GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - City leaders approved an ordinance Thursday night that will allow new bars to open within a defined area of downtown Greenville. As it stood, the city had an ordinance that prevented new bars from opening within 500 feet of an existing one, a single family residence or an area zoned for single family residences. The city has been looking into modifying that rule to encourage more businesses to open.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO