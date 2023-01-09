Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
RRR Star NTR Jr. Is Ready Anytime for the Marvel Cinematic Universe
There’s a breakneck energy in RRR despite its three-hour runtime—and it’s an energy that Marvel Studios could use a dose of. It’d be such a win to bring in director S.S. Rajamouli (who has an RRR sequel in the works) or recruit its leading men, NTR Jr. and Ram Charan, to be Marvel stars.
Gizmodo
Gaslighting Takes a Gory Turn in Horror Short Upstairs
Writer-director Phillip Trow’s short Upstairs is tense from the start, as a mom and two of her two adult children await the arrival of the family’s other daughter, who’s bringing her boyfriend to meet them for the first time. A sense of dread hangs heavily over the table, and it only increases as the meal continues.
'That '70s Show' Cast Reunites on the Spinoff Red Carpet—See the Giddy Snaps
The group posed for several fantastic photos at a screening of 'That '90s Show.'
Gizmodo
The Willow Finale Has an End Credits Reveal Hinting at the Series' Future
Normally end credits scenes contain the biggest spoilers in the movie. However, with the Lucasfilm show Willow, that’s not exactly the case. The show’s season one finale is now on Disney+ and after all the spoiler-filled story stuff happens, there’s a final little wink at the end that teases where this story could go next— and more importantly, for how long.
‘They’re In Denial’: ‘GMA’ Lovers Amy Robach & TJ Holmes Accused Of Ignoring ‘The Damage They’ve Caused’ As Romance Heats Up
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have continued to flaunt their romance in the weeks after their secret affair was exposed — and sources close to the GMA co-anchors said the two lovebirds are “in denial of the damage they’ve caused”, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, the ABC stars were yanked off the air after their 6-month romance was revealed. The two were caught on multiple dates throughout New York despite still being legally married. Sources close to the couple said they had broken things off with their spouses before becoming romantically involved. Robach and her husband...
How Ana de Armas’s Golden Globes Dress Channeled Old Hollywood
As a nominee in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama category at last night’s Golden Globes, Ana de Armas was one of the evening’s most-anticipated leading ladies. Her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s Blonde has been one of the most-discussed performances of the year. For the star, getting acknowledged by the Globes for the role made for a special night—especially given the part’s challenges. “What was most special about being a part of Blonde was the opportunity to work on a character that allowed me to push myself to my limits, and that made me work harder than ever,” says de Armas. “It taught me to be patient with the process and trust the team around me. It was the opportunity of a lifetime, and it changed my life forever.”
wmagazine.com
Margot Robbie Dials Up the Chaos
Star power, that hard-to-define magic possessed by a handful of humans, is something Margot Robbie has in abundance. In Babylon, she channels every ounce of it in her portrayal of Nellie LaRoy, a silent-film actor at the center of a messy, decadent era in Hollywood. Here, Robbie talks about how connected she felt with the role—and how disconnected she feels from her astrological sign.
Gizmodo
My Dad the Bounty Hunter Boasts the Coolest 'Bring Your Kids to Work Day' Ever
Two kids—one voiced by Stranger Things breakout Priah Ferguson—have always believed their dad was just an average dude. So it comes as a huge shock when they learn he’s actually, well... My Dad the Bounty Hunter. In other words, he’s an intergalactic badass, and space adventures galore await the lucky siblings in this new Netflix series.
Gizmodo
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Get a glimpse of the timeline shenanigans coming to The Flash’s final season. There’s a bevy of new production photos from The Walking Dead: Dead City. The composer of the Joker sequel has begun, uh, composing, John Carpenter denies a rumor, and much more await in today’s Morning Spoilers.
seventeen.com
Billie Eilish Wears Lacey Nightgown Dress in Instagram Shoot
"Happier Than Ever" singer Billie Eilish has always had an edgy fashion sense. In a series of photos on her Instagram on Wednesday, Billie styled an all-black look with a lace-trim slip dress, sheer Gucci emblazoned tights and black platform heels. She accessorized the look with a stack of silver necklaces and captioned the post, "you're looking right at me." The carousel featured a series of fun selfies, including a blurry pic of the singer smiling at the camera.
