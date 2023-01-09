ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

WITN

Greenville city leaders approve “bar 2022″ ordinance

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - City leaders approved an ordinance Thursday night that will allow new bars to open within a defined area of downtown Greenville. As it stood, the city had an ordinance that prevented new bars from opening within 500 feet of an existing one, a single family residence or an area zoned for single family residences. The city has been looking into modifying that rule to encourage more businesses to open.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Kinston Crime Intervention Task Force

Discussion by Greenville City Council on Bar 2022 …. Greenville City Council members were discussing late into the night the city's 500-foot bar rule in addition to what's called the Bar 2022 Ordinance. Greenville City Council meeting to focus on current …. COMING UP AT 10 & 11: The Greenville...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

New housing development coming to Winterville

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new planned unit development called Southbrook is coming to Winterville with hopes of easing housing demands and preparing for more people to move to the area. “The Town of Winterville is growing, there’s a lot of residential demand. You have people moving from all over. And that’s something that we […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

Candlelight vigil held for Khalil Jefferson, family

COMING UP AT 10 & 11: A candlelight vigil was held in Greenville for Khalil Jefferson and his family. Officials believe they have found his body after he went missing. Adrianna Hargrove was at the vigil and will have more on this tonight. Candlelight vigil held for Khalil Jefferson, family.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

New reentry house for women in Craven County is nearly complete

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Grant funding is bringing several reentry resources to one Eastern Carolina county. Tried By Fire Incorporated – a local nonprofit organization in New Bern – is in the final stages of building its “My Sister’s House.”. The organization says the house...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Nash County man reels in record fish off Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record White Grunt.  Logan Ennis, of Red Oak, caught the four-pound, 13.6-ounce fish near the 14 Buoy off Morehead City on Jan. 2, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality said. The previous state record white grunt weighed four pounds, 8 […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

MLK event to reward Presidential Award in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – This Monday at 10 am, the Young Women of Promise, Inc., in partnership with ENC Nonprofit Partners, Inc., will have its 13th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday celebration. Dr. Nay Malloy will deliver the keynote address for the event and Sandra Bruton Fisher, who is also a creditor’s rights paralegal […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

New car wash in Washington to hold grand opening Friday

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Get your cars ready. There is a brand-new car wash coming to Washington. Magnolia Wash Holdings will hold a grand opening this Friday at noon for its new business, Whistle Express Car Wash. It is a premium express car wash operation. Washington Mayor Donald Sadler and the Washington-Beaufort County Chamber of […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Jones Co. non-profit wins Chick-fil-A award

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A nonprofit in Jones County will be able to further its reach after winning a national contest. Thanks to the 2023 Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Grant Recipients, The Filling Station will now have $75,000 to build a leadership academy where they say they will educate and empower Jones County residents. “It’s going […]
JONES COUNTY, NC
WNCT

New healthcare facility now open, offering bilingual assistance

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — There’s a new healthcare service in Greenville that hopes to help those who speak English and Spanish. Amazing Grace Healthcare officially opened on Jan. 3. On Thursday, community supporters — including Mayor P.J. Connelly — and members of the Pitt County Chamber of Commerce gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Two arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit said they received complaints that Zamian Harris and Ronald Parker were distributing pills that contained fentanyl. The 22-year-old Harris, who lives in Washington, was charged with...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Three weapons on campus incidents at ECU over two day span

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — ECU Campus Police Captain Chris Sutton confirmed that weapons were found on campus in three different instances from Jan. 7-8, 2023. In one case, a student, Jaylen Emmanuel Jacobs, was found smoking marijuana in his car in a parking deck. There was also a loaded shotgun in the back seat. Jacobs was arrested and charged with felony possession of a firearm on campus and possession of marijuana.
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL

Tar Heel Traveler, Jan. 10, 2023

It's a proud symbol of a fire department's past. The Tar Heel Traveler took a trip to Goldsboro and learned the sentimental story of how a fire truck was lost and now found. It's a proud symbol of a fire department's past. The Tar Heel Traveler took a trip to Goldsboro and learned the sentimental story of how a fire truck was lost and now found.
GOLDSBORO, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

Many local, county offices closing for King holiday

Local, state and federal offices, the post office, banks, Wayne County Public Schools and Wayne County government offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of the Dr. Martn Luther King Jr. holiday. Mount Olive town offices and the town recyclable center will be closed on Monday, Jan.16, in...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC

