If you want to get ahead of the Super Bowl MVP market you can bet it weeks before the big game, as soon as today. The Super Bowl MVP market is, as usual, dominated by quarterbacks, but just last year we saw Cooper Kupp take home the honors so it’s not cut and dry. With that being said, the top five choices are quarterbacks, led by Patrick Mahomes, as well as six of the top seven.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO