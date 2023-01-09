Read full article on original website
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Georgia Bulldogs news: Darnell Washington decision made, and another TE enters portal, more
The Georgia Bulldogs are national champions again, but Kirby Smart and his team aren’t taking a lot of time to rest on their laurels. Athens will be the site of the Georgia Bulldogs victory parade and party on Saturday, and one of the Dawgs’ top targets will be in attendance. 5-Star defensive end Eddrick Houston, out of Buford high school, will be on hand in Athens to see the Bulldogs celebrate their second title in as many years.
Bears best trade partner for No. 1 pick already revealing itself
The Bears could get a haul for the No. 1 pick with at least one clear team already sounding like they’d be willing to give anything to trade up. Thanks to a hilarious end to the season for the Texans, the Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The world is their proverbial oyster.
Did Davante Adams instagram story hint at Aaron Rodgers future?
Former Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams posted a photo of Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb, thanking them for having a positive influence on his career. It’s no secret that Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb are still in close contact with Davante Adams. Adams, for one, is Rodgers favorite career target, while Cobb is the quarterback’s best friend. It makes sense that they would talk about big issues, like the looming question in Rodgers future.
No matter what happens with Tua Tagovailoa today, let’s go Dolphins!
Today is an important day for the Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa. Today is the day we find out if Tua has progressed through the concussion protocol to the point where he can start doing football-related activities(as if he hasn’t been throwing passes already) which then leads to being fully cleared to play on Sunday up in Buffalo in the Dolphin’s first playoff game since 2016.
Alabama Football: Ole Miss fans confident Lane Kiffin will hire Pete Golding
Whether it remains only rumors or if there is a more sound basis for conjecture, Ole Miss fans are confident Alabama Football, DC, Pete Golding is moving to Oxford. And most of them are quite happy about it. Multiple Ole Miss message boards have lengthy threads about how Lane Kiffin...
Joe Mixon challenges NFL to coin toss over $13k fine for Week 18 TD celebration, Chad Johnson offers
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon had some fun after a trip to the end zone with a coin flip celebration during a Week 18 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Now, he’s having some fun with the $13,261 fine he says the NFL hit him with on Friday. Mixon...
Lane Johnson provides an injury update Eagles fans will love on Pat McAfee show
Eagles fans are waiting with bated breath to hear whether or not Lane Johnson will play in the NFL Divisional Round. He provided a pretty clear update. Forget waiting for Adam Schefter or some other reporter to Tweet it out. These days we get it straight from the source, baby! After Lamar Jackson took his injury rumors into his own hands this week, Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson did just the same when he appeared on the Pat McAffee show on Friday.
Bengals RB Joe Mixon Proposes Plan to Resolve Coin Flip Fine
The Cincinnati ballcarrier made good on his promise after scoring a Week 18 touchdown, but now faces discipline from the league.
Super Bowl LVII MVP odds: Patrick Mahomes favored ahead of postseason
If you want to get ahead of the Super Bowl MVP market you can bet it weeks before the big game, as soon as today. The Super Bowl MVP market is, as usual, dominated by quarterbacks, but just last year we saw Cooper Kupp take home the honors so it’s not cut and dry. With that being said, the top five choices are quarterbacks, led by Patrick Mahomes, as well as six of the top seven.
NFC team has ‘legit’ chance of landing Sean Payton?
Sean Payton will likely have his pick of several jobs after he is permitted to interview with teams next week, and there have been reports that the Denver Broncos are the early favorites to land the head coach. According to one NFL insider, that is far from a done deal. Ian Rapoport said during an... The post NFC team has ‘legit’ chance of landing Sean Payton? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Half dozen Philadelphia Eagles are named to 2022 NFL All-Pro Team
A fantastic roster assembled by Philadelphia Eagles vice president/general manager Howie Roseman this past offseason has both thrilled and frightened us through the 18-week, 17-game grind known as the NFL’s regular season. We’ve seen ups, downs, ebbs, and flows. We’ve no doubt seen the unexpected and phenomenal.
Garrett Riley is potential game-changer for Clemson football as OC
Clemson football won the ACC championship in 2022, yet the Tigers have taken a step back as a college football power but hiring Garrett Riley as OC has game-changing potential. Garrett Riley is a rising star in college football coaching and after winning the Broyles Award while helping to coach...
