WITN
Greenville city leaders approve “bar 2022″ ordinance
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - City leaders approved an ordinance Thursday night that will allow new bars to open within a defined area of downtown Greenville. As it stood, the city had an ordinance that prevented new bars from opening within 500 feet of an existing one, a single family residence or an area zoned for single family residences. The city has been looking into modifying that rule to encourage more businesses to open.
WNCT
Kinston Crime Intervention Task Force
New housing development coming to Winterville
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new planned unit development called Southbrook is coming to Winterville with hopes of easing housing demands and preparing for more people to move to the area. “The Town of Winterville is growing, there’s a lot of residential demand. You have people moving from all over. And that’s something that we […]
WNCT
Candlelight vigil held for Khalil Jefferson, family
A new North Hills? Johnston County unveils multimillion dollar Waterfront District
Could Johnston County be home to the next ‘North Hills’ type of development?. A multimillion dollar plan called ‘The Waterfront District’ is in the works near Highway 42. It would bring along hundreds of housing units, restaurants, and shops with waterfront views over North East Lake.
WITN
New reentry house for women in Craven County is nearly complete
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Grant funding is bringing several reentry resources to one Eastern Carolina county. Tried By Fire Incorporated – a local nonprofit organization in New Bern – is in the final stages of building its “My Sister’s House.”. The organization says the house...
Nash County man reels in record fish off Morehead City
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record White Grunt. Logan Ennis, of Red Oak, caught the four-pound, 13.6-ounce fish near the 14 Buoy off Morehead City on Jan. 2, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality said. The previous state record white grunt weighed four pounds, 8 […]
MLK event to reward Presidential Award in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – This Monday at 10 am, the Young Women of Promise, Inc., in partnership with ENC Nonprofit Partners, Inc., will have its 13th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday celebration. Dr. Nay Malloy will deliver the keynote address for the event and Sandra Bruton Fisher, who is also a creditor’s rights paralegal […]
Code Orange Air Quality issued for 3 North Carolina counties, including Wayne
A Code Orange Air Quality means that the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups.
New car wash in Washington to hold grand opening Friday
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Get your cars ready. There is a brand-new car wash coming to Washington. Magnolia Wash Holdings will hold a grand opening this Friday at noon for its new business, Whistle Express Car Wash. It is a premium express car wash operation. Washington Mayor Donald Sadler and the Washington-Beaufort County Chamber of […]
Jones Co. non-profit wins Chick-fil-A award
TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A nonprofit in Jones County will be able to further its reach after winning a national contest. Thanks to the 2023 Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Grant Recipients, The Filling Station will now have $75,000 to build a leadership academy where they say they will educate and empower Jones County residents. “It’s going […]
New healthcare facility now open, offering bilingual assistance
GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — There’s a new healthcare service in Greenville that hopes to help those who speak English and Spanish. Amazing Grace Healthcare officially opened on Jan. 3. On Thursday, community supporters — including Mayor P.J. Connelly — and members of the Pitt County Chamber of Commerce gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome […]
Grifton resident raises concerns about drivers speeding on highway near home
GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Grifton resident is raising concerns about speeding along a roadway he lives on. For 15 years, Harry Conrad has called Grifton home. He’s noticed how cars and trucks speed through Highland Boulevard where he lives. He says he’s concerned for his safety and for the safety of others. “Trucks come […]
WITN
Two arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit said they received complaints that Zamian Harris and Ronald Parker were distributing pills that contained fentanyl. The 22-year-old Harris, who lives in Washington, was charged with...
wcti12.com
Three weapons on campus incidents at ECU over two day span
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — ECU Campus Police Captain Chris Sutton confirmed that weapons were found on campus in three different instances from Jan. 7-8, 2023. In one case, a student, Jaylen Emmanuel Jacobs, was found smoking marijuana in his car in a parking deck. There was also a loaded shotgun in the back seat. Jacobs was arrested and charged with felony possession of a firearm on campus and possession of marijuana.
WRAL
Tar Heel Traveler, Jan. 10, 2023
Mount Olive Tribune
Many local, county offices closing for King holiday
Local, state and federal offices, the post office, banks, Wayne County Public Schools and Wayne County government offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of the Dr. Martn Luther King Jr. holiday. Mount Olive town offices and the town recyclable center will be closed on Monday, Jan.16, in...
Residents voice concerns as Selma Head Start must vacate current building by November
Community members showed up by the dozens to a town council meeting in Selma on Tuesday night, worried about the fate of the Johnston Lee Head Start Program. .
Community rallies behind injured dog who lost owners in house fire
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A dog in Eastern North Carolina is on his way to recovery after surviving a house fire in New Bern on December 29. His name is Sport. He’s been through a lot in the past couple of weeks, but he’s been pushing through. “The biggest thing was controlling his […]