Did HBO Max Ghost Velma? Is HIMYF Kiss Amiss? Is Fire Trying to Wreck Us? Conners Erased Roseanne? More Qs!
We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including The Circle, Chicago Fire, Velma and Criminal Minds: Evolution! 1 | On Blue Bloods, why was this mom talking to Danny and Baez about her husband being addicted to drugs… totally within earshot of the kids?? 2 | Two people suddenly dying, in similar ways, while in the company of Mayfair Witches‘ Rowan would raise alllll kinds of suspicion, no? 3 | New life-and-death case or not, would Alert: Missing Person Unit‘s Jason really have gone to work the morning after his...
Gizmodo
Things Get Hairy in the First Full Trailer for Sarah Michelle Gellar's Wolf Pack
Sarah Michelle Gellar is back in a new supernatural series, though it appears there’ll be no pesky vampires in Wolf Pack. As the title suggests, this new Paramount+ series co-starring Rodrigo Santoro (Westworld) as well as a mess of teens is about you-know-which howling creatures of the night. The full trailer is here to illuminate the story even more.
Gizmodo
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Letterboxd, the review social media aggregator site used by film enthusiasts, celebrated Everything Everywhere All at Once becoming the platform’s highest rated film, and the film’s writer-directors joined the party. The Daniels, the duo behind the film led by Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan—who’ve been scooping up...
Gizmodo
Kids vs. Aliens
With the new movie Kids vs. Aliens, you get exactly what the title delivers: a bunch of movie- and wrestling-obsessed kids forced to fight back when mysterious aliens land in their town and start killing people. And though movies with kids usually keep things kid-friendly, this movie does not. It’s hard R-rated, filled with language and violence—and it’s a whole lot of fun, which you can see here in an excellent new clip.
Will ‘Avatar’ Sequels Get Less Expensive as the Franchise Continues?
James Cameron isn’t known for being economical, at least when it comes to making movies. “Titanic” was famously the most expensive film ever made when it sailed into theaters in 1997, with a $200 million price tag. That was later dwarfed by Cameron’s 2009 sci-fi epic “Avatar” and again with its sequel “The Way of Water.” His 1991 futuristic adventure “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” almost seems thrifty at a budget of $100 million (though it, too, briefly carried the “most expensive movie” tag). But here’s the thing about Cameron: he reliably delivers at the box office, making those stratospheric budgets ultimately...
Everything We Know About ‘The Bear’ Season 2
Yes, chef, here's when the hit FX series will return and what to expect in its second season.
Gizmodo
The Scourge Between Stars
The Scourge Between Stars by Ness Brown takes the contained-spaceship-stalked-by-aliens trope and elevates it to a treatise on colonialism, generational trauma, and human hubris. Imagine Sigourney Weaver’s protagonist in Alien meeting Nnendi Okorafor’s Binti series and you’ll have an idea of the kind of tense, claustrophobic science fiction horror that Captain Jacklyn Albright is dealing with in this novella, which you can check out a preview of here!
Gizmodo
David Dastmalchian Has a New Role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
The latest trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania made it very clear: this movie is quite different from the previous two films in the series. And that point has now been made even clearer as one of the funniest characters in the original films has pivoted to a new role.
Gizmodo
Genre Legend John Carpenter Says He's 'Open to' Directing Another Film
John Carpenter performs on August 26, 2016 in Turin, Italy. Photo: Awakening/Getty Images for City of Turin (Getty Images) Much-beloved genre director John Carpenter (Halloween, The Thing, Escape From New York) turns 75 this month, and in a new interview he casually mentions that sure, he’d be up for making another feature film someday—if certain conditions were met, that is.
Gizmodo
Attack the Block
The director of Attack the Block has a new show where people fight ghosts with swords. Really, we could stop the article there, plop in the trailer and call it a day because you won’t read a cooler sentence this week. Let’s just reiterate: Joe Cornish, director of Attack the Block, has a new Netflix show and in it, people hunt down and fight ghosts with swords. Sign us up.
