kids. The mom of five shared a photo on her Instagram Story late Wednesday showing daughter Stella, 14, hooked up to different wires while lying in a hospital bed, in a gown and a face mask. "The hits just keep coming😭," she captioned the photo, tagging Stella and offering no further information about what the teen is being treated for. In addition...
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Sutton Stracke Breaks Silence on Lisa Rinna's Exit
Watch: Sutton Stracke REACTS to Lisa Rinna Leaving RHOBH. Sutton Stracke is weighing in on Lisa Rinna's shocking TV exit. After the actress announced Jan. 5 that she's not returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for its upcoming 13th season, Sutton had nothing but kind words about her departure.
Anger as conspiracy theorists try to link Lisa Marie Presley death to vaccines
Many fans are angry after some conspiracy theorists attempted to link Lisa Marie Presley’s death to vaccines on social media.Presley died aged 54 after being admitted to hospital on Thursday (12 January), her mother Priscilla Presley said in a statement. She was the only daughter of Elvis Presley.On Thursday (12 January), actor Leah Remini posted a tribute to Presley on Twitter, writing: “Thinking of and praying for Lisa Marie Presley, her three daughters, and her mom.”However, in the comments section, someone questioned whether Presley was “jabbed.”Soon after that, many fans condemned the person for apparently trying link the singer’s...
Alyssa Scott Gets Emotional as She Packs Up Late Son Zen's Dresser to Make Room for Baby Halo
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed a baby girl, Halo Marie, on Dec. 14 Alyssa Scott is looking back on memories with her late son Zen as she continues to celebrate the arrival of her newborn daughter, Halo Marie. On Sunday, the model, 29, shared a candid photo on her Instagram Story as she began packing up Zen's dresser to make room for newborn daughter Halo's clothes. Scott welcomed Halo with Nick Cannon last month, and the pair also share son Zen, who died at 5 months old as a...
Find Out 90 Day Fiance’s Big Ed, Andrei and Jovi’s Heights Amid Reunion Drama
Major differences! 90 Day Fiancé stars Edward “Big Ed” Brown, Andrei Castravet and Jovi Dufren got into an argument during the season 7 tell-all. Amid the drama, fans couldn’t help but point out the large height differences between the three men. Keep scrolling to find out their heights and learn more about their feud.
Andy Cohen Reacts to Jen Shah’s Prison Sentence, Teases ‘RHOSLC’ Season 4 Casting News
Andy Cohen reacted to the news that Jen Shah has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. "Listen, any old person or anyone who just doesn't really understand what's going on with the internet or how many scams are going on, people are […]
Jenna Ortega Gave Her "Wolf Cut" a '90s Twist at the Golden Globes
All eyes have been on Jenna Ortega recently, and tonight was no exception. The "Wednesday" actor popped up on the Golden Globes red carpet draped in a cutout Gucci dress, looking like a total goddess. And while we couldn't help but notice the outfit was a complete 180 from the black-and-white-themed "Wednesday" looks we've gotten used to seeing, our eyes were glued to her hair.
Jeopardy! Champs Matt Amodio and Amy Schneider Will Face Off in a New Spinoff
Jeopardy! is on the way at ABC. At the Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour on Wednesday, ABC announced a new spinoff, Jeopardy! Masters, in which six of the show's highest-ranked contestants of all time will compete for a grand prize (and ultimate bragging rights). Jeopardy! GOAT and current host Ken Jennings will oversee the primetime affair.
bravotv.com
Captain Sandy Responds to Camille Lamb Calling Her “Sandy Sue Sue”
Captain Sandy Yawn found herself giving Camille Lamb an ultimatum on the latest episode of Below Deck, and while the deck/stew agreed it was “fair” in the moment, she later broke down crying and referred to the captain as “Sandy Sue Sue” behind her back. Wanting...
Harper's Bazaar
Kate Winslet’s Hair in the New Titanic Poster Is Causing Mass Confusion
The good news: Titanic is returning to theaters for its 25th anniversary (wow, I’ve never felt more ancient), meaning we can, once again, all watch Rose refuse to let Jack share her raft on a big screen. Titanic hits theaters on February 10, and in honor of its anniversary,...
ComicBook
Wednesday Star Jenna Ortega Breaks Silence on Season 2 Announcement
Development on another batch of Wednesday episodes is already underway with Netflix renewing the series for a second season earlier this month. Wednesday star Jenna Ortega has finally spoken out on the renewal, thanking the fans of the wildly popular show for watching it and helping get it renewed. "Thanks...
After Boy Meets World Star Ben Savage Posted An Adorable Couples Photo, The Question Now Is: Did He Just Get Engaged?
Boy Meets World alum Ben Savage posted an adorable photo, but does this mean he just got engaged?
HBO Max Debuts Trailer for Jason Momoa Rock Climbing Competition Series The Climb
HBO Max is taking the reality competition series to new heights. The streamer debuted the trailer for rock climbing competition show The Climb, created by Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and legendary rock climber Chris Sharma. Hosted by Sharma and world-renowned climber Megan Martin, each episode of the series "tasks the contestants with a new climbing discipline – from deep water soloing over the cliffs of Majorca, Spain, to traditional climbing on unsteady sandstone in Wadi Rum, Jordan."
AMC Lays Out the Next Phase of The Walking Dead Universe
The Walking Dead may have ended its 11-season run in November, but AMC's flagship franchise is still alive and kicking. At the Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour on Tuesday, AMC previewed the next phase in The Walking Dead universe, which includes the eighth and final season of Fear the Walking Dead and new spinoff series The Walking Dead: Dead City and Norman Reedus' The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.
