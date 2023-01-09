What is it about the inherent shallowness of Bravo's Real Housewives franchise that accommodates close readings so well? Perhaps it's the low stakes that make it so much fun to dissect Lisa Rinna throwing a drink at Kim Richards (or Aviva Drescher throwing her leg onto a table) as if it's the Zapruder film. What's even better than dissecting the Housewives moments that were more likely to go viral — fights, revelations, fights — is dissecting the ones that went viral for being just plain bizarre. Because, as much as Housewives is a soap opera about social climbing by combat, it's also a comedy about the ludicrous lives of the filthy rich. Which brings us to the moment we're talking about today: the time on The Real Housewives of Potomac when Karen and Gizelle's sit-down argument was derailed by the presence of a mime.

